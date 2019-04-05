Metropolis Healthcare IPO sees stellar response on last day; Polycab issue subscribed 72% on Day 1

Metropolis Healthcare IPO saw a robust demand on the last day of the issue with the total issue subscribed 5.8 times.

Diagnostics services provider Metropolis Healthcare IPO saw a stellar response on the last day, with the total issue subscribed by more than 5.8 times. The issue saw bids for 4.41 crore shares as against the issue size of 76.61 lakh, implying a subscription of 5.77 times, data from NSE showed. QIB’s invested heavily into the issue, with their portion subscribed nearly 9 times the portion reserved for them. The non-institutional investor portion was subscribed by more than 3 times of their reserved 20.07 lakh shares. The retail investor portion was subscribed nearly 1.9 times. Employee portion saw the least demand with just 4% of their quota subscribed at the end of the day.

As a part of the public offer, Metropolis Healthcare was looking to sell up to 1.36 crore shares at Rs 877-880 apiece in its offer-for-sale, according to the firm’s prospectus. Since, the public issue is a pure offer for sale, the firm will not receive any proceeds from the issue. Promoter Sushil Kanubhai Shah sold 62.70 lakh shares, while CA Lotus Investments—a subsidiary of U.S.-based private equity firm Carlyle Group—sold up to 74.10 lakh shares, as part of the public offer.

Also read: This stock, now an RIL company, multiplied money 4 times in 1 year for Edelweiss boss Rashesh Shah

Notably, the offer includes a reservation of up to 300,000 shares for subscription by Eligible Employees. Metropolis Healthcare had set a price band of 877-880 per share. The firm had set a bid lot of 17 equity shares and in multiples of 17 equity shares thereafter. The IPO had opened for subscription on April 3rd.

Meanwhile, Polycab issue, which opened for subscription today, saw a robust response with the issue being subscribed about 72%. Investors bid for a total of 1.25 crore shares as against the total issue size of 1.76 crore shares. The QIB portion registered the highest demand at 1.96 times their portion. The employee portion saw the second highest demand at 46% of their quota. Retail investors bid for a total of 28% of their total issue size. The NII quota was subscribed about 8% of the portion.