Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd. Share Price

MEDINOVA DIAGNOSTIC SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Hospitals & Medical Services | Smallcap | BSE
₹25.01 Closed
-3.44-0.89
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.01₹27.15
₹25.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.20₹31.90
₹25.01
Open Price
₹27.15
Prev. Close
₹25.90
Volume
1,596

Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R126.44
  • R227.86
  • R328.58
  • Pivot
    25.72
  • S124.3
  • S223.58
  • S322.16

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 525.4625.51
  • 1025.9525.18
  • 2025.2424.88
  • 5024.9324.77
  • 10025.0524.61
  • 20030.6325.04

Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.324.43-13.679.50-1.7373.8032.68
-0.40-3.790.449.6113.10189.95312.39
3.950.608.1032.7851.58434.87412.02
-2.53-6.0816.4520.9810.30146.68117.76
-0.821.4512.7038.4442.76230.27304.01
-0.093.5619.7837.8869.1369.1369.13
-0.11-6.399.4911.53-11.3422.02112.55
2.402.7621.2949.5748.99157.2782.92
-3.421.7320.8242.7052.0093.7993.79
1.43-4.0210.2445.6367.09135.28135.28
3.19-1.184.492.63-4.50-25.1042.29
2.9612.5432.4730.9939.34-18.44-18.44
2.761.669.2027.5728.37194.7436.69
-4.6612.1212.1212.1212.1212.1212.12
-0.35-0.3524.1440.0678.97237.44190.15
0.23-9.0117.9019.23-13.30-28.69-19.97
10.1423.8575.5893.3390.17199.3350.35
12.5224.5514.6378.5733.34-35.04-35.04
3.04-1.4047.7797.3394.79675.61463.46
6.6438.8796.92118.77153.00260.52257.64

Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd.

Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110TG1993PLC015481 and registration number is 015481. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Sura Surendranath Reddy
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Sunil Chandra Kondapally
    Managing Director
  • Mr. K V Ravindra Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P Kamalakar Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. B Vishnu Priya Reddy
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd. is ₹24.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd. is 44.27 and PB ratio of Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd. is -8.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd. is ₹25.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd. is ₹31.90 and 52-week low of Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd. is ₹17.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

