Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MEGA NIRMAN & INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹14.39 Closed
2.640.37
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.72₹14.72
₹14.39
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.13₹48.75
₹14.39
Open Price
₹14.72
Prev. Close
₹14.02
Volume
4,193

Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R114.83
  • R215.28
  • R315.83
  • Pivot
    14.28
  • S113.83
  • S213.28
  • S312.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 517.9913.82
  • 1018.1113.37
  • 2017.9212.98
  • 5019.4613.13
  • 10017.6614.53
  • 20016.2116.33

Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.5518.449.85-7.70-29.807.79-60.03
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.2311.869.986.366.69118.86132.04
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.04-1.23-0.9026.3354.42357.63282.21
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
21 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd.

Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101DL1983PLC015425 and registration number is 015425. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale trade, except of motor vehiclesan d motorcycles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramanuj Murlinarayan Darak
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anand Rai
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohan Jagdish Agarwal
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sushma Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Monendra Srivastava
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd. is ₹4.81 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd. is -48.45 and PB ratio of Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd. is 0.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd. is ₹14.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd. is ₹48.75 and 52-week low of Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd. is ₹11.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.

