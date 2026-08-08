What is the share price of Mega Flex Plastics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mega Flex Plastics is ₹100.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Mega Flex Plastics? The Mega Flex Plastics is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mega Flex Plastics? The market cap of Mega Flex Plastics is ₹111.02 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mega Flex Plastics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mega Flex Plastics are ₹100.00 and ₹100.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mega Flex Plastics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mega Flex Plastics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mega Flex Plastics is ₹155.05 and 52-week low of Mega Flex Plastics is ₹43.50 as on .

How has the Mega Flex Plastics performed historically in terms of returns? The Mega Flex Plastics has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -12.78% for the past month, -31.03% over 3 months, 61.29% over 1 year, 42.58% across 3 years, and 12.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mega Flex Plastics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mega Flex Plastics are 15.27 and 1.81 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global