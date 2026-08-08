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Medico Remedies Share Price

NSE
BSE

MEDICO REMEDIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Medico Remedies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹46.33 Closed
-2.42₹ -1.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Medico Remedies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹46.33₹47.58
₹46.33
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.00₹56.99
₹46.33
Open Price
₹47.50
Prev. Close
₹47.48
Volume
5,449

Source: Dion Global

Medico Remedies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Medico Remedies		-4.2016.7310.44-4.6320.09-16.1437.29
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Medico Remedies has gained 20.09% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Medico Remedies has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Medico Remedies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Medico Remedies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
546.9747.87
1042.945.83
2040.9643.68
5042.5442.54
10041.3942.89
20045.4844.36

Source: Dion Global

Medico Remedies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Medico Remedies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.08%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Medico Remedies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:53 PM IST ISTMedico Remedies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Aug 03, 2026, 11:38 PM IST ISTMedico Remedies - Clarification sought from Medico Remedies Ltd
Jun 29, 2026, 11:43 PM IST ISTMedico Remedies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jun 04, 2026, 12:08 AM IST ISTMedico Remedies - Intimation Of Action Taken Or Order Passed By Regulatory,Statutory, Enforcement Authority Or Judicial B
May 21, 2026, 11:54 PM IST ISTMedico Remedies - Audited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 31St March, 2026 And Audited Fina

Source: Dion Global

About Medico Remedies

Medico Remedies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230MH1994PLC077187 and registration number is 077187. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 206.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Haresh Kapurlal Mehta
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Harshit Haresh Mehta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rishit Haresh Mehta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Rita Haresh Mehta
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Kunal Tushar Vora
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anuj Kishore Mody
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepesh Rajesh Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak Maganlal Vekaria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bharat Nathalal Rathod
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Medico Remedies Share Price

What is the share price of Medico Remedies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Medico Remedies is ₹46.33 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Medico Remedies?

The Medico Remedies is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Medico Remedies?

The market cap of Medico Remedies is ₹384.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Medico Remedies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Medico Remedies are ₹47.58 and ₹46.33.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Medico Remedies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Medico Remedies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Medico Remedies is ₹56.99 and 52-week low of Medico Remedies is ₹31.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Medico Remedies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Medico Remedies has shown returns of -2.42% over the past day, 16.73% for the past month, 10.44% over 3 months, 20.09% over 1 year, -16.14% across 3 years, and 37.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Medico Remedies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Medico Remedies are 29.32 and 5.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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