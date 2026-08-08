What is the share price of Mena Mani Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mena Mani Industries is ₹12.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Mena Mani Industries? The Mena Mani Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mena Mani Industries? The market cap of Mena Mani Industries is ₹145.84 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mena Mani Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mena Mani Industries are ₹12.64 and ₹12.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mena Mani Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mena Mani Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mena Mani Industries is ₹12.64 and 52-week low of Mena Mani Industries is ₹6.00 as on .

How has the Mena Mani Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Mena Mani Industries has shown returns of 4.24% over the past day, 45.09% for the past month, 56.88% over 3 months, 45.76% over 1 year, 47.54% across 3 years, and 55.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mena Mani Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mena Mani Industries are 0.00 and 10.13 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global