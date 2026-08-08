Here's the live share price of Mercantile Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mercantile Ventures
|-1.00
|-1.55
|-1.47
|0.98
|-9.37
|9.29
|8.58
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mercantile Ventures has declined 9.37% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Mercantile Ventures has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|24.87
|24.81
|10
|24.93
|24.85
|20
|24.85
|24.92
|50
|25.46
|24.96
|100
|24.05
|24.72
|200
|24.56
|24.66
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mercantile Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:20 PM IST IST
|Mercantile Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Jul 23, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|Mercantile Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|Jul 22, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Mercantile Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|Jul 13, 2026, 10:20 PM IST IST
|Mercantile Ventures - Corporate Action-Amalgamation/ Merger / Demerger
|Jul 13, 2026, 10:08 PM IST IST
|Mercantile Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Source: Dion Global
Mercantile Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191TN1985PLC037309 and registration number is 037309. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 42.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 111.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mercantile Ventures is ₹24.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mercantile Ventures is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mercantile Ventures is ₹277.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mercantile Ventures are ₹25.90 and ₹24.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mercantile Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mercantile Ventures is ₹35.60 and 52-week low of Mercantile Ventures is ₹17.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mercantile Ventures has shown returns of -1.59% over the past day, -1.55% for the past month, -1.47% over 3 months, -9.37% over 1 year, 9.29% across 3 years, and 8.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mercantile Ventures are 40.18 and 1.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global