What is the share price of Meyer Apparel? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Meyer Apparel is ₹1.54 as on .

What kind of stock is Meyer Apparel? The Meyer Apparel is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Meyer Apparel? The market cap of Meyer Apparel is ₹12.40 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Meyer Apparel? Today’s highest and lowest price of Meyer Apparel are ₹1.54 and ₹1.54.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Meyer Apparel? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Meyer Apparel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Meyer Apparel is ₹3.02 and 52-week low of Meyer Apparel is ₹1.40 as on .

How has the Meyer Apparel performed historically in terms of returns? The Meyer Apparel has shown returns of 4.76% over the past day, -29.03% for the past month, -28.04% over 3 months, -43.59% over 1 year, -5.76% across 3 years, and -0.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Meyer Apparel? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Meyer Apparel are -15.75 and -0.37 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global