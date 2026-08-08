What is the share price of Medico Intercontinental? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Medico Intercontinental is ₹28.98 as on .

What kind of stock is Medico Intercontinental? The Medico Intercontinental is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Medico Intercontinental? The market cap of Medico Intercontinental is ₹28.98 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Medico Intercontinental? Today’s highest and lowest price of Medico Intercontinental are ₹29.80 and ₹27.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Medico Intercontinental? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Medico Intercontinental stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Medico Intercontinental is ₹43.00 and 52-week low of Medico Intercontinental is ₹20.61 as on .

How has the Medico Intercontinental performed historically in terms of returns? The Medico Intercontinental has shown returns of -3.59% over the past day, 0.45% for the past month, 27.05% over 3 months, -20.34% over 1 year, -26.17% across 3 years, and -9.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Medico Intercontinental? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Medico Intercontinental are -9.06 and 0.62 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global