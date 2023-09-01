Follow Us

MEHTA SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹29.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 29, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mehta Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.00₹29.00
₹29.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.00₹30.80
₹29.00
Open Price
₹29.00
Prev. Close
₹29.00
Volume
0

Mehta Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R129
  • R229
  • R329
  • Pivot
    29
  • S129
  • S229
  • S329

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 529.0828.8
  • 1028.6327.76
  • 2029.2826.16
  • 5026.4624.76
  • 10020.1923.64
  • 20014.4720.55

Mehta Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
00.070.0731.823.20127.99139.27
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Mehta Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

Mehta Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mehta Securities Ltd.

Mehta Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120GJ1994PLC022740 and registration number is 022740. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. -0.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Bhavna D Mehta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Chirag D Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramnik D Sojitra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Amin
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mehta Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mehta Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of Mehta Securities Ltd. is ₹8.96 Cr as on Aug 29, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mehta Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mehta Securities Ltd. is 120.33 and PB ratio of Mehta Securities Ltd. is 1.77 as on Aug 29, 2023.

What is the share price of Mehta Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mehta Securities Ltd. is ₹29.00 as on Aug 29, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mehta Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mehta Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mehta Securities Ltd. is ₹30.80 and 52-week low of Mehta Securities Ltd. is ₹20.00 as on Aug 29, 2023.

