What is the Market Cap of Medico Remedies Ltd.? The market cap of Medico Remedies Ltd. is ₹650.59 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Medico Remedies Ltd.? P/E ratio of Medico Remedies Ltd. is 79.32 and PB ratio of Medico Remedies Ltd. is 17.43 as on .

What is the share price of Medico Remedies Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Medico Remedies Ltd. is ₹78.40 as on .