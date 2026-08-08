Here's the live share price of Mega Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mega Corporation
|3.57
|-8.23
|-26.21
|15.08
|17.89
|22.64
|22.20
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mega Corporation has gained 17.89% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Mega Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.75
|2.84
|10
|2.77
|2.83
|20
|2.9
|2.9
|50
|3.08
|3.03
|100
|3.05
|3
|200
|2.74
|2.86
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mega Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:54 PM IST IST
|Mega Corporation - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obliga
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:53 PM IST IST
|Mega Corporation - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obliga
|Jul 09, 2026, 11:07 PM IST IST
|Mega Corporation - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 25, 2026, 01:04 AM IST IST
|Mega Corporation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jun 25, 2026, 12:59 AM IST IST
|Mega Corporation - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Under Regulation 30 Read With Part A And Part B Of Schedule III Of Th
Source: Dion Global
Mega Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100DL1985PLC092375 and registration number is 092375. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mega Corporation is ₹2.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mega Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mega Corporation is ₹29.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mega Corporation are ₹2.94 and ₹2.72.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mega Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mega Corporation is ₹4.17 and 52-week low of Mega Corporation is ₹1.94 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mega Corporation has shown returns of 1.4% over the past day, -8.23% for the past month, -26.21% over 3 months, 17.89% over 1 year, 22.64% across 3 years, and 22.2% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mega Corporation are 0.00 and 1.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global