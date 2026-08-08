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Mena Mani Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

MENA MANI INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service
Theme
Renewable Energy

Here's the live share price of Mena Mani Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.55 Closed
4.24₹ 0.51
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mena Mani Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.00₹12.64
₹12.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.00₹12.64
₹12.55
Open Price
₹12.39
Prev. Close
₹12.04
Volume
8,73,171

Source: Dion Global

Mena Mani Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mena Mani Industries		8.3845.0956.8833.5145.7647.5455.62
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mena Mani Industries has gained 45.76% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Mena Mani Industries has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Mena Mani Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mena Mani Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511.5411.67
1011.1511.33
2010.1910.6
508.639.34
1008.168.53
2007.397.95

Source: Dion Global

Mena Mani Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mena Mani Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.45%, and public shareholding unchanged at 57.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mena Mani Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTMena Mani Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On Thursday, August 13, 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 11:17 PM IST ISTMena Mani Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 10:22 PM IST ISTMena Mani Industries - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On March 31, 2026
May 30, 2026, 10:11 PM IST ISTMena Mani Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Result For The Quarter & Year Ended On March 31, 2026
May 26, 2026, 09:37 PM IST ISTMena Mani Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Qua

Source: Dion Global

About Mena Mani Industries

Mena Mani Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29199GJ1992PLC018047 and registration number is 018047. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels and related products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Swetank M Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Hina S Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Vijay Thaker
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jayesh J Pandya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mena Mani Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Mena Mani Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mena Mani Industries is ₹12.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mena Mani Industries?

The Mena Mani Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mena Mani Industries?

The market cap of Mena Mani Industries is ₹145.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mena Mani Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mena Mani Industries are ₹12.64 and ₹12.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mena Mani Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mena Mani Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mena Mani Industries is ₹12.64 and 52-week low of Mena Mani Industries is ₹6.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mena Mani Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mena Mani Industries has shown returns of 4.24% over the past day, 45.09% for the past month, 56.88% over 3 months, 45.76% over 1 year, 47.54% across 3 years, and 55.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mena Mani Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mena Mani Industries are 0.00 and 10.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Mena Mani Industries News

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