What is the share price of Medico Remedies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Medico Remedies is ₹46.33 as on .

What kind of stock is Medico Remedies? The Medico Remedies is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Medico Remedies? The market cap of Medico Remedies is ₹384.46 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Medico Remedies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Medico Remedies are ₹47.58 and ₹46.33.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Medico Remedies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Medico Remedies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Medico Remedies is ₹56.99 and 52-week low of Medico Remedies is ₹31.00 as on .

How has the Medico Remedies performed historically in terms of returns? The Medico Remedies has shown returns of -2.42% over the past day, 16.73% for the past month, 10.44% over 3 months, 20.09% over 1 year, -16.14% across 3 years, and 37.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Medico Remedies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Medico Remedies are 29.32 and 5.09 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global