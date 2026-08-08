What is the share price of Megri Soft? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Megri Soft is ₹80.93 as on .

What kind of stock is Megri Soft? The Megri Soft is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Megri Soft? The market cap of Megri Soft is ₹25.42 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Megri Soft? Today’s highest and lowest price of Megri Soft are ₹81.97 and ₹72.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Megri Soft? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Megri Soft stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Megri Soft is ₹120.00 and 52-week low of Megri Soft is ₹59.05 as on .

How has the Megri Soft performed historically in terms of returns? The Megri Soft has shown returns of 3.7% over the past day, -3.54% for the past month, -3.65% over 3 months, -25.03% over 1 year, -7.93% across 3 years, and -3.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Megri Soft? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Megri Soft are 38.32 and 1.11 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global