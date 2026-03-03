Facebook Pixel Code
Megatherm Induction Share Price

NSE
BSE

MEGATHERM INDUCTION

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Megatherm Induction along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹206.00 Closed
-3.31₹ -7.05
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:56 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Megatherm Induction Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹202.00₹214.50
₹206.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹192.55₹380.00
₹206.00
Open Price
₹202.00
Prev. Close
₹213.05
Volume
11,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Megatherm Induction has declined 0.18% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -23.13%.

Megatherm Induction’s current P/E of 16.15x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Megatherm Induction Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Megatherm Induction		-3.74-8.46-8.04-33.95-22.85-0.31-0.18
Thermax		-1.475.157.34-4.85-3.1211.8417.56
PTC Industries		0.630.81-2.0031.4075.0680.3542.45
Craftsman Automation		-2.65-0.588.7011.1670.8932.0539.81
Sansera Engineering		-4.9320.4032.6171.19106.4644.2522.19
Tega Industries		-1.290.11-8.99-11.4838.0437.0219.36
Ircon International		-7.98-11.95-12.21-20.84-3.0937.1924.49
Engineers India		-1.5222.767.095.2244.6941.1819.02
Azad Engineering		-3.749.001.484.3736.7235.2719.87
Inox India		-2.21-0.41-2.36-4.3021.626.323.75
Aequs		-1.872.45-7.50-7.50-7.50-2.57-1.55
Balu Forge Industries		2.6912.36-25.07-29.756.5219.6811.38
Ion Exchange (India)		-5.680.423.75-15.25-26.161.0313.65
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		-7.10-1.55-16.36-30.33-20.63-14.25-4.50
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		5.08-10.2313.8886.84110.5715.989.30
Skipper		-4.83-7.84-23.09-35.10-5.8050.5342.06
Pitti Engineering		-0.422.058.98-2.530.6444.1469.99
Interarch Building Solutions		-4.10-18.33-23.82-13.7232.3715.128.82
Jash Engineering		1.37-2.30-11.98-22.64-23.2432.4147.56
BGR Energy Systems		-6.42-7.25-25.5662.66316.9280.7346.24

Over the last one year, Megatherm Induction has declined 22.85% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.12%), PTC Industries (75.06%), Craftsman Automation (70.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Megatherm Induction has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.56%) and PTC Industries (42.45%).

Megatherm Induction Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Megatherm Induction Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5214.08214.05
10216.1215.09
20217.44215.37
50214.99218.7
100229.81233.36
200275.77258.46

Megatherm Induction Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Megatherm Induction saw a drop in promoter holding to 143.58%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.27%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Megatherm Induction Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Megatherm Induction fact sheet for more information

About Megatherm Induction

Megatherm Induction Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/2010 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31900WB2010PLC154236 and registration number is 154236. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 320.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Shesadri Bhusan Chanda
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Satadri Chanda
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Christina Paulchowdhury
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Ankit Rathi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shravan Manjaya Shetty
    Independent Director

FAQs on Megatherm Induction Share Price

What is the share price of Megatherm Induction?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Megatherm Induction is ₹206.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Megatherm Induction?

The Megatherm Induction is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Megatherm Induction?

The market cap of Megatherm Induction is ₹388.12 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Megatherm Induction?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Megatherm Induction are ₹214.50 and ₹202.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Megatherm Induction?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Megatherm Induction stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Megatherm Induction is ₹380.00 and 52-week low of Megatherm Induction is ₹192.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Megatherm Induction performed historically in terms of returns?

The Megatherm Induction has shown returns of -3.31% over the past day, -0.7% for the past month, -11.78% over 3 months, -23.13% over 1 year, -0.31% across 3 years, and -0.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Megatherm Induction?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Megatherm Induction are 16.15 and 2.53 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Megatherm Induction News

