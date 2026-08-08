Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Mercantile Ventures Share Price

NSE
BSE

MERCANTILE VENTURES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Mercantile Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹24.75 Closed
-1.59₹ -0.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Mercantile Ventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.70₹25.90
₹24.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.50₹35.60
₹24.75
Open Price
₹25.85
Prev. Close
₹25.15
Volume
513

Source: Dion Global

Mercantile Ventures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mercantile Ventures		-1.00-1.55-1.470.98-9.379.298.58
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mercantile Ventures has declined 9.37% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Mercantile Ventures has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Mercantile Ventures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mercantile Ventures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
524.8724.81
1024.9324.85
2024.8524.92
5025.4624.96
10024.0524.72
20024.5624.66

Source: Dion Global

Mercantile Ventures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mercantile Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Mercantile Ventures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 11:20 PM IST ISTMercantile Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Jul 23, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTMercantile Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Jul 22, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTMercantile Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Jul 13, 2026, 10:20 PM IST ISTMercantile Ventures - Corporate Action-Amalgamation/ Merger / Demerger
Jul 13, 2026, 10:08 PM IST ISTMercantile Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement

Source: Dion Global

About Mercantile Ventures

Mercantile Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191TN1985PLC037309 and registration number is 037309. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 42.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 111.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. E N Rangaswami
    Executive & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. K Gopalakrishnan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. B Narendran
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. G D Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Rita Chandrasekar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Mercantile Ventures Share Price

What is the share price of Mercantile Ventures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mercantile Ventures is ₹24.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mercantile Ventures?

The Mercantile Ventures is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mercantile Ventures?

The market cap of Mercantile Ventures is ₹277.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mercantile Ventures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mercantile Ventures are ₹25.90 and ₹24.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mercantile Ventures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mercantile Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mercantile Ventures is ₹35.60 and 52-week low of Mercantile Ventures is ₹17.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mercantile Ventures performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mercantile Ventures has shown returns of -1.59% over the past day, -1.55% for the past month, -1.47% over 3 months, -9.37% over 1 year, 9.29% across 3 years, and 8.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mercantile Ventures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mercantile Ventures are 40.18 and 1.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Mercantile Ventures News

More Mercantile Ventures News
Market Pulse