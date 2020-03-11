MFs offering schemes with sustainable investment strategies

SBI MF and Quantum MF already have ESG fund offering and recently Axis MF also launched one.

Following global peers, Indian mutual funds have started offering schemes with sustainable investing strategies to the domestic investors. There are already three equity schemes based on environment, social and governance (ESG) theme, five others are awaiting approval from the Sebi.

SBI MF and Quantum MF already have ESG fund offering and recently Axis MF also launched one. DSP MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Kotak Mahindra MF, ICICI Prudential MF and BNP Paribas MF have filed offer document. Market participants say rise of ESG funds in India is because more and more investors want to invest responsibly.

Jinesh Gopani, head — equity at Axis MF says, “With the availability of data it is becoming more and more clear that what are companies doing on the governance side, even globally regulators are becoming more stricter on governance. Environmental and social aspects adopted by the companies are becoming global trends.” On the environment side, funds will look at companies that do not adversely affect the environment, while the social filter evaluates companies on the basis of how companies deal with stakeholders.