Here's the live share price of Mega Nirman & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mega Nirman & Industries
|-7.49
|-0.30
|-26.65
|-19.83
|33.60
|39.71
|17.78
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mega Nirman & Industries has gained 33.60% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Mega Nirman & Industries has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|33.51
|34.6
|10
|31.95
|33.65
|20
|32.12
|33.41
|50
|36.45
|35.3
|100
|38.82
|36.77
|200
|36.85
|35.46
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mega Nirman & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:20 PM IST IST
|Mega Nirman & Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For 30Th June 2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:52 PM IST IST
|Mega Nirman & Ind. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:47 PM IST IST
|Mega Nirman & Ind. - Annual Report For The AGM To Be Held On August 25Th, 2026
|Jul 23, 2026, 10:06 PM IST IST
|Mega Nirman & Ind. - Appointment Of Mr. Ankan Gupta As Chairman & Managing Director For Five (5) Years, Subject To Shareholde
|Jul 23, 2026, 10:01 PM IST IST
|Mega Nirman & Ind. - Annual General Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 25.08.2026.
Source: Dion Global
Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101DL1983PLC015425 and registration number is 015425. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale trade, except of motor vehiclesan d motorcycles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mega Nirman & Industries is ₹33.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mega Nirman & Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mega Nirman & Industries is ₹84.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mega Nirman & Industries are ₹34.85 and ₹30.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mega Nirman & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mega Nirman & Industries is ₹54.00 and 52-week low of Mega Nirman & Industries is ₹20.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mega Nirman & Industries has shown returns of 4.17% over the past day, -0.3% for the past month, -26.65% over 3 months, 33.6% over 1 year, 39.71% across 3 years, and 17.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mega Nirman & Industries are 240.88 and 2.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global