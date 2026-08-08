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Metroglobal Share Price

NSE
BSE

METROGLOBAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paper

Here's the live share price of Metroglobal along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹131.65 Closed
-2.34₹ -3.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Metroglobal Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹131.65₹138.30
₹131.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹95.00₹159.65
₹131.65
Open Price
₹138.30
Prev. Close
₹134.80
Volume
1,241

Source: Dion Global

Metroglobal Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Metroglobal		0.80-10.413.5811.571.2713.118.19
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-2.57-1.77-12.81-2.98-26.1010.8112.31
JK Paper		-1.187.123.4017.999.354.956.58
West Coast Paper Mills		5.5212.7415.5936.5319.757.2817.59
KS Smart Technologies		-5.69-12.79-57.36-53.8054.7062.2233.68
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-5.401.32-15.43-7.36-13.17-4.842.60
Andhra Paper		-2.04-2.36-13.02-12.08-21.96-10.013.46
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		4.088.62-0.329.91-1.54-9.670.64
Pudumjee Paper Products		3.7415.9311.9619.43-21.8732.0117.03
N R Agarwal Industries		14.9233.188.0425.1850.1619.6011.34
Kuantum Papers		11.4312.787.00-3.42-31.96-22.84-2.17
Emami Paper Mills		-2.4521.6433.7124.9415.72-5.53-11.06
Satia Industries		1.7113.21-11.440.14-22.21-17.98-9.04
Subam Papers		0.840.09-5.8219.1283.9213.297.77
Shree Rama Newsprint		14.9014.423.138.80-1.5839.297.77
Orient Paper & Industries		0.659.07-6.75-13.06-33.73-25.26-10.00
Asgard Alcobev		-6.80-4.70-11.36-40.20-49.0028.5231.17
Pakka		0.04-4.50-24.42-21.98-62.03-19.08-4.75
Ruchira Papers		2.585.85-11.35-10.13-16.47-0.665.25
Genus Paper & Boards		2.644.63-6.113.15-30.70-7.392.38

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Metroglobal has gained 1.27% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Metroglobal has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).

Metroglobal Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Metroglobal Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5130131.51
10130.84131.41
20132.59131.58
50131.15130.39
100124.24127.48
200122.19126.27

Source: Dion Global

Metroglobal Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Metroglobal remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Metroglobal Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:20 PM IST ISTMetroglobal - Re-Appointment Of Kmps Of The Company
Aug 07, 2026, 10:09 PM IST ISTMetroglobal - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 10:02 PM IST ISTMetroglobal - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On August 07, 2026
Jul 28, 2026, 05:57 AM IST ISTMetroglobal - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended Ju
Jul 07, 2026, 05:28 PM IST ISTMetroglobal - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Metroglobal

Metroglobal Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/11/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21010GJ1992PLC143784 and registration number is 143784. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 235.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gautamkumar M Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rahul G Jain
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Krati R Jain
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Prashant M Kheskani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Balveermal K Singhvi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Monika G Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Metroglobal Share Price

What is the share price of Metroglobal?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Metroglobal is ₹131.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Metroglobal?

The Metroglobal is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Metroglobal?

The market cap of Metroglobal is ₹162.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Metroglobal?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Metroglobal are ₹138.30 and ₹131.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Metroglobal?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Metroglobal stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Metroglobal is ₹159.65 and 52-week low of Metroglobal is ₹95.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Metroglobal performed historically in terms of returns?

The Metroglobal has shown returns of -2.34% over the past day, -10.41% for the past month, 3.58% over 3 months, 1.27% over 1 year, 13.11% across 3 years, and 8.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Metroglobal?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Metroglobal are 9.30 and 0.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.90 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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