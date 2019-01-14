Metropolitan Stock Exchange invites application for MD, CEO post

The Metropolitan Stock Exchange (MSE) has invited applications for the post of managing director and chief executive officer for a maximum term of five years, according to a public notice issued Monday. The candidate must be a qualified CA/MBA or equivalent with at least 15 years of relevant experience in the field of capital market or finance, read the announcement.

“The appointment will be subject to the approval of the Sebi and the candidate shall hold office for a maximum term of five years,” it said. It further read that the candidate must be aged not more than 55 years as on January 1, 2019; adding that age qualification and experience limits may be relaxed for deserving candidates at the discretion of the selection committee.

The announcement said, he/she will be responsible for resource management, organisation development and overall success of the organisation. Candidates should send their application latest by January 25, 2019.

The exchange offers hi-tech platform for trading in currency derivatives, equity cash and derivatives, interest rate futures and debt segment. At present, Udai Kumar is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the exchange.