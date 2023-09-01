Follow Us

MERCANTILE VENTURES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹23.09 Closed
-2.45-0.58
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mercantile Ventures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.31₹24.86
₹23.09
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.00₹27.20
₹23.09
Open Price
₹23.67
Prev. Close
₹23.67
Volume
9,731

Mercantile Ventures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R124.53
  • R225.97
  • R327.08
  • Pivot
    23.42
  • S121.98
  • S220.87
  • S319.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 520.4223.48
  • 1020.1422.77
  • 2019.6521.64
  • 5019.3520.16
  • 10018.719.26
  • 20019.5918.76

Mercantile Ventures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.8721.4039.8529.0721.53201.8393.22
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Mercantile Ventures Ltd. Share Holdings

Mercantile Ventures Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Mercantile Ventures Ltd.

Mercantile Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191TN1985PLC037309 and registration number is 037309. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 111.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. E N Rangaswami
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. A L Chandramouli
    Director
  • Ms. Sashikala Srikanth
    Director
  • Mr. B Narendran
    Director
  • Mr. G D Sharma
    Director
  • Mr. K Gopalakrishnan
    Director

FAQs on Mercantile Ventures Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mercantile Ventures Ltd.?

The market cap of Mercantile Ventures Ltd. is ₹258.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mercantile Ventures Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mercantile Ventures Ltd. is 107.9 and PB ratio of Mercantile Ventures Ltd. is 0.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mercantile Ventures Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mercantile Ventures Ltd. is ₹23.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mercantile Ventures Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mercantile Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mercantile Ventures Ltd. is ₹27.20 and 52-week low of Mercantile Ventures Ltd. is ₹15.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

