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Mid India Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

MID INDIA INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Mid India Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.50 Closed
-6.94₹ -0.41
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mid India Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.50₹6.19
₹5.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.22₹8.96
₹5.50
Open Price
₹5.91
Prev. Close
₹5.91
Volume
673

Source: Dion Global

Mid India Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mid India Industries		-12.70-16.92-16.67-24.97-25.37-14.40-0.14
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.2026.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.604.9715.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.797.004.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.40-3.46-11.71-5.40-23.420.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.40-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.40-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.60
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.8034.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.1031.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.10-4.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mid India Industries has declined 25.37% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Mid India Industries has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Mid India Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mid India Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.196.08
106.236.15
206.36.23
506.376.34
1006.386.5
2006.896.86

Source: Dion Global

Mid India Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mid India Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.25%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 49.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mid India Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 07:34 PM IST ISTMid India Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Meeting Of Board Of The Directors (Serial No.02/2026-27) O
Jul 03, 2026, 11:08 PM IST ISTMid India Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 14, 2026, 09:24 PM IST ISTMid India Industries - Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2) Read With Regulation 6(2) Of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Re
May 25, 2026, 10:02 PM IST ISTMid India Industries - Submission Of Copies Of Newspaper Advertisement In Respect To Publication Of Audited Financial Results
May 23, 2026, 12:17 AM IST ISTMid India Industries - Result (Outcome) Of Board Meeting Held On Friday, 22Nd May, 2026 Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Li

Source: Dion Global

About Mid India Industries

Mid India Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17124MP1991PLC006324 and registration number is 006324. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of thread, including thread ball making. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Singh
    Exe.Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Bhawani Shankar Soni
    Whole Time Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhushan Tambe
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Awani Kothari
    Non Exe. Women Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhawal Bagmar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Mid India Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Mid India Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mid India Industries is ₹5.50 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mid India Industries?

The Mid India Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mid India Industries?

The market cap of Mid India Industries is ₹8.96 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mid India Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mid India Industries are ₹6.19 and ₹5.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mid India Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mid India Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mid India Industries is ₹8.96 and 52-week low of Mid India Industries is ₹5.22 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Mid India Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mid India Industries has shown returns of -6.94% over the past day, -16.92% for the past month, -16.67% over 3 months, -25.37% over 1 year, -14.4% across 3 years, and -0.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mid India Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mid India Industries are 30.05 and -2.14 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Mid India Industries News

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