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Megri Soft Share Price

NSE
BSE

MEGRI SOFT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Megri Soft along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹80.93 Closed
3.70₹ 2.89
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Megri Soft Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹72.00₹81.97
₹80.93
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹59.05₹120.00
₹80.93
Open Price
₹73.50
Prev. Close
₹78.04
Volume
73

Source: Dion Global

Megri Soft Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Megri Soft		-0.69-3.54-3.65-14.31-25.03-7.93-3.84
Tracxn Technologies		-1.65-0.50-17.95-11.80-47.00-25.83-20.41

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Megri Soft has declined 25.03% compared to peers like Tracxn Technologies (-47.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Megri Soft has outperformed peers relative to Tracxn Technologies (-20.41%).

Megri Soft Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Megri Soft Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
581.4980.57
1081.2481.02
2082.7281.63
5082.0582.29
10082.7184.44
20090.6291.3

Source: Dion Global

Megri Soft Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Megri Soft remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Megri Soft Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 01:11 AM IST ISTMegri Soft - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 04, 2026, 12:46 AM IST ISTMegri Soft - Fixation Of Book Closure For 35Th Annual General Meeting
Aug 04, 2026, 12:37 AM IST ISTMegri Soft - Notice Of The 35Th Annual General Meeting (''''AGM'''') Through Video Conferencing (VC) Or Other Audio-Visual Me
Aug 03, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTMegri Soft - Intimation Of 35Th Annual General Meeting (''''AGM'''') Of The Members Of The Company
Aug 03, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTMegri Soft - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Megri Soft

Megri Soft Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200CH1992PLC011996 and registration number is 011996. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing, hosting and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mohnesh Kohli
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Rajnesh Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Aprajita Kohli
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Sahil Malhotra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raman Seth
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Diksha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Megri Soft Share Price

What is the share price of Megri Soft?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Megri Soft is ₹80.93 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Megri Soft?

The Megri Soft is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Megri Soft?

The market cap of Megri Soft is ₹25.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Megri Soft?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Megri Soft are ₹81.97 and ₹72.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Megri Soft?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Megri Soft stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Megri Soft is ₹120.00 and 52-week low of Megri Soft is ₹59.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Megri Soft performed historically in terms of returns?

The Megri Soft has shown returns of 3.7% over the past day, -3.54% for the past month, -3.65% over 3 months, -25.03% over 1 year, -7.93% across 3 years, and -3.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Megri Soft?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Megri Soft are 38.32 and 1.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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