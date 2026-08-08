What is the share price of Meera Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Meera Industries is ₹35.64 as on .

What kind of stock is Meera Industries? The Meera Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Meera Industries? The market cap of Meera Industries is ₹76.12 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Meera Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Meera Industries are ₹36.50 and ₹33.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Meera Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Meera Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Meera Industries is ₹68.00 and 52-week low of Meera Industries is ₹28.00 as on .

How has the Meera Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Meera Industries has shown returns of 0.2% over the past day, -22.5% for the past month, -39.59% over 3 months, 2.77% over 1 year, 14.95% across 3 years, and -2.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Meera Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Meera Industries are 77.39 and 2.55 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.70 per annum.

Source: Dion Global