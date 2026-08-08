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Meenakshi (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

MEENAKSHI (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Meenakshi (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹415.00 Closed
0.01₹ 0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Meenakshi (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹406.00₹427.90
₹415.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹281.99₹427.90
₹415.00
Open Price
₹414.95
Prev. Close
₹414.95
Volume
2,638

Source: Dion Global

Meenakshi (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Meenakshi (India)		21.0840.1640.1640.1640.1611.916.99
Page Industries		-0.88-4.267.1914.74-12.550.554.25
Pearl Global Industries		19.0725.1355.3037.1489.0295.0464.88
Arvind Fashions		1.70-1.880-6.15-12.5410.5116.44
Gokaldas Exports		-1.25-4.7810.36-4.1311.5416.6029.23
Lux Industries		2.371.19-15.4423.55-3.11-6.57-21.21
Kitex Garments		-0.82-7.71-15.67-33.12-19.4031.3622.32
S P Apparels		3.68-10.2725.8631.7139.9931.8025.19
SBC Exports		-1.88-2.2121.0034.70131.5366.72113.13
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.38-8.13-14.85-16.66-10.00-17.676.81
Bizotic Commercial		-2.85-21.50-35.90-46.31103.76119.7925.67
Thomas Scott (India)		6.34-2.072.48-6.865.6261.5082.51
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		2.35-6.59-9.02-21.96-42.9916.0115.04
Spice Islands Industries		-0.71-1.8444.9981.30687.93194.18133.23
Saraswati Saree Depot		0.81-4.72-16.72-29.61-40.02-36.52-23.87
Zodiac Clothing Company		-2.12-1.59-5.22-13.74-23.16-14.52-10.05
VIP Clothing		-0.80-15.18-6.39-18.00-46.94-21.54-0.70
Active Clothing Co		-1.32-6.04-17.522.57-14.0634.6136.16
Fractal Industries		0.40-0.301.65-1.03-1.03-0.35-0.21
Indian Terrain Fashions		14.12-3.080.83-14.46-11.24-17.19-4.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Meenakshi (India) has gained 40.16% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Meenakshi (India) has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).

Meenakshi (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Meenakshi (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5327.19361.59
10163.60
2081.80
5032.720
10016.360
2008.180

Source: Dion Global

Meenakshi (India) Share Holding Pattern

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Meenakshi (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:39 PM IST ISTMeenakshi (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 06, 2026, 03:04 AM IST ISTMeenakshi (India) - Non Applicability Of Reg 32
Aug 06, 2026, 12:29 AM IST ISTMeenakshi (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 06, 2026, 12:28 AM IST ISTMeenakshi (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 06, 2026, 12:21 AM IST ISTMeenakshi (India) - Result For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Meenakshi (India)

Meenakshi (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/07/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74300TN1987PLC014678 and registration number is 014678. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 166.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shyam Sunder Goenka
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Ashutosh Goenka
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shubhang Goenka
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Hemal Kiran Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V K Jeyakodi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kalpana Maheshwari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Meenakshi (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Meenakshi (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Meenakshi (India) is ₹415.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Meenakshi (India)?

The Meenakshi (India) is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Meenakshi (India)?

The market cap of Meenakshi (India) is ₹466.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Meenakshi (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Meenakshi (India) are ₹427.90 and ₹406.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Meenakshi (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Meenakshi (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Meenakshi (India) is ₹427.90 and 52-week low of Meenakshi (India) is ₹281.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Meenakshi (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Meenakshi (India) has shown returns of 0.01% over the past day, 40.16% for the past month, 40.16% over 3 months, 40.16% over 1 year, 11.91% across 3 years, and 6.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Meenakshi (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Meenakshi (India) are 0.00 and 3.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Meenakshi (India) News

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