MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Meyer Apparel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101HR1993PLC032010 and registration number is 032010. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Meyer Apparel Ltd. is ₹15.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Meyer Apparel Ltd. is -7.24 and PB ratio of Meyer Apparel Ltd. is -0.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Meyer Apparel Ltd. is ₹1.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Meyer Apparel Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Meyer Apparel Ltd. is ₹2.11 and 52-week low of Meyer Apparel Ltd. is ₹1.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.