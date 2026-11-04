What is the share price of Melstar Information Technology? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Melstar Information Technology is ₹346.48 as on .

What kind of stock is Melstar Information Technology? The Melstar Information Technology is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Melstar Information Technology? The market cap of Melstar Information Technology is ₹0.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Melstar Information Technology? Today’s highest and lowest price of Melstar Information Technology are ₹346.48 and ₹329.99.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Melstar Information Technology? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Melstar Information Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Melstar Information Technology is ₹6.23 and 52-week low of Melstar Information Technology is ₹1.85 as on .

How has the Melstar Information Technology performed historically in terms of returns? The Melstar Information Technology has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Melstar Information Technology? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Melstar Information Technology are and on . While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.

Source: Dion Global