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Medico Intercontinental Share Price

NSE
BSE

MEDICO INTERCONTINENTAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Medico Intercontinental along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹28.98 Closed
-3.59₹ -1.08
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Medico Intercontinental Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.70₹29.80
₹28.98
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.61₹43.00
₹28.98
Open Price
₹29.80
Prev. Close
₹30.06
Volume
2,311

Source: Dion Global

Medico Intercontinental Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Medico Intercontinental		15.920.4527.05-20.97-20.34-26.17-9.60
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Medico Intercontinental has declined 20.34% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Medico Intercontinental has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Medico Intercontinental Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Medico Intercontinental Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
525.1126.82
1025.126.26
2026.0626.25
5025.9326.39
10026.4927.42
20030.5730.18

Source: Dion Global

Medico Intercontinental Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Medico Intercontinental saw a rise in promoter holding to 58.51%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Medico Intercontinental Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:36 PM IST ISTMedico Intercontinen - Board Meeting Intimation for Compliance Of Regulation 29, 30 And 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations A
Jul 09, 2026, 03:58 PM IST ISTMedico Intercontinen - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 25, 2026, 07:15 PM IST ISTMedico Intercontinen - Updates - Submission Of Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2) ReadWith Regulation 6(2) Of SEBI (Prohibi
May 22, 2026, 06:53 PM IST ISTMedico Intercontinen - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
May 22, 2026, 06:46 PM IST ISTMedico Intercontinen - Results - Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Medico Intercontinental

Medico Intercontinental Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/08/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ1984PLC111413 and registration number is 269707. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of pharmaceutical and medical goods, cosmetic and toilet articles in specialized stores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 54.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Tanvi Shah
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Samir Shah
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Swati Vikramkumar Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ankur Dave
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Priyank Sancheti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Parshwa Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Medico Intercontinental Share Price

What is the share price of Medico Intercontinental?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Medico Intercontinental is ₹28.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Medico Intercontinental?

The Medico Intercontinental is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Medico Intercontinental?

The market cap of Medico Intercontinental is ₹28.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Medico Intercontinental?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Medico Intercontinental are ₹29.80 and ₹27.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Medico Intercontinental?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Medico Intercontinental stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Medico Intercontinental is ₹43.00 and 52-week low of Medico Intercontinental is ₹20.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Medico Intercontinental performed historically in terms of returns?

The Medico Intercontinental has shown returns of -3.59% over the past day, 0.45% for the past month, 27.05% over 3 months, -20.34% over 1 year, -26.17% across 3 years, and -9.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Medico Intercontinental?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Medico Intercontinental are -9.06 and 0.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Medico Intercontinental News

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