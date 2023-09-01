Follow Us

METALYST FORGINGS LTD.

Sector : Forgings | Smallcap | NSE
₹3.50 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Metalyst Forgings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.35₹3.60
₹3.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.40₹4.65
₹3.50
Open Price
₹3.60
Prev. Close
₹3.50
Volume
46,491

Metalyst Forgings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.62
  • R23.73
  • R33.87
  • Pivot
    3.48
  • S13.37
  • S23.23
  • S33.12

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.363.42
  • 104.363.32
  • 204.333.19
  • 504.373.07
  • 1004.453.16
  • 2005.223.51

Metalyst Forgings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.9420.696.06-4.11-18.60-41.67-75.18
5.1215.1634.8830.4743.04116.4760.61
1.034.4011.6628.7112.3463.9063.90
2.874.4512.6922.0585.68297.5580.93
9.1027.3188.37167.07243.601,417.86457.77
2.22-0.4512.7218.9519.5388.4388.43
1.06-12.888.278.80-3.02240.0347.88
-0.54-16.70-15.7918.11140.841,362.92513.09
15.3410.9324.547.98-3.79298.04140.28
17.2552.0364.8662.05110.73156.4417.22
-0.61-10.93-12.37-29.74-41.79138.10133.33
-7.7910.9484.4289.3312.70453.61350.79
-6.08-6.44-26.065.635.635.635.63
-3.42-7.09-12.62-32.91-38.63256.311.38

Metalyst Forgings Ltd. Share Holdings

Metalyst Forgings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Sep, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Apr, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Apr, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Mar, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Metalyst Forgings Ltd.

Metalyst Forgings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28910MH1977PLC019569 and registration number is 019569. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 230.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Yogesh Kapur
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Shekhar Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Arvind Dham
    Director
  • Mr. Brajindar Mohan Singh
    Director

FAQs on Metalyst Forgings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Metalyst Forgings Ltd.?

The market cap of Metalyst Forgings Ltd. is ₹15.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Metalyst Forgings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Metalyst Forgings Ltd. is -0.05 and PB ratio of Metalyst Forgings Ltd. is -0.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Metalyst Forgings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Metalyst Forgings Ltd. is ₹3.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Metalyst Forgings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Metalyst Forgings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Metalyst Forgings Ltd. is ₹4.65 and 52-week low of Metalyst Forgings Ltd. is ₹2.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

