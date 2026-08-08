Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Mega Flex Plastics Share Price

NSE
BSE

MEGA FLEX PLASTICS

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Mega Flex Plastics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹100.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Mega Flex Plastics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹100.00₹100.00
₹100.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹43.50₹155.05
₹100.00
Open Price
₹100.00
Prev. Close
₹100.00
Volume
1,000

Source: Dion Global

Mega Flex Plastics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mega Flex Plastics		0-12.78-31.03-9.0961.2942.5812.02
Supreme Industries		-0.688.19-6.08-7.10-17.59-2.9010.44
Shaily Engineering Plastics		3.3013.0418.2741.9399.49127.5550.93
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		5.738.7811.8924.1458.6331.2934.89
Ddev Plastiks Industries		7.483.3515.93-5.652.533.502.08
Nilkamal		-2.8634.8734.4919.508.15-11.17-8.90
Mold-Tek Packaging		1.96-1.4014.7725.64-13.77-11.155.92
All Time Plastics		-0.64-11.54-18.72-10.13-22.49-8.14-4.97
Arrow Greentech		8.1717.7940.9276.591.8030.3837.89
Dhunseri Ventures		11.3913.724.121.54-21.91-1.58-1.27
Pyramid Technoplast		-3.198.010.538.7210.00-0.43-0.26
TPL Plastech		-2.27-5.4515.6219.563.0920.8617.29
Plastiblends India		6.2112.0214.2125.503.68-4.04-5.91
Wim Plast		0-7.26-12.97-12.97-12.97-4.52-2.74
Cool Caps Industries		-2.27-14.34-14.68-24.69-74.17-24.8741.69
Brand Concepts		-7.81-11.18-28.51-43.88-45.78-21.3040.81
Pil Italica Lifestyle		-0.12-4.23-3.26-4.55-40.87-4.224.23
Master Components		3.6737.2034.9860.3235.4252.4828.80
Avro India		4.48-11.74-25.47-29.13-42.50-6.1727.15
Purv Flexipack		8.220.30-20.56-27.04-34.49-41.26-27.33

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mega Flex Plastics has gained 61.29% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.59%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (99.49%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (58.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Mega Flex Plastics has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.44%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (50.93%).

Mega Flex Plastics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mega Flex Plastics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5100101
10103.67105.79
20119.79115.2
50129.59121.57
100115.45112.76
20086.7795.2

Source: Dion Global

Mega Flex Plastics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mega Flex Plastics saw a rise in promoter holding to 120.71%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Mega Flex Plastics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Mega Flex Plastics fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Mega Flex Plastics

Mega Flex Plastics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/2003 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209WB2003PLC097273 and registration number is 097273. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 78.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mohan Lal Parakh
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Hukum Chand Bothra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Sethia
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Puja Daga
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Pragya Jhunjhunwala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Aakriti Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Mega Flex Plastics Share Price

What is the share price of Mega Flex Plastics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mega Flex Plastics is ₹100.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mega Flex Plastics?

The Mega Flex Plastics is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mega Flex Plastics?

The market cap of Mega Flex Plastics is ₹111.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mega Flex Plastics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mega Flex Plastics are ₹100.00 and ₹100.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mega Flex Plastics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mega Flex Plastics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mega Flex Plastics is ₹155.05 and 52-week low of Mega Flex Plastics is ₹43.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mega Flex Plastics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mega Flex Plastics has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -12.78% for the past month, -31.03% over 3 months, 61.29% over 1 year, 42.58% across 3 years, and 12.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mega Flex Plastics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mega Flex Plastics are 15.27 and 1.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Mega Flex Plastics News

More Mega Flex Plastics News
Market Pulse