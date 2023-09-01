What is the Market Cap of Megri Soft Ltd.? The market cap of Megri Soft Ltd. is ₹31.01 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Megri Soft Ltd.? P/E ratio of Megri Soft Ltd. is 62.74 and PB ratio of Megri Soft Ltd. is 1.49 as on .

What is the share price of Megri Soft Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Megri Soft Ltd. is ₹98.75 as on .