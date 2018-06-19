Mid-cap stocks on sale: Check these top picks with ‘sustainable earnings’ available at discount prices

While stocks with higher earnings growth have always been the favorite bets of investors, market experts are now shifting their focus to stocks which promise sustainable earnings and are undervalued in the current market.

While stocks with higher earnings growth have always been the favorite bets of investors, market experts are now shifting their focus to stocks which promise sustainable earnings and are undervalued in the current market. Of late, while Indian equities have delivered muted returns and mid and small-cap stocks have shown significant underperformance, traders and investors have turned their attention towards stocks with good fundamental earnings, and which are available for cheap.

ICICI Securities, in a research report released this week, has selected stocks that have underperformed significantly — falling over 20% from calendar year 2018 highs — but have shown evidence of producing ‘sustainable earnings’ and ‘stable outlook’.

Cummins India, Bharat Electronics, Mahanagar Gas, Engineers India, TTK Prestige, Cera Sanitaryware, and Indraprastha Gas are among top mid-cap stocks culled out by the research and brokerage house. The selection is based on ‘sustainable earnings’ screen with significant price correction.

ICICI Securities has maintained a ‘buy’ on Cummins India, which has fallen almost 30% from CY18 high. The company has also maintained a ‘buy’ on stocks of Engineers India (down 33%) and Engineers India (down 21%).

ICICI Securities suggests to hold Bharat Electronics (down 35%) and Cera Sanitaryware (down 23%), while on the ‘add’ list were Mahanagar Gas (down 26%) and TTK Prestige (down 32%).

Among the unrated companies that fit the same criteria are Dhanuka Agritech, Esab India, Kirloskar Oil, Gabriel India, Tide Water Oil, La Opala RG, Srikalahas Pipes, and Balaji Amines.

The company measured sustainable earnings of the stocks in three parts namely historical evidence, most current reading and future expectations. “We use future expectations (consensus estimates) as a checkpoint for deviations from past trends to infer any significant deviation in the earnings potential of the company. Also the stocks are filtered for significant downgrade (>6%) to FY19 earnings during Q4FY18 results season it added,” the research note added.

Disclaimer: Views and recommendations given in this section are the brokerage firms’ own and do not represent those of www.financialexpress.com. Please consult your financial adviser before taking any position in the stock/s mentioned.