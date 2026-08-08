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Meyer Apparel Share Price

NSE
BSE

MEYER APPAREL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Meyer Apparel along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.54 Closed
4.76₹ 0.07
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Meyer Apparel Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.54₹1.54
₹1.54
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.40₹3.02
₹1.54
Open Price
₹1.54
Prev. Close
₹1.47
Volume
1,687

Source: Dion Global

Meyer Apparel Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Meyer Apparel		3.36-25.6-28.04-41.22-40.77-5.76-0.76
Page Industries		-0.88-3.497.1214.74-10.580.554.25
Pearl Global Industries		19.0726.1253.3537.1484.6995.0464.88
Arvind Fashions		1.7-0.75-0.6-6.15-10.7510.5116.44
Gokaldas Exports		-1.25-0.669.75-4.1312.5616.629.23
Lux Industries		2.373.45-18.3223.55-3.31-6.57-21.21
Kitex Garments		-0.82-4.14-15.25-33.12-15.1731.3622.32
S P Apparels		3.68-11.0927.8631.7139.9831.825.19
SBC Exports		-1.88-1.9820.0534.7132.7166.72113.13
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.38-6.93-14.02-16.66-8.94-17.676.81
Bizotic Commercial		-2.85-17.38-35.85-46.3199.78119.7925.67
Meenakshi (India)		21.0840.1640.1640.1640.1611.916.99
Thomas Scott (India)		6.340.335.18-6.866.1761.582.51
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		2.35-1.99-8.6-21.96-38.1616.0115.04
Spice Islands Industries		-0.710.838.3481.3616.32194.18133.23
Saraswati Saree Depot		0.81-3.42-16.72-29.61-40.03-36.52-23.87
Zodiac Clothing Company		-2.12-2.42-6.22-13.74-23.43-14.52-10.05
VIP Clothing		-0.8-12.67-7.63-18-44.97-21.54-0.7
Active Clothing Co		-1.32-1.4-18.52.57-10.6134.6136.16
Fractal Industries		0.48.853.81-1.03-1.03-0.35-0.21

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Meyer Apparel has declined 40.77% compared to peers like Page Industries (-10.58%), Pearl Global Industries (84.69%), Arvind Fashions (-10.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Meyer Apparel has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).

Meyer Apparel Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Meyer Apparel Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.571.47
101.651.56
201.81.71
501.971.92
1002.092.02
2002.232.07

Source: Dion Global

Meyer Apparel Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Meyer Apparel remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.33%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Meyer Apparel Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:29 PM IST ISTMeyer Apparel - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June
Jul 22, 2026, 09:46 PM IST ISTMeyer Apparel - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 14, 2026, 03:33 PM IST ISTMeyer Apparel - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 11, 2026, 12:14 AM IST ISTMeyer Apparel - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 09, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTMeyer Apparel - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Meyer Apparel

Meyer Apparel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101HR1993PLC032010 and registration number is 032010. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Pawan Kakra
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Gajender Kumar Sharma
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Vivek Saxena
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Hemlata Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Meyer Apparel Share Price

What is the share price of Meyer Apparel?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Meyer Apparel is ₹1.54 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Meyer Apparel?

The Meyer Apparel is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Meyer Apparel?

The market cap of Meyer Apparel is ₹12.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Meyer Apparel?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Meyer Apparel are ₹1.54 and ₹1.54.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Meyer Apparel?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Meyer Apparel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Meyer Apparel is ₹3.02 and 52-week low of Meyer Apparel is ₹1.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Meyer Apparel performed historically in terms of returns?

The Meyer Apparel has shown returns of 4.76% over the past day, -29.03% for the past month, -28.04% over 3 months, -43.59% over 1 year, -5.76% across 3 years, and -0.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Meyer Apparel?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Meyer Apparel are -15.75 and -0.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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