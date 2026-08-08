Here's the live share price of Medinova Diagnostic Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Medinova Diagnostic Services
|-0.02
|14.14
|8.24
|13.11
|6.38
|19.17
|24.86
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.28
|2.64
|10.94
|24.53
|26.78
|21.43
|17.48
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-2.33
|-1.07
|5.99
|6.25
|-13.78
|22.55
|30.15
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|1.6
|1.6
|1.6
|1.6
|1.6
|0.53
|0.32
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.61
|1.74
|0.83
|7.7
|6.97
|43.61
|32.11
|Aster DM Quality Care
|6.47
|12.21
|17.86
|53.03
|50.95
|40.33
|40.61
|Global Health
|3.31
|11.46
|21.19
|25.37
|2.21
|28.13
|28.48
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-6.34
|-3.97
|4.35
|8.82
|9.32
|23.41
|29.23
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|0.81
|0.6
|13.02
|25.46
|14.02
|29.78
|27.03
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.87
|16.52
|16.5
|33.12
|20.66
|17.48
|-0.22
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|14.27
|14.83
|20.46
|19.35
|23.41
|10.88
|6.39
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|2.15
|8.64
|19.12
|35.72
|5.91
|12.89
|28.13
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|0.8
|2.2
|5.82
|36.1
|28.26
|42.99
|16.91
|Park Medi World
|-0.31
|6.97
|17.21
|85.83
|97.44
|25.45
|14.57
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-3.24
|2.43
|2.46
|12.87
|12.19
|17.31
|-4.17
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-3.67
|9.61
|27.26
|27.55
|14.75
|13.93
|8.14
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|0.59
|6.54
|11.48
|21.06
|9.78
|25.94
|21.49
|Thyrocare Technologies
|4.43
|15.81
|24.59
|47.22
|36.08
|46.62
|6.19
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|6.21
|8.04
|0.74
|29.26
|23.08
|37.57
|21.09
|Nephrocare Health Services
|1.72
|8.13
|27.27
|31.46
|47.04
|13.71
|8.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Medinova Diagnostic Services has gained 6.38% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (26.78%), Max Healthcare Institute (-13.78%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Medinova Diagnostic Services has outperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|44
|43.82
|10
|43.71
|43.61
|20
|42.54
|42.89
|50
|41.26
|41.85
|100
|41.34
|41.2
|200
|39.92
|40.32
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Medinova Diagnostic Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Nov 04, 2025, 03:39 PM IST IST
|Medinova Diagnostic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|Nov 03, 2025, 05:56 AM IST IST
|Medinova Diagnostic - Corporate Action - Fixation Of Record Date On November 25, 2025.
|Nov 03, 2025, 05:50 AM IST IST
|Medinova Diagnostic - Board Meeting Outcome for Held On 03Rd November 2025
|Nov 03, 2025, 05:44 AM IST IST
|Medinova Diagnostic - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September 2025
|Oct 27, 2025, 05:28 PM IST IST
|Medinova Diagnostic - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Is Scheduled On 03/11/202
Source: Dion Global
Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110TG1993PLC015481 and registration number is 015481. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Medinova Diagnostic Services is ₹44.00 as on Nov 24, 2025.
The Medinova Diagnostic Services is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Medinova Diagnostic Services is ₹43.92 Cr as on Nov 24, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Medinova Diagnostic Services are ₹44.89 and ₹41.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Medinova Diagnostic Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Medinova Diagnostic Services is ₹46.92 and 52-week low of Medinova Diagnostic Services is ₹32.10 as on Nov 24, 2025.
The Medinova Diagnostic Services has shown returns of -0.02% over the past day, 14.14% for the past month, 8.24% over 3 months, 6.38% over 1 year, 19.17% across 3 years, and 24.86% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Medinova Diagnostic Services are 20.41 and -752.14 on Nov 24, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global