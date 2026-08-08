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Mehta Integrated Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

MEHTA INTEGRATED FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Mehta Integrated Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹28.00 Closed
-0.53₹ -0.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mehta Integrated Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.00₹28.00
₹28.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.06₹36.82
₹28.00
Open Price
₹28.00
Prev. Close
₹28.15
Volume
46

Source: Dion Global

Mehta Integrated Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mehta Integrated Finance		0-3.45-9.68-4.11-7.2513.5426.99
Bajaj Finance		-5.237.113.2910.0723.3414.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.519.9310.624.9782.9444.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.095.6711.575.6128.8620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-6.41-18.22-23.6510.3228.4814
L&T Finance		-0.11-1.082.524.7958.9134.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.3312.311.98-14.12-16.25-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8223.0620.554.8161.6912.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-1.11-3.02-15.721.8320.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6318.8820.3419.254.8582.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-0.714.2422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.684.783.742.9810.443.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.759.8615.7119.2641.3338.5812.7
IIFL Finance		1.719.7434.1619.5138.062.7216.7
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.1-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-2.8516.430.326.475.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-11.0717.3923.32-6.32-10.772.1
SBFC Finance		4.343.72-4.63-3.19-6.990.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.68-6.71.58-22.168.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-2.4438.8895.42125.7325.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mehta Integrated Finance has declined 7.25% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.34%), Shriram Finance (82.94%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (28.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Mehta Integrated Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Mehta Integrated Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mehta Integrated Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
528.1428.12
1028.8628.72
2029.9929.44
5030.2930.05
10029.7130.24
20030.9930.61

Source: Dion Global

Mehta Integrated Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mehta Integrated Finance saw a rise in promoter holding to 57.07%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mehta Integrated Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 07:26 PM IST ISTMehta Integrated - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of UAFR For The First Quarter Ended On 30.06.2026
Jul 06, 2026, 10:59 PM IST ISTMehta Integrated - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 07:24 PM IST ISTMehta Integrated - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
May 28, 2026, 07:17 PM IST ISTMehta Integrated - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 28, 2026, 07:06 PM IST ISTMehta Integrated - Submission Of Approved Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And FY Ended On 31.03.20

Source: Dion Global

About Mehta Integrated Finance

Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1985PLC007692 and registration number is 007692. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Bhavna D Mehta
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Vishwesh D Mehta
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Shrikant S Kolhar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rupal Amin
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mehulbhai V Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Mehta Integrated Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Mehta Integrated Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mehta Integrated Finance is ₹28.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mehta Integrated Finance?

The Mehta Integrated Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mehta Integrated Finance?

The market cap of Mehta Integrated Finance is ₹14.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mehta Integrated Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mehta Integrated Finance are ₹28.00 and ₹28.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mehta Integrated Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mehta Integrated Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mehta Integrated Finance is ₹36.82 and 52-week low of Mehta Integrated Finance is ₹24.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mehta Integrated Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mehta Integrated Finance has shown returns of -0.53% over the past day, -3.45% for the past month, -13.87% over 3 months, -14.11% over 1 year, 13.54% across 3 years, and 26.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mehta Integrated Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mehta Integrated Finance are 156.42 and 0.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Mehta Integrated Finance News

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