METROGLOBAL LTD.

Sector : Paper & Paper Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹92.70 Closed
-0.19-0.18
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Metroglobal Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹92.20₹94.89
₹92.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹67.31₹107.15
₹92.70
Open Price
₹94.89
Prev. Close
₹92.88
Volume
2,367

Metroglobal Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R194.33
  • R295.95
  • R397.02
  • Pivot
    93.26
  • S191.64
  • S290.57
  • S388.95

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 587.9193.04
  • 1087.1792.79
  • 2086.7892.5
  • 5088.5891.57
  • 10083.4189.73
  • 20083.8287.58

Metroglobal Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.38-1.010.2519.444.0479.3035.13
-0.908.2711.81-4.91-13.48286.65124.69
0.3326.5216.8827.81-1.43219.3169.39
4.1519.2515.2128.4511.15114.5547.20
0.285.091.265.95-8.72112.05-6.78
-1.3720.2414.8323.950.66110.74-14.72
-10.560.5326.2657.9891.18295.10173.92
-2.3917.9416.1512.3112.5010.50104.80
-2.8213.0015.8131.4947.34171.218.60
-0.496.6510.9912.83-25.8583.82-47.07
1.7944.9477.1886.5759.59392.14183.44
6.8121.2422.7554.92-7.2567.62-26.82
0.1115.6933.5225.9511.06268.7568.57
-2.5211.3116.6925.249.14236.3086.35
8.5333.8134.2838.739.82185.0218.61
-3.0621.4017.2426.091.24114.4312.81
-0.297.13-3.1544.7460.53169.1124.12
-4.130.138.01-5.18-11.5478.950.13
-1.876.050.387.00-22.42-9.00-50.09
5.6215.67-8.8824.42178.36751.06493.47

Metroglobal Ltd. Share Holdings

Metroglobal Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Metroglobal Ltd.

Metroglobal Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/11/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21010MH1992PLC069527 and registration number is 069527. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 248.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gautam M Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rahul G Jain
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep S Bhandari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nilesh R Desai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Prashant M Kheskani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Krati R Jain
    Non Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Metroglobal Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Metroglobal Ltd.?

The market cap of Metroglobal Ltd. is ₹114.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Metroglobal Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Metroglobal Ltd. is 6.9 and PB ratio of Metroglobal Ltd. is 0.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Metroglobal Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Metroglobal Ltd. is ₹92.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Metroglobal Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Metroglobal Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Metroglobal Ltd. is ₹107.15 and 52-week low of Metroglobal Ltd. is ₹67.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.

