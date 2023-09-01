Follow Us

MEDICO REMEDIES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹78.40 Closed
-1.45-1.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Medico Remedies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹77.75₹80.40
₹78.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.67₹100.70
₹78.40
Open Price
₹80.40
Prev. Close
₹79.55
Volume
2,86,585

Medico Remedies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R179.68
  • R281.37
  • R382.33
  • Pivot
    78.72
  • S177.03
  • S276.07
  • S374.38

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5150.3279.73
  • 10146.3879.88
  • 20141.4679.67
  • 50118.5279.27
  • 100105.4477.61
  • 20055.2367.62

Medico Remedies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.61-0.51-9.7814.33299.03224.17224.17
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Medico Remedies Ltd. Share Holdings

Medico Remedies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingStock Split
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Medico Remedies Ltd.

Medico Remedies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230MH1994PLC077187 and registration number is 077187. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 121.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Haresh Kapurlal Mehta
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Harshit Haresh Mehta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rishit Haresh Mehta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Rita Haresh Mehta
    Woman Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepesh Rajesh Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Narandas Rughani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bharat Nathalal Rathod
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak Maganlal Vekaria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Medico Remedies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Medico Remedies Ltd.?

The market cap of Medico Remedies Ltd. is ₹650.59 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Medico Remedies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Medico Remedies Ltd. is 79.32 and PB ratio of Medico Remedies Ltd. is 17.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Medico Remedies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Medico Remedies Ltd. is ₹78.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Medico Remedies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Medico Remedies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Medico Remedies Ltd. is ₹100.70 and 52-week low of Medico Remedies Ltd. is ₹18.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.

