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Midaas Fashions Share Price

NSE
BSE

MIDAAS FASHIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Midaas Fashions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹119.15
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Sep 23, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Midaas Fashions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹119.15₹119.15
₹119.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.65₹134.85
₹119.15
Open Price
₹119.15
Prev. Close
₹119.15
Volume
2

Source: Dion Global

Midaas Fashions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Midaas Fashions		0-9.0511.1590.21582.0389.6446.81
Deepak Nitrite		0.56-6.65-1.8922.05-13.61-8.90-8.26
Tanfac Industries		-3.067.1440.1375.8845.5255.2961.32
Archean Chemical Industries		3.47-7.17-9.81-21.22-32.35-6.670.86
Vishnu Chemicals		2.2613.3817.5242.9848.1730.3637.70
Indo Borax & Chemicals		-1.12-7.9718.9688.4594.1641.6819.95
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo		14.6323.3519.7739.64-1.38-0.6911.81
Ganesh Benzoplast		4.748.4124.3164.6846.05-6.268.36
Alufluoride		15.7524.2220.3036.3937.769.8614.70
POCL Enterprises		0.80-11.28-18.84-15.92-40.5856.4371.13
National Peroxide		-3.28-2.701.0951.02-0.86-13.29-8.20
A-1		3.6924.35-18.79-63.13-73.77-13.495.42
Cochin Minerals & Rutile		0.263.2526.2949.087.027.1919.82
RRP Electronics India		3.29-36.59-67.29-80.87-83.9821.2941.24
Advance Petrochemicals		14.01155.81166.34395.83251.9156.4474.70
Saboo Sodium Chloro		-1.20-4.86-3.75-10.40-32.16-16.04-5.36
Vasundhara Rasayans		-5.69-3.29-14.6331.31-19.87-7.77-1.80
TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power		-2.229.38-8.33-19.40-55.29-18.68-15.89
Alchemist Corporation		05.0015.7127.5354.9536.5519.85
Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition		2.252.59-4.4822.76-30.70-1.18-6.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Midaas Fashions has gained 582.03% compared to peers like Deepak Nitrite (-13.61%), Tanfac Industries (45.52%), Archean Chemical Industries (-32.35%). From a 5 year perspective, Midaas Fashions has outperformed peers relative to Deepak Nitrite (-8.26%) and Tanfac Industries (61.32%).

Midaas Fashions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Midaas Fashions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5128.01126.07
10129.5128.23
20130.62127.67
50114.7108.67
10072.070
20042.060

Source: Dion Global

Midaas Fashions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Midaas Fashions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 38.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Midaas Fashions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Sep 22, 2026, 10:51 PM IST ISTShentracon Chem. - Intimation Of Fixation Of Record Date For Sub-Division/Split Of Equity Shares Of The Company
Sep 22, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTShentracon Chem. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Today, I.E Tuesday, 22Nd September, 2026
Sep 01, 2026, 01:12 AM IST ISTShentracon Chem. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
Aug 22, 2026, 12:49 AM IST ISTShentracon Chem. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 22, 2026, 12:38 AM IST ISTShentracon Chem. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Midaas Fashions

Shentracon Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/07/1993 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24299WB1993PLC059449 and registration number is 059449. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Inorganic - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Amit Lalit Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hanissh Kanakraj Jaain
    Additional Director
  • Mr. Ashish Bakliwal
    Additional Director
  • Mrs. Madhuri Toshniwal
    Additional Director

FAQs on Midaas Fashions Share Price

What is the share price of Midaas Fashions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Midaas Fashions is ₹119.15 as on Sep 23, 2026.

What kind of stock is Midaas Fashions?

The Midaas Fashions is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Midaas Fashions?

The market cap of Midaas Fashions is ₹52.88 Cr as on Sep 23, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Midaas Fashions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Midaas Fashions are ₹119.15 and ₹119.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Midaas Fashions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Midaas Fashions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Midaas Fashions is ₹134.85 and 52-week low of Midaas Fashions is ₹16.65 as on Sep 23, 2026.

How has the Midaas Fashions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Midaas Fashions has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -9.05% for the past month, 11.15% over 3 months, 582.03% over 1 year, 89.64% across 3 years, and 46.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Midaas Fashions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Midaas Fashions are 0.00 and 12.05 on Sep 23, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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