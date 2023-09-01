Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Meera Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29298GJ2006PLC048627 and registration number is 048627. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machinery for washing, bleaching, dyeing, dressing, finishing coating or impregnating textile fabrics, machines for reeling, unreeling, folding, cutting or pinking textile fabrics, and similar machinery for fabric processing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Meera Industries Ltd. is ₹46.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Meera Industries Ltd. is -24.8 and PB ratio of Meera Industries Ltd. is 1.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Meera Industries Ltd. is ₹43.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Meera Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Meera Industries Ltd. is ₹80.00 and 52-week low of Meera Industries Ltd. is ₹32.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.