Here's the live share price of Megri Soft along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Megri Soft
|-0.69
|-3.54
|-3.65
|-14.31
|-25.03
|-7.93
|-3.84
|Tracxn Technologies
|-1.65
|-0.50
|-17.95
|-11.80
|-47.00
|-25.83
|-20.41
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Megri Soft has declined 25.03% compared to peers like Tracxn Technologies (-47.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Megri Soft has outperformed peers relative to Tracxn Technologies (-20.41%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|81.49
|80.57
|10
|81.24
|81.02
|20
|82.72
|81.63
|50
|82.05
|82.29
|100
|82.71
|84.44
|200
|90.62
|91.3
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Megri Soft remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:11 AM IST IST
|Megri Soft - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:46 AM IST IST
|Megri Soft - Fixation Of Book Closure For 35Th Annual General Meeting
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:37 AM IST IST
|Megri Soft - Notice Of The 35Th Annual General Meeting (''''AGM'''') Through Video Conferencing (VC) Or Other Audio-Visual Me
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|Megri Soft - Intimation Of 35Th Annual General Meeting (''''AGM'''') Of The Members Of The Company
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|Megri Soft - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Megri Soft Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200CH1992PLC011996 and registration number is 011996. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing, hosting and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Megri Soft is ₹80.93 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Megri Soft is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Megri Soft is ₹25.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Megri Soft are ₹81.97 and ₹72.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Megri Soft stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Megri Soft is ₹120.00 and 52-week low of Megri Soft is ₹59.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Megri Soft has shown returns of 3.7% over the past day, -3.54% for the past month, -3.65% over 3 months, -25.03% over 1 year, -7.93% across 3 years, and -3.84% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Megri Soft are 38.32 and 1.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global