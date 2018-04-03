​​ ​
Merrill Lynch sells Indiabulls Housing Finance stake worth Rs 982 cr

Merrill Lynch today sold nearly 2 per cent stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance for Rs 982 crore through an open market transaction.

By: | New Delhi | Published: April 3, 2018 9:03 PM
Merrill Lynch, Indiabulls Housing Finance, BSE, Indiabulls Housing Finance stock, open market transaction According to the bulk deal data available with BSE, Merrill Lynch Markets Singapore Pte Ltd offloaded 75.98 lakh shares or 1.78 per cent stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. (Reuters)

Merrill Lynch today sold nearly 2 per cent stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance for Rs 982 crore through an open market transaction. According to the bulk deal data available with BSE, Merrill Lynch Markets Singapore Pte Ltd offloaded 75.98 lakh shares or 1.78 per cent stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 1,292.5, valuing the transaction at Rs 982.01 crore, the data showed. The shares were bought by Treetop Convertible SICAV – Treetop Convertible International. Indiabulls Housing Finance stock ended the day on BSE at Rs 1,292.55, 3.87 per cent from the previous close.

