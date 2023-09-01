Meera Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29298GJ2006PLC048627 and registration number is 048627. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machinery for washing, bleaching, dyeing, dressing, finishing coating or impregnating textile fabrics, machines for reeling, unreeling, folding, cutting or pinking textile fabrics, and similar machinery for fabric processing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.