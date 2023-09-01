Follow Us

Medico Intercontinental Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MEDICO INTERCONTINENTAL LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹82.10 Closed
1.170.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Medico Intercontinental Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹80.00₹82.97
₹82.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹42.00₹107.45
₹82.10
Open Price
₹81.99
Prev. Close
₹81.15
Volume
2,401

Medico Intercontinental Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R183.38
  • R284.66
  • R386.35
  • Pivot
    81.69
  • S180.41
  • S278.72
  • S377.44

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 583.1379.34
  • 1086.4277.7
  • 2077.1475.73
  • 5058.6374.46
  • 10046.7874.85
  • 20048.1372.61

Medico Intercontinental Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.3912.4810.95-11.2085.1292.05186.56
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Medico Intercontinental Ltd. Share Holdings

Medico Intercontinental Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Oct, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Medico Intercontinental Ltd.

Medico Intercontinental Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/08/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ1984PLC111413 and registration number is 269707. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of pharmaceutical and medical goods, cosmetic and toilet articles in specialized stores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Tanvi Shah
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Samir Shah
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Swati Vikramkumar Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ankur Dave
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Priyank Sancheti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nikul Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Medico Intercontinental Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Medico Intercontinental Ltd.?

The market cap of Medico Intercontinental Ltd. is ₹82.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Medico Intercontinental Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Medico Intercontinental Ltd. is 45.28 and PB ratio of Medico Intercontinental Ltd. is 2.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Medico Intercontinental Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Medico Intercontinental Ltd. is ₹82.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Medico Intercontinental Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Medico Intercontinental Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Medico Intercontinental Ltd. is ₹107.45 and 52-week low of Medico Intercontinental Ltd. is ₹42.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

