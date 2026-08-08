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MediCaps Share Price

NSE
BSE

MEDICAPS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of MediCaps along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹25.99 Closed
-4.10₹ -1.11
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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MediCaps Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.51₹26.89
₹25.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.00₹46.98
₹25.99
Open Price
₹25.75
Prev. Close
₹27.10
Volume
5,112

Source: Dion Global

MediCaps Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
MediCaps		-3.090.04-17.16.08-36.61-15.38-11.69
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.033.235.5114.3422.8318.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3822.0822.9534.8639.5528.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.961.7413.0523.9438.6334.1426.36
Cipla		-0.062.829.229.65-0.916.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1-2.9418.7820.8119.2119.413.74
Lupin		-2.23-3.97-0.757.3223.1329.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-2.010.4917.1-1.0910.611.36
Laurus Labs		2.1426.2150.8888.11125.9266.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.1-9.38-8.07-3.271.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.176.6911.5938.2759.4624.1613.36
Biocon		1.028.3412.991525.2418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90.641.19-1.818.4610.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.42.84-3.2715.7913.3141.0131.1
Abbott India		0.065.984.281.18-15.35.19.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.8712.27.0724.7915.054.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.017.894.643.54-1.8322.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.7-1.4811.819.5125.323.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.296.1214.7721.7433.7325.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.424.9137.3138.7235.2824.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, MediCaps has declined 36.61% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.83%), Divi's Laboratories (39.55%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (38.63%). From a 5 year perspective, MediCaps has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

MediCaps Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

MediCaps Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
526.6226.76
1026.3626.67
2026.5426.68
5027.2427.02
10027.1627.64
20029.4230.05

Source: Dion Global

MediCaps Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, MediCaps saw a rise in promoter holding to 51.44%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 48.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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MediCaps Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:43 PM IST ISTMediCaps - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 06, 2026, 10:39 PM IST ISTMediCaps - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 06, 2026, 10:37 PM IST ISTMediCaps - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 06, 2026, 10:35 PM IST ISTMediCaps - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 06, 2026, 10:25 PM IST ISTMediCaps - Submission Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026.

Source: Dion Global

About MediCaps

MediCaps Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/08/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100MP1983PLC002231 and registration number is 002231. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gajendra Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Chandra Mittal
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Alok K Garg
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Kusum Mittal
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Dharmendra Solanki
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Omprakash Agrawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on MediCaps Share Price

What is the share price of MediCaps?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MediCaps is ₹25.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is MediCaps?

The MediCaps is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of MediCaps?

The market cap of MediCaps is ₹32.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of MediCaps?

Today’s highest and lowest price of MediCaps are ₹26.89 and ₹25.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MediCaps?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MediCaps stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MediCaps is ₹46.98 and 52-week low of MediCaps is ₹21.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the MediCaps performed historically in terms of returns?

The MediCaps has shown returns of -4.1% over the past day, -1.03% for the past month, -16.16% over 3 months, -36.79% over 1 year, -15.38% across 3 years, and -11.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MediCaps?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MediCaps are -18.23 and 0.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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