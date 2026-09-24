Here's the live share price of Midaas Fashions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Midaas Fashions
|0
|-9.05
|11.15
|90.21
|582.03
|89.64
|46.81
|Deepak Nitrite
|0.56
|-6.65
|-1.89
|22.05
|-13.61
|-8.90
|-8.26
|Tanfac Industries
|-3.06
|7.14
|40.13
|75.88
|45.52
|55.29
|61.32
|Archean Chemical Industries
|3.47
|-7.17
|-9.81
|-21.22
|-32.35
|-6.67
|0.86
|Vishnu Chemicals
|2.26
|13.38
|17.52
|42.98
|48.17
|30.36
|37.70
|Indo Borax & Chemicals
|-1.12
|-7.97
|18.96
|88.45
|94.16
|41.68
|19.95
|Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo
|14.63
|23.35
|19.77
|39.64
|-1.38
|-0.69
|11.81
|Ganesh Benzoplast
|4.74
|8.41
|24.31
|64.68
|46.05
|-6.26
|8.36
|Alufluoride
|15.75
|24.22
|20.30
|36.39
|37.76
|9.86
|14.70
|POCL Enterprises
|0.80
|-11.28
|-18.84
|-15.92
|-40.58
|56.43
|71.13
|National Peroxide
|-3.28
|-2.70
|1.09
|51.02
|-0.86
|-13.29
|-8.20
|A-1
|3.69
|24.35
|-18.79
|-63.13
|-73.77
|-13.49
|5.42
|Cochin Minerals & Rutile
|0.26
|3.25
|26.29
|49.08
|7.02
|7.19
|19.82
|RRP Electronics India
|3.29
|-36.59
|-67.29
|-80.87
|-83.98
|21.29
|41.24
|Advance Petrochemicals
|14.01
|155.81
|166.34
|395.83
|251.91
|56.44
|74.70
|Saboo Sodium Chloro
|-1.20
|-4.86
|-3.75
|-10.40
|-32.16
|-16.04
|-5.36
|Vasundhara Rasayans
|-5.69
|-3.29
|-14.63
|31.31
|-19.87
|-7.77
|-1.80
|TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power
|-2.22
|9.38
|-8.33
|-19.40
|-55.29
|-18.68
|-15.89
|Alchemist Corporation
|0
|5.00
|15.71
|27.53
|54.95
|36.55
|19.85
|Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition
|2.25
|2.59
|-4.48
|22.76
|-30.70
|-1.18
|-6.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Midaas Fashions has gained 582.03% compared to peers like Deepak Nitrite (-13.61%), Tanfac Industries (45.52%), Archean Chemical Industries (-32.35%). From a 5 year perspective, Midaas Fashions has outperformed peers relative to Deepak Nitrite (-8.26%) and Tanfac Industries (61.32%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|128.01
|126.07
|10
|129.5
|128.23
|20
|130.62
|127.67
|50
|114.7
|108.67
|100
|72.07
|0
|200
|42.06
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Midaas Fashions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 38.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Sep 22, 2026, 10:51 PM IST IST
|Shentracon Chem. - Intimation Of Fixation Of Record Date For Sub-Division/Split Of Equity Shares Of The Company
|Sep 22, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|Shentracon Chem. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Today, I.E Tuesday, 22Nd September, 2026
|Sep 01, 2026, 01:12 AM IST IST
|Shentracon Chem. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
|Aug 22, 2026, 12:49 AM IST IST
|Shentracon Chem. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 22, 2026, 12:38 AM IST IST
|Shentracon Chem. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
Shentracon Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/07/1993 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24299WB1993PLC059449 and registration number is 059449. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Inorganic - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Midaas Fashions is ₹119.15 as on Sep 23, 2026.
The Midaas Fashions is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Midaas Fashions is ₹52.88 Cr as on Sep 23, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Midaas Fashions are ₹119.15 and ₹119.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Midaas Fashions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Midaas Fashions is ₹134.85 and 52-week low of Midaas Fashions is ₹16.65 as on Sep 23, 2026.
The Midaas Fashions has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -9.05% for the past month, 11.15% over 3 months, 582.03% over 1 year, 89.64% across 3 years, and 46.81% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Midaas Fashions are 0.00 and 12.05 on Sep 23, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global