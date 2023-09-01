Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.94
|20.69
|6.06
|-4.11
|-18.60
|-41.67
|-75.18
|5.12
|15.16
|34.88
|30.47
|43.04
|116.47
|60.61
|1.03
|4.40
|11.66
|28.71
|12.34
|63.90
|63.90
|2.87
|4.45
|12.69
|22.05
|85.68
|297.55
|80.93
|9.10
|27.31
|88.37
|167.07
|243.60
|1,417.86
|457.77
|2.22
|-0.45
|12.72
|18.95
|19.53
|88.43
|88.43
|1.06
|-12.88
|8.27
|8.80
|-3.02
|240.03
|47.88
|-0.54
|-16.70
|-15.79
|18.11
|140.84
|1,362.92
|513.09
|15.34
|10.93
|24.54
|7.98
|-3.79
|298.04
|140.28
|17.25
|52.03
|64.86
|62.05
|110.73
|156.44
|17.22
|-0.61
|-10.93
|-12.37
|-29.74
|-41.79
|138.10
|133.33
|-7.79
|10.94
|84.42
|89.33
|12.70
|453.61
|350.79
|-6.08
|-6.44
|-26.06
|5.63
|5.63
|5.63
|5.63
|-3.42
|-7.09
|-12.62
|-32.91
|-38.63
|256.31
|1.38
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Sep, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Metalyst Forgings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28910MH1977PLC019569 and registration number is 019569. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 230.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Metalyst Forgings Ltd. is ₹15.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Metalyst Forgings Ltd. is -0.05 and PB ratio of Metalyst Forgings Ltd. is -0.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Metalyst Forgings Ltd. is ₹3.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Metalyst Forgings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Metalyst Forgings Ltd. is ₹4.65 and 52-week low of Metalyst Forgings Ltd. is ₹2.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.