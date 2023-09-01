Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.10
|46.23
|24.26
|45.39
|-11.02
|-11.02
|-11.02
|-2.65
|22.97
|57.19
|60.13
|122.61
|224.65
|272.38
|3.73
|23.55
|58.02
|97.30
|72.15
|122.13
|175.13
|3.74
|-10.85
|6.54
|33.87
|15.17
|92.38
|25.44
|-1.02
|-5.99
|0.57
|2.25
|2.65
|238.45
|205.97
|-3.06
|6.56
|18.68
|72.57
|67.94
|417.49
|178.54
|1.76
|6.68
|19.18
|14.50
|15.13
|108.40
|41.36
|2.16
|32.39
|34.75
|62.42
|-10.41
|-13.80
|-13.80
|2.72
|-6.85
|8.78
|16.82
|3.13
|375.23
|138.27
|-4.92
|14.49
|-5.28
|13.57
|247.69
|1,390.04
|1,390.04
|1.27
|6.23
|32.73
|52.36
|6.16
|32.10
|-6.77
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|10.58
|1.88
|-3.49
|87.41
|354.43
|630.36
|159.35
|5.15
|23.00
|52.03
|94.12
|200.98
|2,818.98
|1,079.59
|-0.97
|-1.92
|-8.51
|32.20
|23.86
|240.84
|24.92
|-6.93
|8.59
|25.73
|51.41
|20.79
|65.38
|22.16
|7.37
|8.27
|-9.12
|-11.90
|-4.62
|668.73
|559.32
|-2.54
|3.72
|-2.85
|-14.60
|-21.98
|-36.57
|-36.57
|-3.91
|-0.07
|-11.31
|-27.10
|-43.65
|13.28
|11.71
|0
|-8.00
|-32.35
|-42.50
|-69.33
|-51.06
|-97.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Mega Flex Plastics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/2003 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25209WB2003PLC097273 and registration number is 097273. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mega Flex Plastics Ltd. is ₹54.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mega Flex Plastics Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Mega Flex Plastics Ltd. is 1.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mega Flex Plastics Ltd. is ₹50.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mega Flex Plastics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mega Flex Plastics Ltd. is ₹62.45 and 52-week low of Mega Flex Plastics Ltd. is ₹27.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.