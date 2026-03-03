Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Medistep Healthcare Share Price

NSE
BSE

MEDISTEP HEALTHCARE

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Medistep Healthcare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹22.00 Closed
-2.22₹ -0.50
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:41 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Medistep Healthcare Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.00₹22.00
₹22.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.00₹53.00
₹22.00
Open Price
₹22.00
Prev. Close
₹22.50
Volume
9,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Medistep Healthcare has declined 15.26% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -56.31%.

Medistep Healthcare’s current P/E of 5.76x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Medistep Healthcare Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Medistep Healthcare		-6.18-5.58-12.18-39.73-56.31-24.12-15.26
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1.202.96-3.0011.0110.5621.9222.93
Divi's Laboratories		2.373.13-0.803.8915.5830.9712.43
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-0.658.0017.4221.1447.6543.0328.47
Cipla		1.882.18-10.37-14.37-3.9715.4410.71
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		-0.454.781.072.5515.6113.407.53
Lupin		2.715.7311.1118.4518.3451.6416.85
Mankind Pharma		9.293.831.81-12.25-3.5716.449.56
Zydus Lifesciences		0.340.44-3.00-10.054.1924.2415.27
Aurobindo Pharma		3.95-1.280.1216.9613.9238.066.57
Alkem Laboratories		1.28-2.39-1.445.1820.9920.7814.39
Biocon		-0.724.20-5.387.3027.1819.81-0.74
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		3.148.658.015.9361.6972.1134.70
Laurus Labs		3.559.164.7721.76101.4050.5823.90
Abbott India		1.67-0.28-7.22-17.71-14.049.9612.90
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-3.274.000.54-8.800.5024.1110.69
Anthem Biosciences		-1.4513.173.57-16.54-5.88-2.00-1.20
Ipca Laboratories		-0.155.414.7911.9111.6523.619.05
Ajanta Pharma		0.643.0513.8516.0421.4336.1920.58
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		0.349.5817.8020.1629.9428.6728.12

Over the last one year, Medistep Healthcare has declined 56.31% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.56%), Divi's Laboratories (15.58%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Medistep Healthcare has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.93%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.43%).

Medistep Healthcare Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Medistep Healthcare Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
522.5422.75
1022.8922.87
2023.1123.25
5024.6724.84
10027.2928.03
20015.730

Medistep Healthcare Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Medistep Healthcare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 31.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Medistep Healthcare Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Medistep Healthcare fact sheet for more information

About Medistep Healthcare

Medistep Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/06/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U21009GJ2023PLC141841 and registration number is 141841. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 49.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Girdhari Lal Prajapat
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dabhi Vipul Gobarbhai
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Prajapati Hetalben Girdharilal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Khoda Anandbhai Jitendrabhai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dodiya Kapilbhai Raysinhbhai
    Independent Director

FAQs on Medistep Healthcare Share Price

What is the share price of Medistep Healthcare?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Medistep Healthcare is ₹22.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Medistep Healthcare?

The Medistep Healthcare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Medistep Healthcare?

The market cap of Medistep Healthcare is ₹31.26 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Medistep Healthcare?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Medistep Healthcare are ₹22.00 and ₹22.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Medistep Healthcare?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Medistep Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Medistep Healthcare is ₹53.00 and 52-week low of Medistep Healthcare is ₹21.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Medistep Healthcare performed historically in terms of returns?

The Medistep Healthcare has shown returns of -2.22% over the past day, -3.3% for the past month, -12.0% over 3 months, -56.31% over 1 year, -24.12% across 3 years, and -15.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Medistep Healthcare?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Medistep Healthcare are 5.76 and 0.90 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Medistep Healthcare News

More Medistep Healthcare News
icon
Market Pulse