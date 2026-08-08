What is the share price of Meenakshi (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Meenakshi (India) is ₹415.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Meenakshi (India)? The Meenakshi (India) is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Meenakshi (India)? The market cap of Meenakshi (India) is ₹466.88 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Meenakshi (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Meenakshi (India) are ₹427.90 and ₹406.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Meenakshi (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Meenakshi (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Meenakshi (India) is ₹427.90 and 52-week low of Meenakshi (India) is ₹281.99 as on .

How has the Meenakshi (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Meenakshi (India) has shown returns of 0.01% over the past day, 40.16% for the past month, 40.16% over 3 months, 40.16% over 1 year, 11.91% across 3 years, and 6.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Meenakshi (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Meenakshi (India) are 0.00 and 3.57 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global