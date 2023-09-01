What is the Market Cap of Megasoft Ltd.? The market cap of Megasoft Ltd. is ₹323.48 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Megasoft Ltd.? P/E ratio of Megasoft Ltd. is 25.64 and PB ratio of Megasoft Ltd. is 1.65 as on .

What is the share price of Megasoft Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Megasoft Ltd. is ₹43.85 as on .