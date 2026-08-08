What is the share price of Mercantile Ventures? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mercantile Ventures is ₹24.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Mercantile Ventures? The Mercantile Ventures is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mercantile Ventures? The market cap of Mercantile Ventures is ₹277.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mercantile Ventures? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mercantile Ventures are ₹25.90 and ₹24.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mercantile Ventures? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mercantile Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mercantile Ventures is ₹35.60 and 52-week low of Mercantile Ventures is ₹17.50 as on .

How has the Mercantile Ventures performed historically in terms of returns? The Mercantile Ventures has shown returns of -1.59% over the past day, -1.55% for the past month, -1.47% over 3 months, -9.37% over 1 year, 9.29% across 3 years, and 8.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mercantile Ventures? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mercantile Ventures are 40.18 and 1.02 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global