What is the share price of Mid India Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mid India Industries is ₹5.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Mid India Industries? The Mid India Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mid India Industries? The market cap of Mid India Industries is ₹8.96 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mid India Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mid India Industries are ₹6.19 and ₹5.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mid India Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mid India Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mid India Industries is ₹8.96 and 52-week low of Mid India Industries is ₹5.22 as on .

How has the Mid India Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Mid India Industries has shown returns of -6.94% over the past day, -16.92% for the past month, -16.67% over 3 months, -25.37% over 1 year, -14.4% across 3 years, and -0.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mid India Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mid India Industries are 30.05 and -2.14 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global