MEGRI SOFT LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹98.75 Closed
0.150.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Megri Soft Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹95.83₹99.99
₹98.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹89.20₹176.75
₹98.75
Open Price
₹99.99
Prev. Close
₹98.60
Volume
187

Megri Soft Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1100.55
  • R2102.35
  • R3104.71
  • Pivot
    98.19
  • S196.39
  • S294.03
  • S392.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5121.7898.45
  • 10120.0999.13
  • 20122.3599.86
  • 50141.32101.07
  • 100127.2103.08
  • 200134.17107.87

Megri Soft Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.06-3.10-2.95-13.19-41.60652.67712.76
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Megri Soft Ltd. Share Holdings

Megri Soft Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Megri Soft Ltd.

Megri Soft Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200CH1992PLC011996 and registration number is 011996. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing, hosting and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajnesh Sharma
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Aprajita Kohli
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ishwar Partap Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mohnesh Kohli
    Director

FAQs on Megri Soft Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Megri Soft Ltd.?

The market cap of Megri Soft Ltd. is ₹31.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Megri Soft Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Megri Soft Ltd. is 62.74 and PB ratio of Megri Soft Ltd. is 1.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Megri Soft Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Megri Soft Ltd. is ₹98.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Megri Soft Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Megri Soft Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Megri Soft Ltd. is ₹176.75 and 52-week low of Megri Soft Ltd. is ₹89.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

