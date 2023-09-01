Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.39
|12.48
|10.95
|-11.20
|85.12
|92.05
|186.56
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Medico Intercontinental Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/08/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ1984PLC111413 and registration number is 269707. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of pharmaceutical and medical goods, cosmetic and toilet articles in specialized stores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Medico Intercontinental Ltd. is ₹82.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Medico Intercontinental Ltd. is 45.28 and PB ratio of Medico Intercontinental Ltd. is 2.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Medico Intercontinental Ltd. is ₹82.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Medico Intercontinental Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Medico Intercontinental Ltd. is ₹107.45 and 52-week low of Medico Intercontinental Ltd. is ₹42.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.