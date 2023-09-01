Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Stock Split
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Medico Remedies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230MH1994PLC077187 and registration number is 077187. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 121.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Medico Remedies Ltd. is ₹650.59 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Medico Remedies Ltd. is 79.32 and PB ratio of Medico Remedies Ltd. is 17.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Medico Remedies Ltd. is ₹78.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Medico Remedies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Medico Remedies Ltd. is ₹100.70 and 52-week low of Medico Remedies Ltd. is ₹18.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.