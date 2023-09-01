What is the Market Cap of Mega Flex Plastics Ltd.? The market cap of Mega Flex Plastics Ltd. is ₹54.15 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mega Flex Plastics Ltd.? P/E ratio of Mega Flex Plastics Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Mega Flex Plastics Ltd. is 1.21 as on .

What is the share price of Mega Flex Plastics Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mega Flex Plastics Ltd. is ₹50.40 as on .