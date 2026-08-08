What is the share price of Mega Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mega Corporation is ₹2.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Mega Corporation? The Mega Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mega Corporation? The market cap of Mega Corporation is ₹29.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mega Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mega Corporation are ₹2.94 and ₹2.72.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mega Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mega Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mega Corporation is ₹4.17 and 52-week low of Mega Corporation is ₹1.94 as on .

How has the Mega Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The Mega Corporation has shown returns of 1.4% over the past day, -8.23% for the past month, -26.21% over 3 months, 17.89% over 1 year, 22.64% across 3 years, and 22.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mega Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mega Corporation are 0.00 and 1.21 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global