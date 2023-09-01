Follow Us

Meera Industries Ltd. Share Price

MEERA INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹43.22 Closed
8.983.56
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Meera Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.00₹44.00
₹43.22
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.95₹80.00
₹43.22
Open Price
₹40.98
Prev. Close
₹39.66
Volume
19,541

Meera Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R144.77
  • R246.38
  • R348.77
  • Pivot
    42.38
  • S140.77
  • S238.38
  • S336.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 560.440.96
  • 1061.5641.87
  • 2064.1943.08
  • 5068.1744.38
  • 10074.2744.86
  • 20086.7848.6

Meera Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.95-6.37-4.5110.54-37.2312.26-45.69
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
-0.471.2943.42117.16131.52140.3516.27
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.630.9360.3789.97260.981,158.37964.88

Meera Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Meera Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Meera Industries Ltd.

Meera Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29298GJ2006PLC048627 and registration number is 048627. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machinery for washing, bleaching, dyeing, dressing, finishing coating or impregnating textile fabrics, machines for reeling, unreeling, folding, cutting or pinking textile fabrics, and similar machinery for fabric processing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dharmesh V Desai
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Bijal D Desai
    Whole Time Director
  • CA. Mayank Y Desai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Hetal R Mehta
    Independent Director
  • CA. Sanjay N Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Meera Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Meera Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Meera Industries Ltd. is ₹46.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Meera Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Meera Industries Ltd. is -24.8 and PB ratio of Meera Industries Ltd. is 1.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Meera Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Meera Industries Ltd. is ₹43.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Meera Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Meera Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Meera Industries Ltd. is ₹80.00 and 52-week low of Meera Industries Ltd. is ₹32.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

