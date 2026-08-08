What is the share price of Mehta Securities? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mehta Securities is ₹23.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Mehta Securities? The Mehta Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mehta Securities? The market cap of Mehta Securities is ₹7.18 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mehta Securities? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mehta Securities are ₹23.88 and ₹23.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mehta Securities? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mehta Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mehta Securities is ₹54.00 and 52-week low of Mehta Securities is ₹22.75 as on .

How has the Mehta Securities performed historically in terms of returns? The Mehta Securities has shown returns of 2.2% over the past day, -2.88% for the past month, -23.52% over 3 months, -51.96% over 1 year, -7.08% across 3 years, and 4.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mehta Securities? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mehta Securities are 11,625.00 and 1.30 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global