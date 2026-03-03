Facebook Pixel Code
Micropro Software Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

MICROPRO SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Micropro Software Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹20.00 Closed
-6.76₹ -1.45
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Micropro Software Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.60₹20.50
₹20.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.55₹29.35
₹20.00
Open Price
₹19.60
Prev. Close
₹21.45
Volume
14,400

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Micropro Software Solutions has declined 23.43% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -28.19%.

Micropro Software Solutions’s current P/E of -10.79x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Micropro Software Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Micropro Software Solutions		0.253.63-4.76-19.52-24.53-35.92-23.43
Tata Consultancy Services		1.55-18.97-17.81-15.63-25.18-7.87-3.10
Infosys		1.05-22.17-18.36-12.86-24.56-4.49-0.83
HCL Technologies		2.37-19.13-16.43-6.49-12.817.007.27
Wipro		-0.78-18.18-22.03-20.43-29.970.57-1.83
Tech Mahindra		0-21.62-12.73-10.79-9.897.436.63
LTIMindtree		-2.15-27.13-28.49-15.15-8.89-2.212.40
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.27-6.884.0422.6222.627.034.16
Persistent Systems		0.24-25.57-26.18-12.92-11.7024.3140.76
Oracle Financial Services Software		6.10-12.50-15.20-18.60-12.6229.5016.23
MphasiS		1.46-20.00-21.16-22.03-0.442.755.87
Coforge		-4.08-32.09-39.21-32.86-20.9810.9316.80
Hexaware Technologies		-2.22-35.71-38.46-37.75-42.38-15.10-9.36
Tata Elxsi		-1.08-19.22-14.01-18.02-18.45-10.3611.66
Tata Technologies		1.44-11.99-13.52-15.25-12.89-23.82-15.06
Pine Labs		-10.74-19.04-26.71-27.68-27.68-10.24-6.28
KPIT Technologies		-0.82-23.80-40.08-37.99-37.41-3.4339.77
Zensar Technologies		5.77-15.49-23.02-27.00-19.1428.2713.52
Fractal Analytics		-9.66-11.29-11.29-11.29-11.29-3.91-2.37
TBO Tek		-10.22-19.64-30.43-26.11-1.71-5.80-3.52

Over the last one year, Micropro Software Solutions has declined 24.53% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.18%), Infosys (-24.56%), HCL Technologies (-12.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Micropro Software Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.83%).

Micropro Software Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Micropro Software Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
519.6720.4
1019.4119.94
2019.3219.72
5019.7119.93
10020.920.87
20022.4323.96

Micropro Software Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Micropro Software Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.45%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 50.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Micropro Software Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Micropro Software Solutions fact sheet for more information

About Micropro Software Solutions

Micropro Software Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72200MH1996PLC102385 and registration number is 102385. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Mokashi Yadavrao
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Meher Shreeram Pophali
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Anuja Subhash Bissa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Parag Sham Deshpande
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Kunjbihari Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Micropro Software Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Micropro Software Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Micropro Software Solutions is ₹20.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Micropro Software Solutions?

The Micropro Software Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Micropro Software Solutions?

The market cap of Micropro Software Solutions is ₹28.60 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Micropro Software Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Micropro Software Solutions are ₹20.50 and ₹19.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Micropro Software Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Micropro Software Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Micropro Software Solutions is ₹29.35 and 52-week low of Micropro Software Solutions is ₹17.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Micropro Software Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Micropro Software Solutions has shown returns of -6.76% over the past day, 1.52% for the past month, -3.61% over 3 months, -28.19% over 1 year, -35.92% across 3 years, and -23.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Micropro Software Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Micropro Software Solutions are -10.79 and 0.66 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Micropro Software Solutions News

