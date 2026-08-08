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Mega Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

MEGA CORPORATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Mega Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.90 Closed
1.40₹ 0.04
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mega Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.72₹2.94
₹2.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.94₹4.17
₹2.90
Open Price
₹2.92
Prev. Close
₹2.86
Volume
37,628

Source: Dion Global

Mega Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mega Corporation		3.57-8.23-26.2115.0817.8922.6422.20
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mega Corporation has gained 17.89% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Mega Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Mega Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mega Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.752.84
102.772.83
202.92.9
503.083.03
1003.053
2002.742.86

Source: Dion Global

Mega Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mega Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mega Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:54 PM IST ISTMega Corporation - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obliga
Aug 05, 2026, 08:53 PM IST ISTMega Corporation - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obliga
Jul 09, 2026, 11:07 PM IST ISTMega Corporation - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 25, 2026, 01:04 AM IST ISTMega Corporation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jun 25, 2026, 12:59 AM IST ISTMega Corporation - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Under Regulation 30 Read With Part A And Part B Of Schedule III Of Th

Source: Dion Global

About Mega Corporation

Mega Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100DL1985PLC092375 and registration number is 092375. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Anisha Anand
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Surendra Chhalani
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Kunal Lalani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikram Anand
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Surendra Kumar Pagaria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Surendra Kumar Chhajer
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mega Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Mega Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mega Corporation is ₹2.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mega Corporation?

The Mega Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mega Corporation?

The market cap of Mega Corporation is ₹29.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mega Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mega Corporation are ₹2.94 and ₹2.72.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mega Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mega Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mega Corporation is ₹4.17 and 52-week low of Mega Corporation is ₹1.94 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mega Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mega Corporation has shown returns of 1.4% over the past day, -8.23% for the past month, -26.21% over 3 months, 17.89% over 1 year, 22.64% across 3 years, and 22.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mega Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mega Corporation are 0.00 and 1.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Mega Corporation News

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