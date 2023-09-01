What is the Market Cap of Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd. is ₹4.81 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd. is -48.45 and PB ratio of Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd. is 0.97 as on .

What is the share price of Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd. is ₹14.39 as on .