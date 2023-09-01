Follow Us

Mega Flex Plastics Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MEGA FLEX PLASTICS LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹50.40 Closed
0.80.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mega Flex Plastics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹48.50₹51.90
₹50.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.00₹62.45
₹50.40
Open Price
₹51.90
Prev. Close
₹50.00
Volume
51,000

Mega Flex Plastics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R152.07
  • R253.68
  • R355.47
  • Pivot
    50.28
  • S148.67
  • S246.88
  • S345.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 547.1948.63
  • 1048.6746.43
  • 2051.6843.59
  • 5025.4340.3
  • 10012.7239.99
  • 2006.360

Mega Flex Plastics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.1046.2324.2645.39-11.02-11.02-11.02
-2.6522.9757.1960.13122.61224.65272.38
3.7323.5558.0297.3072.15122.13175.13
3.74-10.856.5433.8715.1792.3825.44
-1.02-5.990.572.252.65238.45205.97
-3.066.5618.6872.5767.94417.49178.54
1.766.6819.1814.5015.13108.4041.36
2.1632.3934.7562.42-10.41-13.80-13.80
2.72-6.858.7816.823.13375.23138.27
-4.9214.49-5.2813.57247.691,390.041,390.04
1.276.2332.7352.366.1632.10-6.77
-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09
10.581.88-3.4987.41354.43630.36159.35
5.1523.0052.0394.12200.982,818.981,079.59
-0.97-1.92-8.5132.2023.86240.8424.92
-6.938.5925.7351.4120.7965.3822.16
7.378.27-9.12-11.90-4.62668.73559.32
-2.543.72-2.85-14.60-21.98-36.57-36.57
-3.91-0.07-11.31-27.10-43.6513.2811.71
0-8.00-32.35-42.50-69.33-51.06-97.02

Mega Flex Plastics Ltd. Share Holdings

Mega Flex Plastics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mega Flex Plastics Ltd.

Mega Flex Plastics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/2003 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25209WB2003PLC097273 and registration number is 097273. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mohan Lal Parakh
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Hukum Chand Bothra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Sethia
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Aakriti Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Puja Daga
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Alok Kanodia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mega Flex Plastics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mega Flex Plastics Ltd.?

The market cap of Mega Flex Plastics Ltd. is ₹54.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mega Flex Plastics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mega Flex Plastics Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Mega Flex Plastics Ltd. is 1.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mega Flex Plastics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mega Flex Plastics Ltd. is ₹50.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mega Flex Plastics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mega Flex Plastics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mega Flex Plastics Ltd. is ₹62.45 and 52-week low of Mega Flex Plastics Ltd. is ₹27.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

