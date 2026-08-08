Here's the live share price of Meyer Apparel along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Meyer Apparel
|3.36
|-25.6
|-28.04
|-41.22
|-40.77
|-5.76
|-0.76
|Page Industries
|-0.88
|-3.49
|7.12
|14.74
|-10.58
|0.55
|4.25
|Pearl Global Industries
|19.07
|26.12
|53.35
|37.14
|84.69
|95.04
|64.88
|Arvind Fashions
|1.7
|-0.75
|-0.6
|-6.15
|-10.75
|10.51
|16.44
|Gokaldas Exports
|-1.25
|-0.66
|9.75
|-4.13
|12.56
|16.6
|29.23
|Lux Industries
|2.37
|3.45
|-18.32
|23.55
|-3.31
|-6.57
|-21.21
|Kitex Garments
|-0.82
|-4.14
|-15.25
|-33.12
|-15.17
|31.36
|22.32
|S P Apparels
|3.68
|-11.09
|27.86
|31.71
|39.98
|31.8
|25.19
|SBC Exports
|-1.88
|-1.98
|20.05
|34.7
|132.71
|66.72
|113.13
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.38
|-6.93
|-14.02
|-16.66
|-8.94
|-17.67
|6.81
|Bizotic Commercial
|-2.85
|-17.38
|-35.85
|-46.31
|99.78
|119.79
|25.67
|Meenakshi (India)
|21.08
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|11.91
|6.99
|Thomas Scott (India)
|6.34
|0.33
|5.18
|-6.86
|6.17
|61.5
|82.51
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|2.35
|-1.99
|-8.6
|-21.96
|-38.16
|16.01
|15.04
|Spice Islands Industries
|-0.71
|0.8
|38.34
|81.3
|616.32
|194.18
|133.23
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|0.81
|-3.42
|-16.72
|-29.61
|-40.03
|-36.52
|-23.87
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|-2.12
|-2.42
|-6.22
|-13.74
|-23.43
|-14.52
|-10.05
|VIP Clothing
|-0.8
|-12.67
|-7.63
|-18
|-44.97
|-21.54
|-0.7
|Active Clothing Co
|-1.32
|-1.4
|-18.5
|2.57
|-10.61
|34.61
|36.16
|Fractal Industries
|0.4
|8.85
|3.81
|-1.03
|-1.03
|-0.35
|-0.21
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Meyer Apparel has declined 40.77% compared to peers like Page Industries (-10.58%), Pearl Global Industries (84.69%), Arvind Fashions (-10.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Meyer Apparel has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.57
|1.47
|10
|1.65
|1.56
|20
|1.8
|1.71
|50
|1.97
|1.92
|100
|2.09
|2.02
|200
|2.23
|2.07
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Meyer Apparel remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.33%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:29 PM IST IST
|Meyer Apparel - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June
|Jul 22, 2026, 09:46 PM IST IST
|Meyer Apparel - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 14, 2026, 03:33 PM IST IST
|Meyer Apparel - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 11, 2026, 12:14 AM IST IST
|Meyer Apparel - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 09, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Meyer Apparel - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
Meyer Apparel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101HR1993PLC032010 and registration number is 032010. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Meyer Apparel is ₹1.54 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Meyer Apparel is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Meyer Apparel is ₹12.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Meyer Apparel are ₹1.54 and ₹1.54.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Meyer Apparel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Meyer Apparel is ₹3.02 and 52-week low of Meyer Apparel is ₹1.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Meyer Apparel has shown returns of 4.76% over the past day, -29.03% for the past month, -28.04% over 3 months, -43.59% over 1 year, -5.76% across 3 years, and -0.76% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Meyer Apparel are -15.75 and -0.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global