Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Mid India Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MID INDIA INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹8.63 Closed
-1.71-0.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mid India Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.63₹9.00
₹8.63
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.03₹16.80
₹8.63
Open Price
₹9.00
Prev. Close
₹8.78
Volume
2,624

Mid India Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.88
  • R29.12
  • R39.25
  • Pivot
    8.75
  • S18.51
  • S28.38
  • S38.14

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 514.128.78
  • 1013.888.78
  • 2014.038.75
  • 5015.078.85
  • 10018.959.24
  • 20015.810.15

Mid India Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.823.73-5.2755.22-32.84915.292,515.15
8.4920.5132.1430.2126.30600.55457.97
8.1122.5723.2227.057.44511.90485.22
4.598.3719.0726.0019.74140.1379.78
0.4913.7729.2585.3551.34240.93210.40
11.8530.4625.3749.5540.07701.15231.94
3.604.3614.5745.957.79895.11633.92
10.243.8812.1111.26-8.90144.5527.75
5.42-3.4110.0627.29-9.4929.60-13.02
4.189.552.0915.90-28.91311.27425.34
-0.94-3.27-15.99-9.13-45.5779.4650.21
0.08-0.75-16.64-50.44-17.33791.531,170.53
7.997.3050.2056.6734.94346.30110.30
4.4019.4211.3531.83-11.60562.64236.40
18.5813.0718.8922.90-6.98389.39111.96
-4.23-1.45-8.13-11.83-15.92114.83-34.73
5.830.0728.5823.10-25.13123.0131.63
8.080.8727.7235.20-2.1170.97-49.77
-0.465.901.6512.39-23.58244.80157.31
-1.81-4.0510.171.81-35.211,301.11154.36

Mid India Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Mid India Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mid India Industries Ltd.

Mid India Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17124MP1991PLC006324 and registration number is 006324. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Singh
    Exe.Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mrs. Deepika Gandhi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Aneet Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhawani Shankar Soni
    Whole Time Executive Director

FAQs on Mid India Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mid India Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Mid India Industries Ltd. is ₹14.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mid India Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mid India Industries Ltd. is 99.2 and PB ratio of Mid India Industries Ltd. is -3.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mid India Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mid India Industries Ltd. is ₹8.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mid India Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mid India Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mid India Industries Ltd. is ₹16.80 and 52-week low of Mid India Industries Ltd. is ₹5.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data