Megasoft Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MEGASOFT LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹43.85 Closed
0.690.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Megasoft Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹42.00₹44.90
₹43.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.70₹57.50
₹43.85
Open Price
₹44.10
Prev. Close
₹43.55
Volume
1,32,979

Megasoft Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R145.2
  • R246.5
  • R348.1
  • Pivot
    43.6
  • S142.3
  • S240.7
  • S339.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 534.4945.12
  • 1035.145.71
  • 2036.144.63
  • 5038.3940.41
  • 10040.136.98
  • 20047.0835.46

Megasoft Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.7912.4034.4058.6614.01474.95538.45
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Megasoft Ltd. Share Holdings

Megasoft Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Megasoft Ltd.

Megasoft Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100TN1999PLC042730 and registration number is 042730. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 73.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. G V Kumar
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Sood
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anish Mathew
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Leona Ambuja
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kalyan Vijay Sivalenka
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Upendar Mekala Reddy
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Megasoft Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Megasoft Ltd.?

The market cap of Megasoft Ltd. is ₹323.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Megasoft Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Megasoft Ltd. is 25.64 and PB ratio of Megasoft Ltd. is 1.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Megasoft Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Megasoft Ltd. is ₹43.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Megasoft Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Megasoft Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Megasoft Ltd. is ₹57.50 and 52-week low of Megasoft Ltd. is ₹20.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

