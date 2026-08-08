Here's the live share price of Mid India Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mid India Industries
|-12.70
|-16.92
|-16.67
|-24.97
|-25.37
|-14.40
|-0.14
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.20
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.60
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7.00
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.40
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.40
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.40
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.40
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.60
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.80
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.10
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.10
|-4.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mid India Industries has declined 25.37% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Mid India Industries has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.19
|6.08
|10
|6.23
|6.15
|20
|6.3
|6.23
|50
|6.37
|6.34
|100
|6.38
|6.5
|200
|6.89
|6.86
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mid India Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.25%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 49.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 07:34 PM IST IST
|Mid India Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Meeting Of Board Of The Directors (Serial No.02/2026-27) O
|Jul 03, 2026, 11:08 PM IST IST
|Mid India Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 14, 2026, 09:24 PM IST IST
|Mid India Industries - Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2) Read With Regulation 6(2) Of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Re
|May 25, 2026, 10:02 PM IST IST
|Mid India Industries - Submission Of Copies Of Newspaper Advertisement In Respect To Publication Of Audited Financial Results
|May 23, 2026, 12:17 AM IST IST
|Mid India Industries - Result (Outcome) Of Board Meeting Held On Friday, 22Nd May, 2026 Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Li
Source: Dion Global
Mid India Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17124MP1991PLC006324 and registration number is 006324. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of thread, including thread ball making. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mid India Industries is ₹5.50 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Mid India Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mid India Industries is ₹8.96 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mid India Industries are ₹6.19 and ₹5.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mid India Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mid India Industries is ₹8.96 and 52-week low of Mid India Industries is ₹5.22 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Mid India Industries has shown returns of -6.94% over the past day, -16.92% for the past month, -16.67% over 3 months, -25.37% over 1 year, -14.4% across 3 years, and -0.14% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mid India Industries are 30.05 and -2.14 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global