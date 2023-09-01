Follow Us

Mega Corporation Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MEGA CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.86 Closed
-4.98-0.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mega Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.86₹3.16
₹2.86
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.26₹3.57
₹2.86
Open Price
₹3.16
Prev. Close
₹3.01
Volume
1,44,612

Mega Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.06
  • R23.26
  • R33.36
  • Pivot
    2.96
  • S12.76
  • S22.66
  • S32.46

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.352.82
  • 102.422.73
  • 202.472.66
  • 502.642.51
  • 1002.492.34
  • 2002.852.25

Mega Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.526.7238.1651.3214.40652.63130.65
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.701.081.6517.1244.54122.8111.61
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Mega Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Mega Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Oct, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Mega Corporation Ltd.

Mega Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100DL1985PLC092375 and registration number is 092375. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Surendra Chhalani
    Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Anisha Anand
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kunal Lalani
    Director
  • Ms. Abhilasha Lalani
    Director
  • Mr. Surendra Kumar Pagaria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Navratan Baid
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shurab Kumar
    Additional Director

FAQs on Mega Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mega Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Mega Corporation Ltd. is ₹28.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mega Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mega Corporation Ltd. is 150.53 and PB ratio of Mega Corporation Ltd. is 1.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mega Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mega Corporation Ltd. is ₹2.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mega Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mega Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mega Corporation Ltd. is ₹3.57 and 52-week low of Mega Corporation Ltd. is ₹1.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

