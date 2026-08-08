Here's the live share price of Mehta Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mehta Securities
|-0.04
|-2.88
|-23.52
|-41.32
|-51.96
|-7.08
|4.96
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mehta Securities has declined 51.96% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Mehta Securities has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|23.35
|23.64
|10
|24.85
|25.05
|20
|28.34
|27.9
|50
|37.08
|33.08
|100
|36.31
|34.28
|200
|31.27
|31.57
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mehta Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:05 PM IST IST
|Mehta Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter End
|Jul 06, 2026, 11:16 PM IST IST
|Mehta Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 10:59 PM IST IST
|Mehta Securities - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|May 29, 2026, 08:07 PM IST IST
|Mehta Securities - Intimation Under Regulation 30(5) Of The Listing Regulations, For Authorisation To Directors And Key Manag
|May 29, 2026, 07:00 PM IST IST
|Mehta Securities - Announcement Made U/R 30 For Re-Appointment Of Internal Auditors Of The Co. For The FY 2026-27 & Authorisa
Source: Dion Global
Mehta Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120GJ1994PLC022740 and registration number is 022740. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mehta Securities is ₹23.25 as on Jul 31, 2026.
The Mehta Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mehta Securities is ₹7.18 Cr as on Jul 31, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mehta Securities are ₹23.88 and ₹23.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mehta Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mehta Securities is ₹54.00 and 52-week low of Mehta Securities is ₹22.75 as on Jul 31, 2026.
The Mehta Securities has shown returns of 2.2% over the past day, -2.88% for the past month, -23.52% over 3 months, -51.96% over 1 year, -7.08% across 3 years, and 4.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mehta Securities are 11,625.00 and 1.30 on Jul 31, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global