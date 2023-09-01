What is the Market Cap of Metroglobal Ltd.? The market cap of Metroglobal Ltd. is ₹114.34 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Metroglobal Ltd.? P/E ratio of Metroglobal Ltd. is 6.9 and PB ratio of Metroglobal Ltd. is 0.32 as on .

What is the share price of Metroglobal Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Metroglobal Ltd. is ₹92.70 as on .