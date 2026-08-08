Here's the live share price of Meera Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Meera Industries
|-9.89
|-22.50
|-39.59
|-4.00
|2.77
|14.95
|-2.76
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Meera Industries has gained 2.77% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Meera Industries has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|39.83
|38.28
|10
|40.82
|39.58
|20
|43
|41.49
|50
|46.69
|45.02
|100
|48.81
|45.55
|200
|41
|42.91
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Meera Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:16 PM IST IST
|Meera Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Jul 09, 2026, 11:46 PM IST IST
|Meera Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 02, 2026, 04:51 PM IST IST
|Meera Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jun 26, 2026, 11:58 PM IST IST
|Meera Industries - Appointment Of Internal Auditor
|Jun 26, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Meera Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Source: Dion Global
Meera Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29298GJ2006PLC048627 and registration number is 048627. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machinery for washing, bleaching, dyeing, dressing, finishing coating or impregnating textile fabrics, machines for reeling, unreeling, folding, cutting or pinking textile fabrics, and similar machinery for fabric processing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Meera Industries is ₹35.64 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Meera Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Meera Industries is ₹76.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Meera Industries are ₹36.50 and ₹33.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Meera Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Meera Industries is ₹68.00 and 52-week low of Meera Industries is ₹28.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Meera Industries has shown returns of 0.2% over the past day, -22.5% for the past month, -39.59% over 3 months, 2.77% over 1 year, 14.95% across 3 years, and -2.76% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Meera Industries are 77.39 and 2.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.70 per annum.
Source: Dion Global