Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.38
|-1.01
|0.25
|19.44
|4.04
|79.30
|35.13
|-0.90
|8.27
|11.81
|-4.91
|-13.48
|286.65
|124.69
|0.33
|26.52
|16.88
|27.81
|-1.43
|219.31
|69.39
|4.15
|19.25
|15.21
|28.45
|11.15
|114.55
|47.20
|0.28
|5.09
|1.26
|5.95
|-8.72
|112.05
|-6.78
|-1.37
|20.24
|14.83
|23.95
|0.66
|110.74
|-14.72
|-10.56
|0.53
|26.26
|57.98
|91.18
|295.10
|173.92
|-2.39
|17.94
|16.15
|12.31
|12.50
|10.50
|104.80
|-2.82
|13.00
|15.81
|31.49
|47.34
|171.21
|8.60
|-0.49
|6.65
|10.99
|12.83
|-25.85
|83.82
|-47.07
|1.79
|44.94
|77.18
|86.57
|59.59
|392.14
|183.44
|6.81
|21.24
|22.75
|54.92
|-7.25
|67.62
|-26.82
|0.11
|15.69
|33.52
|25.95
|11.06
|268.75
|68.57
|-2.52
|11.31
|16.69
|25.24
|9.14
|236.30
|86.35
|8.53
|33.81
|34.28
|38.73
|9.82
|185.02
|18.61
|-3.06
|21.40
|17.24
|26.09
|1.24
|114.43
|12.81
|-0.29
|7.13
|-3.15
|44.74
|60.53
|169.11
|24.12
|-4.13
|0.13
|8.01
|-5.18
|-11.54
|78.95
|0.13
|-1.87
|6.05
|0.38
|7.00
|-22.42
|-9.00
|-50.09
|5.62
|15.67
|-8.88
|24.42
|178.36
|751.06
|493.47
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Metroglobal Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/11/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21010MH1992PLC069527 and registration number is 069527. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 248.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Metroglobal Ltd. is ₹114.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Metroglobal Ltd. is 6.9 and PB ratio of Metroglobal Ltd. is 0.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Metroglobal Ltd. is ₹92.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Metroglobal Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Metroglobal Ltd. is ₹107.15 and 52-week low of Metroglobal Ltd. is ₹67.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.