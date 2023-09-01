Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Meyer Apparel Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MEYER APPAREL LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Readymade Apparels | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.88 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Meyer Apparel Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.79₹1.97
₹1.88
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.10₹2.11
₹1.88
Open Price
₹1.92
Prev. Close
₹1.88
Volume
61,532

Meyer Apparel Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.97
  • R22.06
  • R32.15
  • Pivot
    1.88
  • S11.79
  • S21.7
  • S31.61

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.221.83
  • 101.271.81
  • 201.491.8
  • 501.391.74
  • 1001.551.66
  • 2001.331.56

Meyer Apparel Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.0306.2110.596.82100.00-58.41
1.262.871.724.22-21.46107.7616.83
1.6439.4022.5218.0148.26134.7692.05
5.318.4324.0842.0615.987.637.63
27.3546.9170.2493.00110.591,342.00817.01
1.12-8.79-2.2710.36-19.1111.65-14.00
6.03-0.7713.5516.7916.51129.79-28.71
23.4931.3965.09106.3742.04481.44428.42
0.326.13-4.606.98-33.04236.34603.94
-1.37-14.41-3.7330.42-8.82333.9969.26
5.5129.6243.2982.6833.37518.2783.37
4.563.3327.2935.55-12.3185.5550.40
1.3110.357.2440.62213.811,312.871,848.05
5.906.212.2012.1365.36423.80-16.66
3.63-3.3119.5424.8523.786.99-23.75
10.00-10.63-15.26-19.44-20.30142.15139.72
4.23-5.861.5310.96-12.6950.99-59.11
5.5412.0117.18168.82522.624,131.485,263.85
2.341.9732.7625.66-16.61131.846.96
-1.75-4.4734.5232.52-3.61139.03-3.17

Meyer Apparel Ltd. Share Holdings

Meyer Apparel Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Meyer Apparel Ltd.

Meyer Apparel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101HR1993PLC032010 and registration number is 032010. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Anjali Thukral
    Chairperson & Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Meenakshi Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Swastika Kumari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gajender Kumar Sharma
    WholeTime Director & CFO

FAQs on Meyer Apparel Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Meyer Apparel Ltd.?

The market cap of Meyer Apparel Ltd. is ₹15.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Meyer Apparel Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Meyer Apparel Ltd. is -7.24 and PB ratio of Meyer Apparel Ltd. is -0.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Meyer Apparel Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Meyer Apparel Ltd. is ₹1.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Meyer Apparel Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Meyer Apparel Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Meyer Apparel Ltd. is ₹2.11 and 52-week low of Meyer Apparel Ltd. is ₹1.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data