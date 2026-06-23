Meesho has drawn fresh attention from brokerages this month, with Citi initiating coverage on the e-commerce platform with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 210, while Morgan Stanley said the company’s proposed acquisition of Kirana Club could open up a new B2B commerce leg without materially affecting near-term earnings.

Citi’s thesis focused on Meesho’s core consumer marketplace and argued that the platform’s low-cost, zero-commission model, long-tail seller base and reach beyond top cities leave it well placed to keep compounding in value e-commerce.

Morgan Stanley, meanwhile, focused on Meesho’s June 12 announcement to acquire Kirana Club and said the move could help extend Meesho’s marketplace playbook into the B2B side of retail distribution, while also strengthening its grocery adjacency on the B2C side.

Citi on Meesho

Citi initiated coverage on Meesho with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 210 per share, implying about 21% upside from the prevailing market price at the time of the report. The brokerage said Meesho stood out as India’s leading value e-commerce platform and argued that its business model is structurally different from convenience-led online retail platforms.

Citi pointed out that the company is “a value-focused e-commerce platform, with several vectors of strategic differentiation vs other e-commerce platforms: share beyond tier-1 cities, long-tail seller base, zero commissions logistics-monetization and a new ROAS-targeted advertising engine that relieves sellers of bid-management.”

The brokerage’s call rests on the idea that Meesho is not merely another online marketplace competing on assortment and speed. Instead, Citi argued that the platform has been built around lowering the cost of doing business for sellers and using those savings to keep prices low for consumers, especially in value-conscious and non-metro markets.

Meesho: Citi sees potential for further scale up

A big part of Citi’s case is scale. The brokerage said Meesho had more than 264 million annual transacting users as of March 2026, up 33% year-on-year, and over 950,000 annual transacting sellers, up 87% year-on-year. It said the company generated more than Rs 41,000 crore in NMV in FY26, with marketplace NMV having grown at a 29% CAGR over FY23-26.

Citi projected that growth would remain strong. It expected Meesho’s NMV to grow at a 27% CAGR over FY26-29E, driven by a 62% CAGR in annual transacting users and transaction frequency, even as average order values decline 4% over the period. On its estimates, Meesho’s NMV could rise to Rs 85,400 crore by FY29E and Rs 99,200 crore by FY30E, while adjusted EBITDA could move to Rs 1,830 crore in FY29E and Rs 3,570 crore in FY30E.

The brokerage also put a number on the market opportunity. It estimated Meesho’s realizable core TAM at Rs 19 lakh crore in FY26, based on the unbranded retail market excluding grocery and consumer electronics. Current penetration of that TAM, Citi said, is only 2.2%, which it expects to rise to 3.8% by FY30E. If Meesho succeeds in expanding meaningfully into grocery, consumer electronics and branded goods, Citi said that could unlock an additional TAM of around Rs 30 lakh crore.

The core pitch: Value e-commerce, not convenience e-commerce

Citi drew a sharp distinction between Meesho and the more conventional e-commerce playbooks followed by Amazon, Flipkart and other convenience-led platforms.

It described Meesho Ltd. as a value-focused marketplace with a largely unbranded assortment, zero seller commissions, lower seller fees, lower logistics costs and a discovery-led shopping experience. In contrast, it said platforms such as Amazon India and Flipkart are more convenience-oriented, have higher AOVs, faster delivery timelines, greater brand dependence and higher costs for sellers.

That gap shows up in the numbers. Citi said Meesho’s AOV is in the Rs 300-400 range, compared with Rs 1,000-plus for Amazon India, Flipkart and Myntra. It also said Meesho’s customer base is overwhelmingly outside the top cities and is built around value-conscious shoppers who prioritise affordability and breadth of assortment over delivery speed. The report noted that a very large share of Meesho’s user base sits beyond top urban centres, and that the platform’s seller economics are designed to attract small and long-tail merchants who may find the fee structures of other marketplaces less attractive.

Citi’s view was that this positioning gives Meesho a degree of defensibility. “We believe replicating Meesho’s business requires a rethink of entire business model,” it said, arguing that convenience-focused incumbents are structurally built around higher-ticket, branded categories and higher cost structures, which makes a full move into Meesho’s value-led segment difficult.

What makes Citi constructive on margins despite low-ticket commerce

The obvious question around Meesho has long been profitability. Citi’s answer is that margins may not come from commissions at all, but from ad revenue, operating leverage and gradual improvement in fulfilment economics.

The brokerage said Meesho’s contribution margin peaked at 5.6% of NMV in FY24 before falling to 4.2% in FY26 as the company reset ad monetisation, stepped up user acquisition and onboarded more sellers. Even so, Citi expected contribution margins to recover and expand to around 6% of NMV over FY26-29, with a possible steady-state range of 6-8% of NMV. It said that steady-state mix could include 4-5% of NMV from advertising and 2-3% from fulfilment services.

Citi also pointed to Meesho’s negative working-capital structure and capex-light marketplace model as important advantages. It said the company’s working capital stood at negative 25 days in FY26 and could become more negative as the share of prepaid orders rises.

Why Valmo and content commerce matter to the Meesho story

Citi’s report also made it clear that the Meesho story is no longer only about a low-cost marketplace. Two newer pieces of the platform, Valmo and content commerce, featured prominently in its long-term case.

