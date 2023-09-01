Follow Us

Mena Mani Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MENA MANI INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.36 Closed
1.90.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mena Mani Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.36₹5.36
₹5.36
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.29₹5.26
₹5.36
Open Price
₹5.36
Prev. Close
₹5.26
Volume
11,491

Mena Mani Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.36
  • R25.36
  • R35.36
  • Pivot
    5.36
  • S15.36
  • S25.36
  • S35.36

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513.675.07
  • 1014.814.86
  • 2016.674.54
  • 5015.183.83
  • 10014.993.1
  • 20014.552.55

Mena Mani Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.8453.0180.65298.51177.72646.52267.12
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Mena Mani Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Mena Mani Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
12 Jun, 2023Board MeetingStock Split
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About Mena Mani Industries Ltd.

Mena Mani Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29199GJ1992PLC018047 and registration number is 018047. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Swetank M Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Hina S Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Vijay Thaker
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Jayantilal Pandya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mena Mani Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mena Mani Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Mena Mani Industries Ltd. is ₹53.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mena Mani Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mena Mani Industries Ltd. is 98.53 and PB ratio of Mena Mani Industries Ltd. is -57.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mena Mani Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mena Mani Industries Ltd. is ₹5.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mena Mani Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mena Mani Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mena Mani Industries Ltd. is ₹5.26 and 52-week low of Mena Mani Industries Ltd. is ₹1.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.

