Here's the live share price of Micropro Software Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Micropro Software Solutions has declined 23.43% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -28.19%.
Micropro Software Solutions’s current P/E of -10.79x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Micropro Software Solutions
|0.25
|3.63
|-4.76
|-19.52
|-24.53
|-35.92
|-23.43
|Tata Consultancy Services
|1.55
|-18.97
|-17.81
|-15.63
|-25.18
|-7.87
|-3.10
|Infosys
|1.05
|-22.17
|-18.36
|-12.86
|-24.56
|-4.49
|-0.83
|HCL Technologies
|2.37
|-19.13
|-16.43
|-6.49
|-12.81
|7.00
|7.27
|Wipro
|-0.78
|-18.18
|-22.03
|-20.43
|-29.97
|0.57
|-1.83
|Tech Mahindra
|0
|-21.62
|-12.73
|-10.79
|-9.89
|7.43
|6.63
|LTIMindtree
|-2.15
|-27.13
|-28.49
|-15.15
|-8.89
|-2.21
|2.40
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.27
|-6.88
|4.04
|22.62
|22.62
|7.03
|4.16
|Persistent Systems
|0.24
|-25.57
|-26.18
|-12.92
|-11.70
|24.31
|40.76
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6.10
|-12.50
|-15.20
|-18.60
|-12.62
|29.50
|16.23
|MphasiS
|1.46
|-20.00
|-21.16
|-22.03
|-0.44
|2.75
|5.87
|Coforge
|-4.08
|-32.09
|-39.21
|-32.86
|-20.98
|10.93
|16.80
|Hexaware Technologies
|-2.22
|-35.71
|-38.46
|-37.75
|-42.38
|-15.10
|-9.36
|Tata Elxsi
|-1.08
|-19.22
|-14.01
|-18.02
|-18.45
|-10.36
|11.66
|Tata Technologies
|1.44
|-11.99
|-13.52
|-15.25
|-12.89
|-23.82
|-15.06
|Pine Labs
|-10.74
|-19.04
|-26.71
|-27.68
|-27.68
|-10.24
|-6.28
|KPIT Technologies
|-0.82
|-23.80
|-40.08
|-37.99
|-37.41
|-3.43
|39.77
|Zensar Technologies
|5.77
|-15.49
|-23.02
|-27.00
|-19.14
|28.27
|13.52
|Fractal Analytics
|-9.66
|-11.29
|-11.29
|-11.29
|-11.29
|-3.91
|-2.37
|TBO Tek
|-10.22
|-19.64
|-30.43
|-26.11
|-1.71
|-5.80
|-3.52
Over the last one year, Micropro Software Solutions has declined 24.53% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.18%), Infosys (-24.56%), HCL Technologies (-12.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Micropro Software Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.83%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|19.67
|20.4
|10
|19.41
|19.94
|20
|19.32
|19.72
|50
|19.71
|19.93
|100
|20.9
|20.87
|200
|22.43
|23.96
In the latest quarter, Micropro Software Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.45%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 50.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Micropro Software Solutions fact sheet for more information
Micropro Software Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72200MH1996PLC102385 and registration number is 102385. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Micropro Software Solutions is ₹20.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Micropro Software Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Micropro Software Solutions is ₹28.60 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Micropro Software Solutions are ₹20.50 and ₹19.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Micropro Software Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Micropro Software Solutions is ₹29.35 and 52-week low of Micropro Software Solutions is ₹17.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Micropro Software Solutions has shown returns of -6.76% over the past day, 1.52% for the past month, -3.61% over 3 months, -28.19% over 1 year, -35.92% across 3 years, and -23.43% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Micropro Software Solutions are -10.79 and 0.66 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.