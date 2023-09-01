Follow Us

Must Read

Melstar Information Technology Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MELSTAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹2.00 Closed
2.560.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Melstar Information Technology Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.00₹2.00
₹2.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.85₹3.40
₹2.00
Open Price
₹2.00
Prev. Close
₹1.95
Volume
1,011

Melstar Information Technology Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12
  • R22
  • R32
  • Pivot
    2
  • S12
  • S22
  • S32

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.671.94
  • 102.561.95
  • 202.371.96
  • 502.582.06
  • 1003.282.2
  • 2003.892.43

Melstar Information Technology Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.262.56-25.93-21.57-16.67-31.030
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Melstar Information Technology Ltd. Share Holdings

Melstar Information Technology Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Feb, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Dec, 2020Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Dec, 2020Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Dec, 2020Board MeetingAudited & Quarterly Results
13 Feb, 2020Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Melstar Information Technology Ltd.

Melstar Information Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/08/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1986PLC040604 and registration number is 040604. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2020.

Management

  • Mr. Anant Satish Pathak
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Kriti Tripathi
    Additional Director
  • Mr. Vineet Kumar Tripathi
    Additional Director
  • Mr. Sirish Kumar Sahoo
    Additional Director
  • Mr. Pramod Shuvaji Bhosale
    Additional Director
  • Mr. Shireen Mohd Haneef Khan
    Additional Director

FAQs on Melstar Information Technology Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Melstar Information Technology Ltd.?

The market cap of Melstar Information Technology Ltd. is ₹2.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Melstar Information Technology Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Melstar Information Technology Ltd. is -1.17 and PB ratio of Melstar Information Technology Ltd. is -0.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Melstar Information Technology Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Melstar Information Technology Ltd. is ₹2.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Melstar Information Technology Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Melstar Information Technology Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Melstar Information Technology Ltd. is ₹3.40 and 52-week low of Melstar Information Technology Ltd. is ₹1.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

