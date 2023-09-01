Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|12 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Stock Split
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
Mena Mani Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29199GJ1992PLC018047 and registration number is 018047. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mena Mani Industries Ltd. is ₹53.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mena Mani Industries Ltd. is 98.53 and PB ratio of Mena Mani Industries Ltd. is -57.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mena Mani Industries Ltd. is ₹5.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mena Mani Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mena Mani Industries Ltd. is ₹5.26 and 52-week low of Mena Mani Industries Ltd. is ₹1.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.