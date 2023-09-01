What is the Market Cap of Mehta Housing Finance Ltd.? The market cap of Mehta Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹30.74 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mehta Housing Finance Ltd.? P/E ratio of Mehta Housing Finance Ltd. is -164.06 and PB ratio of Mehta Housing Finance Ltd. is 6.08 as on .

What is the share price of Mehta Housing Finance Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mehta Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹99.75 as on .