Valmo, Meesho’s logistics orchestration platform, was ideated in 2021, piloted in 2022 and launched in August 2022. Citi said the proportion of shipped orders routed through Valmo reached 50-55% in May 2026, up from just 2% in FY23. The brokerage said this matters because Valmo gives Meesho more control over routing, cost and service quality across a fragmented third-party logistics ecosystem, while also reducing concentration risk around large 3PL providers.

The brokerage also noted that more than 70% of Meesho’s orders are generated via the discovery feed. In Citi’s view, that creates room for Meesho to tighten the link between discovery, ad ranking and conversion, potentially lifting ad monetisation over time.

Morgan Stanley on Meesho: Kirana Club deal could open B2B commerce play

If Citi’s report was about the strength of Meesho’s core marketplace, Morgan Stanley’s note focused on what the company could become next.

Morgan Stanley said Meesho’s decision to acquire 100% of Kirana Club and its Indian subsidiary Retail Pulse Labs for an aggregate consideration of Rs 202 crore could help the platform move into B2B commerce in a meaningful way. The deal is all-cash and structured to close in three tranches by March 31, 2027.

After the acquisition, Kirana Club will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Meesho, while Retail Pulse Labs will become a step-down subsidiary.

Kirana Club operates a community-led, mobile-first B2B commerce platform for kirana retailers. Morgan Stanley said the business has built a network of more than 4.1 million registered retailers, primarily in tier-2, tier-3, tier-4 and rural markets, and runs a zero-inventory, zero-field-sales model connecting kiranas with FMCG brands.

Morgan Stanley’s view was that the fit with Meesho’s existing model is quite natural. “We think this business model aligns well with Meesho’s current marketplace model,” it said, citing access to a large number of retailers in tier-3 and tier-4 cities. It added that the acquisition “could provide a playbook to build a large online B2B business with possible synergies with its B2C business.”

Morgan Stanley ‘Equal-weight’ on Meesho; sees limited near-term earnings impact

Morgan Stanley did not turn more aggressive on the stock after the Kirana Club announcement. It maintained an ‘Equal-weight’ rating on Meesho with a target price of Rs 190, implying 14% upside from the June 12 closing price of Rs 166.92.

The brokerage said the strategic logic of the deal looked sound, but also made clear that it did not expect any material near-term earnings effect because of the modest deal size and Kirana Club’s early-stage revenue profile.

“The move should help it tap into a large market, extending its proven consumer marketplace playbook to the B2B side and boosting its B2C on the grocery side,” Morgan Stanley said. “Given the small deal size and the target’s early-stage revenue profile, near-term P&L impact on Meesho should be negligible.”

Where Citi and Morgan Stanley overlap

The two brokerages came at Meesho from different angles, but there is meaningful overlap in the way they frame the company.

Both reports treated Meesho as a platform with a large and still underpenetrated opportunity in non-metro India. Citi framed that through the lens of a Rs 19 lakh crore core TAM in unbranded retail and a business model that is structurally built for low-cost commerce. Morgan Stanley framed it through the Kirana Club deal, which gives Meesho a way to extend its reach into the B2B retail supply chain, again with a focus on smaller cities and mass-market retailers.

Both also pointed to the fact that Meesho’s marketplace model is asset-light and built around broad network participation rather than inventory ownership. Where the reports diverged is in their immediate stock stance. Citi took a more constructive view with a ‘Buy’ rating. Morgan Stanley remained more measured with an ‘Equal-weight’ rating.

The bigger question now is execution

For Meesho, the next phase of the story appears to rest less on proving demand and more on proving monetisation and category expansion.

Citi’s bull case depends on several things going right together: annual transacting users continuing to rise, transaction frequency moving up, ad monetisation scaling through the ROAS-led engine, fulfilment costs falling further through Valmo and higher prepaid penetration. The report flagged key risks around Valmo ramp-up and ad-tech performance versus expectations.

Morgan Stanley’s note suggests there is also a second strategic question now in play: whether Meesho can successfully take its low-cost marketplace DNA into B2B commerce and build a meaningful retailer-supply platform alongside its consumer business. The Kirana Club deal is too small to change near-term financials, but it could matter if it gives Meesho a foothold in a much larger grocery and general trade distribution opportunity.

Conclusion

The latest set of brokerage notes on Meesho suggest the company is increasingly being evaluated as more than just another e-commerce listing. Citi’s report made the case that Meesho has built a differentiated value-commerce model at scale.

Morgan Stanley’s update took a narrower but strategically important view, arguing that Meesho’s Rs 202 crore acquisition of Kirana Club could help the platform extend its marketplace model into B2B commerce and strengthen its grocery-side ambitions, even though the deal is unlikely to move near-term earnings in a meaningful way..

Disclaimer: The stock ratings, target prices, and projected financial metrics outlined in this brokerage coverage report for Meesho are for informational and educational purposes only. They do not constitute an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any securities or participate in any impending public issues. Equity investments in digital marketplaces and e-commerce platforms are subject to significant execution risks, ad-tech monetization dependencies, logistics integration variables, and evolving regulatory frameworks. Readers are strongly advised to conduct independent analysis and consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor or a qualified financial professional before making financial choices or investing capital.

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