Here's the live share price of Medistep Healthcare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Medistep Healthcare has declined 15.26% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -56.31%.
Medistep Healthcare’s current P/E of 5.76x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Medistep Healthcare
|-6.18
|-5.58
|-12.18
|-39.73
|-56.31
|-24.12
|-15.26
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1.20
|2.96
|-3.00
|11.01
|10.56
|21.92
|22.93
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.37
|3.13
|-0.80
|3.89
|15.58
|30.97
|12.43
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-0.65
|8.00
|17.42
|21.14
|47.65
|43.03
|28.47
|Cipla
|1.88
|2.18
|-10.37
|-14.37
|-3.97
|15.44
|10.71
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|-0.45
|4.78
|1.07
|2.55
|15.61
|13.40
|7.53
|Lupin
|2.71
|5.73
|11.11
|18.45
|18.34
|51.64
|16.85
|Mankind Pharma
|9.29
|3.83
|1.81
|-12.25
|-3.57
|16.44
|9.56
|Zydus Lifesciences
|0.34
|0.44
|-3.00
|-10.05
|4.19
|24.24
|15.27
|Aurobindo Pharma
|3.95
|-1.28
|0.12
|16.96
|13.92
|38.06
|6.57
|Alkem Laboratories
|1.28
|-2.39
|-1.44
|5.18
|20.99
|20.78
|14.39
|Biocon
|-0.72
|4.20
|-5.38
|7.30
|27.18
|19.81
|-0.74
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|3.14
|8.65
|8.01
|5.93
|61.69
|72.11
|34.70
|Laurus Labs
|3.55
|9.16
|4.77
|21.76
|101.40
|50.58
|23.90
|Abbott India
|1.67
|-0.28
|-7.22
|-17.71
|-14.04
|9.96
|12.90
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-3.27
|4.00
|0.54
|-8.80
|0.50
|24.11
|10.69
|Anthem Biosciences
|-1.45
|13.17
|3.57
|-16.54
|-5.88
|-2.00
|-1.20
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.15
|5.41
|4.79
|11.91
|11.65
|23.61
|9.05
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.64
|3.05
|13.85
|16.04
|21.43
|36.19
|20.58
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|0.34
|9.58
|17.80
|20.16
|29.94
|28.67
|28.12
Over the last one year, Medistep Healthcare has declined 56.31% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.56%), Divi's Laboratories (15.58%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Medistep Healthcare has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.93%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.43%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|22.54
|22.75
|10
|22.89
|22.87
|20
|23.11
|23.25
|50
|24.67
|24.84
|100
|27.29
|28.03
|200
|15.73
|0
In the latest quarter, Medistep Healthcare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 31.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Medistep Healthcare fact sheet for more information
Medistep Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/06/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U21009GJ2023PLC141841 and registration number is 141841. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 49.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Medistep Healthcare is ₹22.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Medistep Healthcare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Medistep Healthcare is ₹31.26 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Medistep Healthcare are ₹22.00 and ₹22.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Medistep Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Medistep Healthcare is ₹53.00 and 52-week low of Medistep Healthcare is ₹21.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Medistep Healthcare has shown returns of -2.22% over the past day, -3.3% for the past month, -12.0% over 3 months, -56.31% over 1 year, -24.12% across 3 years, and -15.26% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Medistep Healthcare are 5.76 and 0.90 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.