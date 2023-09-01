Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.87
|21.40
|39.85
|29.07
|21.53
|201.83
|93.22
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Mercantile Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191TN1985PLC037309 and registration number is 037309. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 111.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mercantile Ventures Ltd. is ₹258.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mercantile Ventures Ltd. is 107.9 and PB ratio of Mercantile Ventures Ltd. is 0.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mercantile Ventures Ltd. is ₹23.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mercantile Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mercantile Ventures Ltd. is ₹27.20 and 52-week low of Mercantile Ventures Ltd. is ₹15.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.