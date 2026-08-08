Here's the live share price of Meenakshi (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Meenakshi (India)
|21.08
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|11.91
|6.99
|Page Industries
|-0.88
|-4.26
|7.19
|14.74
|-12.55
|0.55
|4.25
|Pearl Global Industries
|19.07
|25.13
|55.30
|37.14
|89.02
|95.04
|64.88
|Arvind Fashions
|1.70
|-1.88
|0
|-6.15
|-12.54
|10.51
|16.44
|Gokaldas Exports
|-1.25
|-4.78
|10.36
|-4.13
|11.54
|16.60
|29.23
|Lux Industries
|2.37
|1.19
|-15.44
|23.55
|-3.11
|-6.57
|-21.21
|Kitex Garments
|-0.82
|-7.71
|-15.67
|-33.12
|-19.40
|31.36
|22.32
|S P Apparels
|3.68
|-10.27
|25.86
|31.71
|39.99
|31.80
|25.19
|SBC Exports
|-1.88
|-2.21
|21.00
|34.70
|131.53
|66.72
|113.13
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.38
|-8.13
|-14.85
|-16.66
|-10.00
|-17.67
|6.81
|Bizotic Commercial
|-2.85
|-21.50
|-35.90
|-46.31
|103.76
|119.79
|25.67
|Thomas Scott (India)
|6.34
|-2.07
|2.48
|-6.86
|5.62
|61.50
|82.51
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|2.35
|-6.59
|-9.02
|-21.96
|-42.99
|16.01
|15.04
|Spice Islands Industries
|-0.71
|-1.84
|44.99
|81.30
|687.93
|194.18
|133.23
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|0.81
|-4.72
|-16.72
|-29.61
|-40.02
|-36.52
|-23.87
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|-2.12
|-1.59
|-5.22
|-13.74
|-23.16
|-14.52
|-10.05
|VIP Clothing
|-0.80
|-15.18
|-6.39
|-18.00
|-46.94
|-21.54
|-0.70
|Active Clothing Co
|-1.32
|-6.04
|-17.52
|2.57
|-14.06
|34.61
|36.16
|Fractal Industries
|0.40
|-0.30
|1.65
|-1.03
|-1.03
|-0.35
|-0.21
|Indian Terrain Fashions
|14.12
|-3.08
|0.83
|-14.46
|-11.24
|-17.19
|-4.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Meenakshi (India) has gained 40.16% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Meenakshi (India) has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|327.19
|361.59
|10
|163.6
|0
|20
|81.8
|0
|50
|32.72
|0
|100
|16.36
|0
|200
|8.18
|0
Source: Dion Global
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:39 PM IST IST
|Meenakshi (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 06, 2026, 03:04 AM IST IST
|Meenakshi (India) - Non Applicability Of Reg 32
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:29 AM IST IST
|Meenakshi (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:28 AM IST IST
|Meenakshi (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:21 AM IST IST
|Meenakshi (India) - Result For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Source: Dion Global
Meenakshi (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/07/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74300TN1987PLC014678 and registration number is 014678. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 166.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Meenakshi (India) is ₹415.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Meenakshi (India) is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Meenakshi (India) is ₹466.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Meenakshi (India) are ₹427.90 and ₹406.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Meenakshi (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Meenakshi (India) is ₹427.90 and 52-week low of Meenakshi (India) is ₹281.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Meenakshi (India) has shown returns of 0.01% over the past day, 40.16% for the past month, 40.16% over 3 months, 40.16% over 1 year, 11.91% across 3 years, and 6.99% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Meenakshi (India) are 0.00 and 3.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global