Here's the live share price of Medico Remedies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Medico Remedies
|-4.20
|16.73
|10.44
|-4.63
|20.09
|-16.14
|37.29
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Medico Remedies has gained 20.09% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Medico Remedies has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|46.97
|47.87
|10
|42.9
|45.83
|20
|40.96
|43.68
|50
|42.54
|42.54
|100
|41.39
|42.89
|200
|45.48
|44.36
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Medico Remedies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.08%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:53 PM IST IST
|Medico Remedies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:38 PM IST IST
|Medico Remedies - Clarification sought from Medico Remedies Ltd
|Jun 29, 2026, 11:43 PM IST IST
|Medico Remedies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jun 04, 2026, 12:08 AM IST IST
|Medico Remedies - Intimation Of Action Taken Or Order Passed By Regulatory,Statutory, Enforcement Authority Or Judicial B
|May 21, 2026, 11:54 PM IST IST
|Medico Remedies - Audited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 31St March, 2026 And Audited Fina
Source: Dion Global
Medico Remedies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230MH1994PLC077187 and registration number is 077187. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 206.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Medico Remedies is ₹46.33 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Medico Remedies is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Medico Remedies is ₹384.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Medico Remedies are ₹47.58 and ₹46.33.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Medico Remedies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Medico Remedies is ₹56.99 and 52-week low of Medico Remedies is ₹31.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Medico Remedies has shown returns of -2.42% over the past day, 16.73% for the past month, 10.44% over 3 months, 20.09% over 1 year, -16.14% across 3 years, and 37.29% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Medico Remedies are 29.32 and 5.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global