Here's the live share price of Mena Mani Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mena Mani Industries
|8.38
|45.09
|56.88
|33.51
|45.76
|47.54
|55.62
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mena Mani Industries has gained 45.76% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Mena Mani Industries has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11.54
|11.67
|10
|11.15
|11.33
|20
|10.19
|10.6
|50
|8.63
|9.34
|100
|8.16
|8.53
|200
|7.39
|7.95
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mena Mani Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.45%, and public shareholding unchanged at 57.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|Mena Mani Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On Thursday, August 13, 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:17 PM IST IST
|Mena Mani Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 10:22 PM IST IST
|Mena Mani Industries - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On March 31, 2026
|May 30, 2026, 10:11 PM IST IST
|Mena Mani Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Result For The Quarter & Year Ended On March 31, 2026
|May 26, 2026, 09:37 PM IST IST
|Mena Mani Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Qua
Source: Dion Global
Mena Mani Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29199GJ1992PLC018047 and registration number is 018047. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels and related products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mena Mani Industries is ₹12.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mena Mani Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mena Mani Industries is ₹145.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mena Mani Industries are ₹12.64 and ₹12.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mena Mani Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mena Mani Industries is ₹12.64 and 52-week low of Mena Mani Industries is ₹6.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mena Mani Industries has shown returns of 4.24% over the past day, 45.09% for the past month, 56.88% over 3 months, 45.76% over 1 year, 47.54% across 3 years, and 55.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mena Mani Industries are 0.00 and 10.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global