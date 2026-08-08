What is the share price of Metroglobal? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Metroglobal is ₹131.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Metroglobal? The Metroglobal is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Metroglobal? The market cap of Metroglobal is ₹162.38 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Metroglobal? Today’s highest and lowest price of Metroglobal are ₹138.30 and ₹131.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Metroglobal? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Metroglobal stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Metroglobal is ₹159.65 and 52-week low of Metroglobal is ₹95.00 as on .

How has the Metroglobal performed historically in terms of returns? The Metroglobal has shown returns of -2.34% over the past day, -10.41% for the past month, 3.58% over 3 months, 1.27% over 1 year, 13.11% across 3 years, and 8.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Metroglobal? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Metroglobal are 9.30 and 0.40 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.90 per annum.

Source: Dion Global