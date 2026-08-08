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Mega Nirman & Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

MEGA NIRMAN & INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Mega Nirman & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹33.00 Closed
4.17₹ 1.32
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mega Nirman & Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.15₹34.85
₹33.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.00₹54.00
₹33.00
Open Price
₹30.15
Prev. Close
₹31.68
Volume
6,551

Source: Dion Global

Mega Nirman & Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mega Nirman & Industries		-7.49-0.30-26.65-19.8333.6039.7117.78
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mega Nirman & Industries has gained 33.60% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Mega Nirman & Industries has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Mega Nirman & Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mega Nirman & Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
533.5134.6
1031.9533.65
2032.1233.41
5036.4535.3
10038.8236.77
20036.8535.46

Source: Dion Global

Mega Nirman & Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mega Nirman & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mega Nirman & Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 09:20 PM IST ISTMega Nirman & Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For 30Th June 2026
Jul 29, 2026, 09:52 PM IST ISTMega Nirman & Ind. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 29, 2026, 09:47 PM IST ISTMega Nirman & Ind. - Annual Report For The AGM To Be Held On August 25Th, 2026
Jul 23, 2026, 10:06 PM IST ISTMega Nirman & Ind. - Appointment Of Mr. Ankan Gupta As Chairman & Managing Director For Five (5) Years, Subject To Shareholde
Jul 23, 2026, 10:01 PM IST ISTMega Nirman & Ind. - Annual General Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 25.08.2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Mega Nirman & Industries

Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101DL1983PLC015425 and registration number is 015425. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale trade, except of motor vehiclesan d motorcycles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ramanuj Murlinarayan Darak
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anand Rai
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ankan Gupta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Govind Swaroop Mishra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sushma Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Anubha Chauhan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Mega Nirman & Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Mega Nirman & Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mega Nirman & Industries is ₹33.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mega Nirman & Industries?

The Mega Nirman & Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mega Nirman & Industries?

The market cap of Mega Nirman & Industries is ₹84.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mega Nirman & Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mega Nirman & Industries are ₹34.85 and ₹30.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mega Nirman & Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mega Nirman & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mega Nirman & Industries is ₹54.00 and 52-week low of Mega Nirman & Industries is ₹20.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mega Nirman & Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mega Nirman & Industries has shown returns of 4.17% over the past day, -0.3% for the past month, -26.65% over 3 months, 33.6% over 1 year, 39.71% across 3 years, and 17.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mega Nirman & Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mega Nirman & Industries are 240.88 and 2.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Mega Nirman & Industries News

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