Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.32
|4.43
|-13.67
|9.50
|-1.73
|73.80
|32.68
|-0.40
|-3.79
|0.44
|9.61
|13.10
|189.95
|312.39
|3.95
|0.60
|8.10
|32.78
|51.58
|434.87
|412.02
|-2.53
|-6.08
|16.45
|20.98
|10.30
|146.68
|117.76
|-0.82
|1.45
|12.70
|38.44
|42.76
|230.27
|304.01
|-0.09
|3.56
|19.78
|37.88
|69.13
|69.13
|69.13
|-0.11
|-6.39
|9.49
|11.53
|-11.34
|22.02
|112.55
|2.40
|2.76
|21.29
|49.57
|48.99
|157.27
|82.92
|-3.42
|1.73
|20.82
|42.70
|52.00
|93.79
|93.79
|1.43
|-4.02
|10.24
|45.63
|67.09
|135.28
|135.28
|3.19
|-1.18
|4.49
|2.63
|-4.50
|-25.10
|42.29
|2.96
|12.54
|32.47
|30.99
|39.34
|-18.44
|-18.44
|2.76
|1.66
|9.20
|27.57
|28.37
|194.74
|36.69
|-4.66
|12.12
|12.12
|12.12
|12.12
|12.12
|12.12
|-0.35
|-0.35
|24.14
|40.06
|78.97
|237.44
|190.15
|0.23
|-9.01
|17.90
|19.23
|-13.30
|-28.69
|-19.97
|10.14
|23.85
|75.58
|93.33
|90.17
|199.33
|50.35
|12.52
|24.55
|14.63
|78.57
|33.34
|-35.04
|-35.04
|3.04
|-1.40
|47.77
|97.33
|94.79
|675.61
|463.46
|6.64
|38.87
|96.92
|118.77
|153.00
|260.52
|257.64
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|01 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110TG1993PLC015481 and registration number is 015481. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd. is ₹24.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd. is 44.27 and PB ratio of Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd. is -8.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd. is ₹25.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd. is ₹31.90 and 52-week low of Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd. is ₹17.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.