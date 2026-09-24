What is the share price of Midaas Fashions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Midaas Fashions is ₹119.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Midaas Fashions? The Midaas Fashions is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Midaas Fashions? The market cap of Midaas Fashions is ₹52.88 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Midaas Fashions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Midaas Fashions are ₹119.15 and ₹119.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Midaas Fashions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Midaas Fashions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Midaas Fashions is ₹134.85 and 52-week low of Midaas Fashions is ₹16.65 as on .

How has the Midaas Fashions performed historically in terms of returns? The Midaas Fashions has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -9.05% for the past month, 11.15% over 3 months, 582.03% over 1 year, 89.64% across 3 years, and 46.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Midaas Fashions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Midaas Fashions are 0.00 and 12.05 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global