What is the share price of Mega Nirman & Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mega Nirman & Industries is ₹33.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Mega Nirman & Industries? The Mega Nirman & Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mega Nirman & Industries? The market cap of Mega Nirman & Industries is ₹84.64 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mega Nirman & Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mega Nirman & Industries are ₹34.85 and ₹30.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mega Nirman & Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mega Nirman & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mega Nirman & Industries is ₹54.00 and 52-week low of Mega Nirman & Industries is ₹20.00 as on .

How has the Mega Nirman & Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Mega Nirman & Industries has shown returns of 4.17% over the past day, -0.3% for the past month, -26.65% over 3 months, 33.6% over 1 year, 39.71% across 3 years, and 17.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mega Nirman & Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mega Nirman & Industries are 240.88 and 2.20 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global