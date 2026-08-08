Here's the live share price of Metroglobal along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Metroglobal
|0.80
|-10.41
|3.58
|11.57
|1.27
|13.11
|8.19
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|-2.57
|-1.77
|-12.81
|-2.98
|-26.10
|10.81
|12.31
|JK Paper
|-1.18
|7.12
|3.40
|17.99
|9.35
|4.95
|6.58
|West Coast Paper Mills
|5.52
|12.74
|15.59
|36.53
|19.75
|7.28
|17.59
|KS Smart Technologies
|-5.69
|-12.79
|-57.36
|-53.80
|54.70
|62.22
|33.68
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-5.40
|1.32
|-15.43
|-7.36
|-13.17
|-4.84
|2.60
|Andhra Paper
|-2.04
|-2.36
|-13.02
|-12.08
|-21.96
|-10.01
|3.46
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|4.08
|8.62
|-0.32
|9.91
|-1.54
|-9.67
|0.64
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|3.74
|15.93
|11.96
|19.43
|-21.87
|32.01
|17.03
|N R Agarwal Industries
|14.92
|33.18
|8.04
|25.18
|50.16
|19.60
|11.34
|Kuantum Papers
|11.43
|12.78
|7.00
|-3.42
|-31.96
|-22.84
|-2.17
|Emami Paper Mills
|-2.45
|21.64
|33.71
|24.94
|15.72
|-5.53
|-11.06
|Satia Industries
|1.71
|13.21
|-11.44
|0.14
|-22.21
|-17.98
|-9.04
|Subam Papers
|0.84
|0.09
|-5.82
|19.12
|83.92
|13.29
|7.77
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|14.90
|14.42
|3.13
|8.80
|-1.58
|39.29
|7.77
|Orient Paper & Industries
|0.65
|9.07
|-6.75
|-13.06
|-33.73
|-25.26
|-10.00
|Asgard Alcobev
|-6.80
|-4.70
|-11.36
|-40.20
|-49.00
|28.52
|31.17
|Pakka
|0.04
|-4.50
|-24.42
|-21.98
|-62.03
|-19.08
|-4.75
|Ruchira Papers
|2.58
|5.85
|-11.35
|-10.13
|-16.47
|-0.66
|5.25
|Genus Paper & Boards
|2.64
|4.63
|-6.11
|3.15
|-30.70
|-7.39
|2.38
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Metroglobal has gained 1.27% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Metroglobal has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|130
|131.51
|10
|130.84
|131.41
|20
|132.59
|131.58
|50
|131.15
|130.39
|100
|124.24
|127.48
|200
|122.19
|126.27
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Metroglobal remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:20 PM IST IST
|Metroglobal - Re-Appointment Of Kmps Of The Company
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:09 PM IST IST
|Metroglobal - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:02 PM IST IST
|Metroglobal - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On August 07, 2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 05:57 AM IST IST
|Metroglobal - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended Ju
|Jul 07, 2026, 05:28 PM IST IST
|Metroglobal - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Metroglobal Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/11/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21010GJ1992PLC143784 and registration number is 143784. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 235.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Metroglobal is ₹131.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Metroglobal is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Metroglobal is ₹162.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Metroglobal are ₹138.30 and ₹131.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Metroglobal stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Metroglobal is ₹159.65 and 52-week low of Metroglobal is ₹95.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Metroglobal has shown returns of -2.34% over the past day, -10.41% for the past month, 3.58% over 3 months, 1.27% over 1 year, 13.11% across 3 years, and 8.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Metroglobal are 9.30 and 0.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.90 per annum.
Source: Dion Global