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Meera Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

MEERA INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Meera Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹35.64 Closed
0.20₹ 0.07
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Meera Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.80₹36.50
₹35.64
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.00₹68.00
₹35.64
Open Price
₹36.50
Prev. Close
₹35.57
Volume
22,335

Source: Dion Global

Meera Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Meera Industries		-9.89-22.50-39.59-4.002.7714.95-2.76
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Meera Industries has gained 2.77% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Meera Industries has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Meera Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Meera Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
539.8338.28
1040.8239.58
204341.49
5046.6945.02
10048.8145.55
2004142.91

Source: Dion Global

Meera Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Meera Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Meera Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 08:16 PM IST ISTMeera Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Jul 09, 2026, 11:46 PM IST ISTMeera Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 02, 2026, 04:51 PM IST ISTMeera Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jun 26, 2026, 11:58 PM IST ISTMeera Industries - Appointment Of Internal Auditor
Jun 26, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTMeera Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s

Source: Dion Global

About Meera Industries

Meera Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29298GJ2006PLC048627 and registration number is 048627. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machinery for washing, bleaching, dyeing, dressing, finishing coating or impregnating textile fabrics, machines for reeling, unreeling, folding, cutting or pinking textile fabrics, and similar machinery for fabric processing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dharmesh Desai
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Bijal Desai
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Kenny Desai
    Executive Director
  • CA. Mayank Desai
    Non Executive Director
  • CA. Sanjay Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Kalyani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hetal Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hitesh Agnihotri
    Independent Director

FAQs on Meera Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Meera Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Meera Industries is ₹35.64 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Meera Industries?

The Meera Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Meera Industries?

The market cap of Meera Industries is ₹76.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Meera Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Meera Industries are ₹36.50 and ₹33.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Meera Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Meera Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Meera Industries is ₹68.00 and 52-week low of Meera Industries is ₹28.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Meera Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Meera Industries has shown returns of 0.2% over the past day, -22.5% for the past month, -39.59% over 3 months, 2.77% over 1 year, 14.95% across 3 years, and -2.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Meera Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Meera Industries are 77.39 and 2.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.70 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Meera Industries News

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