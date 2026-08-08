Here's the live share price of Mehta Integrated Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mehta Integrated Finance
|0
|-3.45
|-9.68
|-4.11
|-7.25
|13.54
|26.99
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|7.1
|13.29
|10.07
|23.34
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|9.93
|10.62
|4.97
|82.94
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|5.67
|11.57
|5.61
|28.86
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-6.41
|-18.22
|-23.65
|10.32
|28.48
|14
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-1.08
|2.52
|4.79
|58.91
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|12.31
|1.98
|-14.12
|-16.25
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|23.06
|20.55
|4.81
|61.69
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-1.11
|-3.02
|-15.72
|1.83
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|18.88
|20.34
|19.25
|4.85
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-0.71
|4.24
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|4.78
|3.74
|2.98
|10.44
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|9.86
|15.71
|19.26
|41.33
|38.58
|12.7
|IIFL Finance
|1.7
|19.74
|34.16
|19.51
|38.06
|2.72
|16.7
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.1
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-2.85
|16.4
|30.3
|26.47
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1
|1.07
|17.39
|23.32
|-6.32
|-10.77
|2.1
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|3.72
|-4.63
|-3.19
|-6.99
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.68
|-6.7
|1.58
|-22.16
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-2.44
|38.88
|95.42
|125.73
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mehta Integrated Finance has declined 7.25% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.34%), Shriram Finance (82.94%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (28.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Mehta Integrated Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|28.14
|28.12
|10
|28.86
|28.72
|20
|29.99
|29.44
|50
|30.29
|30.05
|100
|29.71
|30.24
|200
|30.99
|30.61
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mehta Integrated Finance saw a rise in promoter holding to 57.07%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:26 PM IST IST
|Mehta Integrated - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of UAFR For The First Quarter Ended On 30.06.2026
|Jul 06, 2026, 10:59 PM IST IST
|Mehta Integrated - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 07:24 PM IST IST
|Mehta Integrated - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|May 28, 2026, 07:17 PM IST IST
|Mehta Integrated - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 28, 2026, 07:06 PM IST IST
|Mehta Integrated - Submission Of Approved Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And FY Ended On 31.03.20
Source: Dion Global
Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1985PLC007692 and registration number is 007692. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mehta Integrated Finance is ₹28.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mehta Integrated Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mehta Integrated Finance is ₹14.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mehta Integrated Finance are ₹28.00 and ₹28.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mehta Integrated Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mehta Integrated Finance is ₹36.82 and 52-week low of Mehta Integrated Finance is ₹24.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mehta Integrated Finance has shown returns of -0.53% over the past day, -3.45% for the past month, -13.87% over 3 months, -14.11% over 1 year, 13.54% across 3 years, and 26.99% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mehta Integrated Finance are 156.42 and 0.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global