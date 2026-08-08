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Mehta Securities Share Price

NSE
BSE

MEHTA SECURITIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Mehta Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹23.25 Closed
2.20₹ 0.50
As on Jul 31, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mehta Securities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.25₹23.88
₹23.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.75₹54.00
₹23.25
Open Price
₹23.88
Prev. Close
₹22.75
Volume
100

Source: Dion Global

Mehta Securities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mehta Securities		-0.04-2.88-23.52-41.32-51.96-7.084.96
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mehta Securities has declined 51.96% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Mehta Securities has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Mehta Securities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mehta Securities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
523.3523.64
1024.8525.05
2028.3427.9
5037.0833.08
10036.3134.28
20031.2731.57

Source: Dion Global

Mehta Securities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mehta Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mehta Securities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 07:05 PM IST ISTMehta Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter End
Jul 06, 2026, 11:16 PM IST ISTMehta Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 10:59 PM IST ISTMehta Securities - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
May 29, 2026, 08:07 PM IST ISTMehta Securities - Intimation Under Regulation 30(5) Of The Listing Regulations, For Authorisation To Directors And Key Manag
May 29, 2026, 07:00 PM IST ISTMehta Securities - Announcement Made U/R 30 For Re-Appointment Of Internal Auditors Of The Co. For The FY 2026-27 & Authorisa

Source: Dion Global

About Mehta Securities

Mehta Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120GJ1994PLC022740 and registration number is 022740. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Bhavna D Mehta
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dhaval D Sheth
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sarvadaman R Bhatt
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shrikant S Kolhar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mehta Securities Share Price

What is the share price of Mehta Securities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mehta Securities is ₹23.25 as on Jul 31, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mehta Securities?

The Mehta Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mehta Securities?

The market cap of Mehta Securities is ₹7.18 Cr as on Jul 31, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mehta Securities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mehta Securities are ₹23.88 and ₹23.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mehta Securities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mehta Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mehta Securities is ₹54.00 and 52-week low of Mehta Securities is ₹22.75 as on Jul 31, 2026.

How has the Mehta Securities performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mehta Securities has shown returns of 2.2% over the past day, -2.88% for the past month, -23.52% over 3 months, -51.96% over 1 year, -7.08% across 3 years, and 4.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mehta Securities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mehta Securities are 11,625.00 and 1.30 on Jul 31, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Mehta Securities News

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