Here's the live share price of Melstar Information Technology along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|-1.3
|15.07
|-0.98
|-0.19
|-18.85
|-10.51
|-7.12
|Infosys
|-0.78
|9.31
|-4.34
|-4.62
|-24.09
|-7.41
|-8.2
|HCL Technologies
|0.41
|17.15
|3.66
|17.11
|-8.04
|3.45
|3.51
|Wipro
|4.67
|18.83
|3.07
|-4.01
|-19.03
|0.06
|-10.01
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.61
|14.61
|7.51
|19.87
|25.15
|15.55
|3.21
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|8.35
|10.26
|7.79
|-6.29
|57.51
|16.35
|9.51
|LTM
|1.38
|4
|-8.77
|-1.03
|-25.93
|-6.87
|-9.27
|Persistent Systems
|2.63
|8.14
|9.31
|25.04
|2.19
|24.21
|24.23
|Coforge
|3.48
|10.03
|16.23
|76.06
|14.75
|25.61
|14.83
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|0.41
|-4.02
|-13.42
|3.06
|20.55
|36.11
|17.77
|Mphasis
|-1.6
|7.8
|3.57
|8.4
|-10.79
|4.04
|-5.75
|Hexaware Technologies
|-12.95
|0.59
|-10.28
|8.73
|-28.33
|-13.28
|-8.19
|Tata Technologies
|-1.02
|-7.35
|-15.11
|9.42
|-5.76
|-21.04
|-13.21
|Tata Elxsi
|-1.25
|19.92
|-0.96
|-11.27
|-31.04
|-22.06
|-9.84
|Pine Labs
|-3.62
|-6.27
|3.87
|-19.89
|-37.56
|-14.53
|-8.99
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|0.52
|-19.28
|32.37
|205.73
|311.39
|165.69
|117.03
|TBO Tek
|-2.65
|-7.41
|-4.13
|19.28
|-3.55
|2.96
|1.77
|ESDS Software Solution
|-1.74
|-8.54
|38.91
|38.91
|38.91
|11.58
|6.79
|Fractal Analytics
|9.83
|14.09
|3.68
|-16.51
|-2.28
|-0.77
|-0.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tata Consultancy Services has declined 18.85% compared to peers like Infosys (-24.09%), HCL Technologies (-8.04%), Wipro (-19.03%). From a 5 year perspective, Tata Consultancy Services has underperformed peers relative to Infosys (-8.20%) and HCL Technologies (3.51%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.59
|4.52
|10
|4.56
|4.61
|20
|4.81
|4.69
|50
|4.73
|4.79
|100
|5.06
|4.67
|200
|3.89
|4.22
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Melstar Information Technology remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 5.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Nov 02, 2026, 09:57 PM IST IST
|Melstar Info. Tech. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Nov 02, 2026, 09:42 PM IST IST
|Melstar Info. Tech. - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On November 02, 2026
|Oct 24, 2026, 09:40 PM IST IST
|Melstar Info. Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
|Oct 21, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Melstar Info. Tech. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Oct 20, 2026, 12:28 AM IST IST
|Melstar Info. Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
Source: Dion Global
Melstar Information Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/08/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1986PLC040604 and registration number is 040604. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Melstar Information Technology is ₹346.48 as on Nov 04, 2026.
The Melstar Information Technology is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Melstar Information Technology is ₹0.00 Cr as on Nov 04, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Melstar Information Technology are ₹346.48 and ₹329.99.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Melstar Information Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Melstar Information Technology is ₹6.23 and 52-week low of Melstar Information Technology is ₹1.85 as on Nov 04, 2026.
The Melstar Information Technology has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Melstar Information Technology are and on Nov 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.
Source: Dion Global