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Melstar Information Technology Share Price

NSE
BSE

MELSTAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Melstar Information Technology along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹346.48
7920.37₹ 342.16
As on Nov 04, 2026, 11:59 AM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Melstar Information Technology Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹329.99₹346.48
₹346.48
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.85₹6.23
₹346.48
Open Price
₹329.99
Prev. Close
₹4.32
Volume
23

Source: Dion Global

Melstar Information Technology Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tata Consultancy Services		-1.315.07-0.98-0.19-18.85-10.51-7.12
Infosys		-0.789.31-4.34-4.62-24.09-7.41-8.2
HCL Technologies		0.4117.153.6617.11-8.043.453.51
Wipro		4.6718.833.07-4.01-19.030.06-10.01
Tech Mahindra		-0.6114.617.5119.8725.1515.553.21
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		8.3510.267.79-6.2957.5116.359.51
LTM		1.384-8.77-1.03-25.93-6.87-9.27
Persistent Systems		2.638.149.3125.042.1924.2124.23
Coforge		3.4810.0316.2376.0614.7525.6114.83
Oracle Financial Services Software		0.41-4.02-13.423.0620.5536.1117.77
Mphasis		-1.67.83.578.4-10.794.04-5.75
Hexaware Technologies		-12.950.59-10.288.73-28.33-13.28-8.19
Tata Technologies		-1.02-7.35-15.119.42-5.76-21.04-13.21
Tata Elxsi		-1.2519.92-0.96-11.27-31.04-22.06-9.84
Pine Labs		-3.62-6.273.87-19.89-37.56-14.53-8.99
Sigma Advanced Systems		0.52-19.2832.37205.73311.39165.69117.03
TBO Tek		-2.65-7.41-4.1319.28-3.552.961.77
ESDS Software Solution		-1.74-8.5438.9138.9138.9111.586.79
Fractal Analytics		9.8314.093.68-16.51-2.28-0.77-0.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tata Consultancy Services has declined 18.85% compared to peers like Infosys (-24.09%), HCL Technologies (-8.04%), Wipro (-19.03%). From a 5 year perspective, Tata Consultancy Services has underperformed peers relative to Infosys (-8.20%) and HCL Technologies (3.51%).

Melstar Information Technology Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Melstar Information Technology Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.594.52
104.564.61
204.814.69
504.734.79
1005.064.67
2003.894.22

Source: Dion Global

Melstar Information Technology Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Melstar Information Technology remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 5.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Melstar Information Technology Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Nov 02, 2026, 09:57 PM IST ISTMelstar Info. Tech. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Nov 02, 2026, 09:42 PM IST ISTMelstar Info. Tech. - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On November 02, 2026
Oct 24, 2026, 09:40 PM IST ISTMelstar Info. Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
Oct 21, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTMelstar Info. Tech. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Oct 20, 2026, 12:28 AM IST ISTMelstar Info. Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association

Source: Dion Global

About Melstar Information Technology

Melstar Information Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/08/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1986PLC040604 and registration number is 040604. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    IT Consulting & Software
  • Address
    Unit No. 1302, 13th floor, �Raheja Centre�, The Free Press Journa Mumbai Maharashtra 400021
  • Contact
    cs@melstarrtech.com
    www.melstar.com

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vineet Kumar Tripathi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Tarun Kashyap
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Uttam Prakash Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subhash Kumar Varshney
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajnikant Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Alyzaa Merchant
    Independent Director

FAQs on Melstar Information Technology Share Price

What is the share price of Melstar Information Technology?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Melstar Information Technology is ₹346.48 as on Nov 04, 2026.

What kind of stock is Melstar Information Technology?

The Melstar Information Technology is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Melstar Information Technology?

The market cap of Melstar Information Technology is ₹0.00 Cr as on Nov 04, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Melstar Information Technology?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Melstar Information Technology are ₹346.48 and ₹329.99.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Melstar Information Technology?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Melstar Information Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Melstar Information Technology is ₹6.23 and 52-week low of Melstar Information Technology is ₹1.85 as on Nov 04, 2026.

How has the Melstar Information Technology performed historically in terms of returns?

The Melstar Information Technology has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Melstar Information Technology?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Melstar Information Technology are and on Nov 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Melstar Information Technology News

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