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Medinova Diagnostic Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

MEDINOVA DIAGNOSTIC SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Medinova Diagnostic Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹44.00 Closed
-0.02₹ -0.01
As on Nov 24, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Medinova Diagnostic Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹41.25₹44.89
₹44.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.10₹46.92
₹44.00
Open Price
₹44.89
Prev. Close
₹44.01
Volume
37,825

Source: Dion Global

Medinova Diagnostic Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Medinova Diagnostic Services		-0.0214.148.2413.116.3819.1724.86
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.282.6410.9424.5326.7821.4317.48
Max Healthcare Institute		-2.33-1.075.996.25-13.7822.5530.15
Manipal Health Enterprises		1.61.61.61.61.60.530.32
Fortis Healthcare		1.611.740.837.76.9743.6132.11
Aster DM Quality Care		6.4712.2117.8653.0350.9540.3340.61
Global Health		3.3111.4621.1925.372.2128.1328.48
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-6.34-3.974.358.829.3223.4129.23
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		0.810.613.0225.4614.0229.7827.03
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.8716.5216.533.1220.6617.48-0.22
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		14.2714.8320.4619.3523.4110.886.39
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		2.158.6419.1235.725.9112.8928.13
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		0.82.25.8236.128.2642.9916.91
Park Medi World		-0.316.9717.2185.8397.4425.4514.57
Metropolis Healthcare		-3.242.432.4612.8712.1917.31-4.17
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-3.679.6127.2627.5514.7513.938.14
Healthcare Global Enterprises		0.596.5411.4821.069.7825.9421.49
Thyrocare Technologies		4.4315.8124.5947.2236.0846.626.19
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		6.218.040.7429.2623.0837.5721.09
Nephrocare Health Services		1.728.1327.2731.4647.0413.718.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Medinova Diagnostic Services has gained 6.38% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (26.78%), Max Healthcare Institute (-13.78%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Medinova Diagnostic Services has outperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).

Medinova Diagnostic Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Medinova Diagnostic Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54443.82
1043.7143.61
2042.5442.89
5041.2641.85
10041.3441.2
20039.9240.32

Source: Dion Global

Medinova Diagnostic Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Medinova Diagnostic Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Medinova Diagnostic Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Nov 04, 2025, 03:39 PM IST ISTMedinova Diagnostic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Nov 03, 2025, 05:56 AM IST ISTMedinova Diagnostic - Corporate Action - Fixation Of Record Date On November 25, 2025.
Nov 03, 2025, 05:50 AM IST ISTMedinova Diagnostic - Board Meeting Outcome for Held On 03Rd November 2025
Nov 03, 2025, 05:44 AM IST ISTMedinova Diagnostic - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September 2025
Oct 27, 2025, 05:28 PM IST ISTMedinova Diagnostic - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Is Scheduled On 03/11/202

Source: Dion Global

About Medinova Diagnostic Services

Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110TG1993PLC015481 and registration number is 015481. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Sura Surendranath Reddy
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Sunil Chandra Kondapally
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. B Vishnu Priya Reddy
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. P Kamalakar Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Ravi Kumar Reddy
    Independent Director

FAQs on Medinova Diagnostic Services Share Price

What is the share price of Medinova Diagnostic Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Medinova Diagnostic Services is ₹44.00 as on Nov 24, 2025.

What kind of stock is Medinova Diagnostic Services?

The Medinova Diagnostic Services is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Medinova Diagnostic Services?

The market cap of Medinova Diagnostic Services is ₹43.92 Cr as on Nov 24, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Medinova Diagnostic Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Medinova Diagnostic Services are ₹44.89 and ₹41.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Medinova Diagnostic Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Medinova Diagnostic Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Medinova Diagnostic Services is ₹46.92 and 52-week low of Medinova Diagnostic Services is ₹32.10 as on Nov 24, 2025.

How has the Medinova Diagnostic Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Medinova Diagnostic Services has shown returns of -0.02% over the past day, 14.14% for the past month, 8.24% over 3 months, 6.38% over 1 year, 19.17% across 3 years, and 24.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Medinova Diagnostic Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Medinova Diagnostic Services are 20.41 and -752.14 on Nov 24, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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