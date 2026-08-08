What is the share price of MediCaps? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MediCaps is ₹25.99 as on .

What kind of stock is MediCaps? The MediCaps is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of MediCaps? The market cap of MediCaps is ₹32.41 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of MediCaps? Today’s highest and lowest price of MediCaps are ₹26.89 and ₹25.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MediCaps? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MediCaps stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MediCaps is ₹46.98 and 52-week low of MediCaps is ₹21.00 as on .

How has the MediCaps performed historically in terms of returns? The MediCaps has shown returns of -4.1% over the past day, -1.03% for the past month, -16.16% over 3 months, -36.79% over 1 year, -15.38% across 3 years, and -11.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MediCaps? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MediCaps are -18.23 and 0.29 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global