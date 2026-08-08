Here's the live share price of Medico Intercontinental along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Medico Intercontinental
|15.92
|0.45
|27.05
|-20.97
|-20.34
|-26.17
|-9.60
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Medico Intercontinental has declined 20.34% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Medico Intercontinental has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|25.11
|26.82
|10
|25.1
|26.26
|20
|26.06
|26.25
|50
|25.93
|26.39
|100
|26.49
|27.42
|200
|30.57
|30.18
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Medico Intercontinental saw a rise in promoter holding to 58.51%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:36 PM IST IST
|Medico Intercontinen - Board Meeting Intimation for Compliance Of Regulation 29, 30 And 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations A
|Jul 09, 2026, 03:58 PM IST IST
|Medico Intercontinen - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 25, 2026, 07:15 PM IST IST
|Medico Intercontinen - Updates - Submission Of Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2) ReadWith Regulation 6(2) Of SEBI (Prohibi
|May 22, 2026, 06:53 PM IST IST
|Medico Intercontinen - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
|May 22, 2026, 06:46 PM IST IST
|Medico Intercontinen - Results - Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Medico Intercontinental Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/08/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ1984PLC111413 and registration number is 269707. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of pharmaceutical and medical goods, cosmetic and toilet articles in specialized stores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 54.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Medico Intercontinental is ₹28.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Medico Intercontinental is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Medico Intercontinental is ₹28.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Medico Intercontinental are ₹29.80 and ₹27.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Medico Intercontinental stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Medico Intercontinental is ₹43.00 and 52-week low of Medico Intercontinental is ₹20.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Medico Intercontinental has shown returns of -3.59% over the past day, 0.45% for the past month, 27.05% over 3 months, -20.34% over 1 year, -26.17% across 3 years, and -9.6% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Medico Intercontinental are -9.06 and 0.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global