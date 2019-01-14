Metropolitan Stock Exchange invites application for MD, CEO post

By: | Published: January 14, 2019 2:22 PM

The Metropolitan Stock Exchange (MSE) has invited applications for the post of managing director and chief executive officer for a maximum term of five years, according to a public notice issued Monday.

Metropolitan Stock Exchange invites application for MD, CEO post

The Metropolitan Stock Exchange (MSE) has invited applications for the post of managing director and chief executive officer for a maximum term of five years, according to a public notice issued Monday. The candidate must be a qualified CA/MBA or equivalent with at least 15 years of relevant experience in the field of capital market or finance, read the announcement.

“The appointment will be subject to the approval of the Sebi and the candidate shall hold office for a maximum term of five years,” it said. It further read that the candidate must be aged not more than 55 years as on January 1, 2019; adding that age qualification and experience limits may be relaxed for deserving candidates at the discretion of the selection committee.

The announcement said, he/she will be responsible for resource management, organisation development and overall success of the organisation. Candidates should send their application latest by January 25, 2019.

The exchange offers hi-tech platform for trading in currency derivatives, equity cash and derivatives, interest rate futures and debt segment. At present, Udai Kumar is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the exchange.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Metropolitan Stock Exchange invites application for MD, CEO post
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition