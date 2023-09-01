Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Mega Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100DL1985PLC092375 and registration number is 092375. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mega Corporation Ltd. is ₹28.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mega Corporation Ltd. is 150.53 and PB ratio of Mega Corporation Ltd. is 1.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mega Corporation Ltd. is ₹2.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mega Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mega Corporation Ltd. is ₹3.57 and 52-week low of Mega Corporation Ltd. is ₹1.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.