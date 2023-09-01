Follow Us

MEHTA INTEGRATED FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹20.10 Closed
0.750.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.00₹20.94
₹20.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.45₹25.25
₹20.10
Open Price
₹20.00
Prev. Close
₹19.95
Volume
679

Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R120.69
  • R221.29
  • R321.63
  • Pivot
    20.35
  • S119.75
  • S219.41
  • S318.81

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513.9119.7
  • 1013.3819.65
  • 2012.6219.8
  • 5012.7419.87
  • 10013.5319.15
  • 20010.4117.37

Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.50-1.952.0329.6848.89593.10118.24
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd.

Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1985PLC007692 and registration number is 007692. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Bhavna D Mehta
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Chirag D Mehta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vishwesh D Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramniklal D Sojitra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhananjay Chokshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Amin
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd. is ₹10.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd. is 41.44 and PB ratio of Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd. is 0.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd. is ₹20.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd. is ₹25.25 and 52-week low of Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd. is ₹10.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

