Mehta Housing Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MEHTA HOUSING FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance - Housing | Smallcap | BSE
₹99.75 Closed
-5-5.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mehta Housing Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹99.75₹99.75
₹99.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹79.55₹237.35
₹99.75
Open Price
₹99.75
Prev. Close
₹105.00
Volume
692

Mehta Housing Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R199.75
  • R299.75
  • R399.75
  • Pivot
    99.75
  • S199.75
  • S299.75
  • S399.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5102.97105.41
  • 1099.75109.57
  • 2095.46119.88
  • 5095.58136.12
  • 100129139.56
  • 20092.8129.29

Mehta Housing Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.48-15.00-51.10-29.739.561,371.241,146.88
-1.404.20-0.485.2123.1852.4937.08
3.813.6614.9121.384.0142.66-16.72
1.542.9720.7030.93117.72180.94-41.76
6.9418.1630.8570.4085.19116.4033.78
-0.350.351.3610.69-23.41-22.48-22.48
2.654.6417.03-12.02-29.4610.36110.58
3.123.254.5531.9518.3699.20137.06
13.7339.3471.9188.7946.87-4.16-84.35
1.032.6617.7417.23-8.2262.7262.72
1.8015.6846.31100.5760.07131.52-26.77
1.43-10.747.406.9526.6173.35-47.03
-0.371.2331.9023.4157.20159.28175.18
6.82-3.9636.0833.2716.07115.10-20.46
9.4418.6433.0131.1110.16106.8193.09
-9.26-39.51-35.53-32.88-55.96-5.77-96.96
-9.49-30.9480.2487.9261.93118.1856.29
-3.383.34-21.56-32.43-25.26-39.40-68.14
6.566.4922.3435.1638.1054.2615.31
-4.60-4.89-9.59-11.39-16.1649.5542.29

Mehta Housing Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Mehta Housing Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mehta Housing Finance Ltd.

Mehta Housing Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15100GJ1993PLC020699 and registration number is 020699. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vishal Ruparel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anand Jagdishchandra Thakkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anand Dilip Ruparel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Trupati Vishal Ruparel
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Jinal Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Ruparel
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Shyam Ruparel
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Mehta Housing Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mehta Housing Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Mehta Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹30.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mehta Housing Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mehta Housing Finance Ltd. is -164.06 and PB ratio of Mehta Housing Finance Ltd. is 6.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mehta Housing Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mehta Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹99.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mehta Housing Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mehta Housing Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mehta Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹237.35 and 52-week low of Mehta Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹79.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

