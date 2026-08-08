Here's the live share price of Mega Flex Plastics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mega Flex Plastics
|0
|-12.78
|-31.03
|-9.09
|61.29
|42.58
|12.02
|Supreme Industries
|-0.68
|8.19
|-6.08
|-7.10
|-17.59
|-2.90
|10.44
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|3.30
|13.04
|18.27
|41.93
|99.49
|127.55
|50.93
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|5.73
|8.78
|11.89
|24.14
|58.63
|31.29
|34.89
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|7.48
|3.35
|15.93
|-5.65
|2.53
|3.50
|2.08
|Nilkamal
|-2.86
|34.87
|34.49
|19.50
|8.15
|-11.17
|-8.90
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|1.96
|-1.40
|14.77
|25.64
|-13.77
|-11.15
|5.92
|All Time Plastics
|-0.64
|-11.54
|-18.72
|-10.13
|-22.49
|-8.14
|-4.97
|Arrow Greentech
|8.17
|17.79
|40.92
|76.59
|1.80
|30.38
|37.89
|Dhunseri Ventures
|11.39
|13.72
|4.12
|1.54
|-21.91
|-1.58
|-1.27
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-3.19
|8.01
|0.53
|8.72
|10.00
|-0.43
|-0.26
|TPL Plastech
|-2.27
|-5.45
|15.62
|19.56
|3.09
|20.86
|17.29
|Plastiblends India
|6.21
|12.02
|14.21
|25.50
|3.68
|-4.04
|-5.91
|Wim Plast
|0
|-7.26
|-12.97
|-12.97
|-12.97
|-4.52
|-2.74
|Cool Caps Industries
|-2.27
|-14.34
|-14.68
|-24.69
|-74.17
|-24.87
|41.69
|Brand Concepts
|-7.81
|-11.18
|-28.51
|-43.88
|-45.78
|-21.30
|40.81
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|-0.12
|-4.23
|-3.26
|-4.55
|-40.87
|-4.22
|4.23
|Master Components
|3.67
|37.20
|34.98
|60.32
|35.42
|52.48
|28.80
|Avro India
|4.48
|-11.74
|-25.47
|-29.13
|-42.50
|-6.17
|27.15
|Purv Flexipack
|8.22
|0.30
|-20.56
|-27.04
|-34.49
|-41.26
|-27.33
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mega Flex Plastics has gained 61.29% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.59%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (99.49%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (58.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Mega Flex Plastics has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.44%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (50.93%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|100
|101
|10
|103.67
|105.79
|20
|119.79
|115.2
|50
|129.59
|121.57
|100
|115.45
|112.76
|200
|86.77
|95.2
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mega Flex Plastics saw a rise in promoter holding to 120.71%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Mega Flex Plastics fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Mega Flex Plastics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/2003 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209WB2003PLC097273 and registration number is 097273. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 78.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mega Flex Plastics is ₹100.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mega Flex Plastics is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Mega Flex Plastics is ₹111.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mega Flex Plastics are ₹100.00 and ₹100.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mega Flex Plastics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mega Flex Plastics is ₹155.05 and 52-week low of Mega Flex Plastics is ₹43.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mega Flex Plastics has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -12.78% for the past month, -31.03% over 3 months, 61.29% over 1 year, 42.58% across 3 years, and 12.02% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mega Flex Plastics are 15.27 and 1.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global