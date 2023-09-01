Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-5.79
|12.40
|34.40
|58.66
|14.01
|474.95
|538.45
|0.12
|-1.93
|1.85
|-0.01
|8.10
|50.71
|64.91
|1.75
|5.85
|9.51
|-3.41
|-1.31
|58.07
|101.50
|2.94
|4.34
|4.03
|7.88
|28.28
|72.26
|126.45
|1.79
|2.48
|2.43
|6.68
|1.61
|53.55
|80.34
|3.37
|6.49
|6.66
|11.73
|16.91
|114.45
|198.92
|3.20
|7.35
|9.52
|8.93
|16.59
|68.65
|64.63
|-2.06
|-0.91
|4.00
|25.21
|-27.51
|380.36
|524.28
|1.66
|5.98
|22.99
|18.03
|16.10
|115.64
|94.87
|-0.23
|1.39
|-4.58
|17.60
|-19.24
|563.90
|404.08
|7.76
|15.12
|7.02
|12.80
|62.84
|475.61
|561.36
|4.38
|6.92
|14.41
|30.83
|33.30
|39.23
|0.58
|3.75
|12.55
|19.54
|26.82
|55.77
|188.40
|294.80
|4.74
|10.03
|9.24
|42.42
|110.78
|1,365.85
|1,056.33
|7.22
|16.57
|24.20
|78.94
|104.33
|340.82
|131.18
|2.58
|-0.22
|5.82
|35.50
|92.60
|352.80
|302.83
|9.06
|22.28
|53.69
|90.78
|64.17
|213.71
|76.15
|-2.85
|-18.80
|24.54
|46.43
|34.33
|345.32
|2,283.27
|3.97
|8.78
|37.39
|85.64
|131.26
|209.26
|58.93
|6.15
|10.07
|21.95
|60.79
|21.60
|292.39
|178.42
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Megasoft Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100TN1999PLC042730 and registration number is 042730. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 73.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Megasoft Ltd. is ₹323.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Megasoft Ltd. is 25.64 and PB ratio of Megasoft Ltd. is 1.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Megasoft Ltd. is ₹43.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Megasoft Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Megasoft Ltd. is ₹57.50 and 52-week low of Megasoft Ltd. is ₹20.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.