MediCaps Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MEDICAPS LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹37.01 Closed
0.270.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

MediCaps Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.51₹37.88
₹37.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.62₹53.00
₹37.01
Open Price
₹36.90
Prev. Close
₹36.91
Volume
6,441

MediCaps Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R137.76
  • R238.5
  • R339.13
  • Pivot
    37.13
  • S136.39
  • S235.76
  • S335.02

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 546.1637.33
  • 1046.7837.79
  • 2046.0638.43
  • 5046.0638.66
  • 10047.2438.84
  • 20052.5440.32

MediCaps Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.86-11.46-1.31-4.69-21.0980.98103.91
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

MediCaps Ltd. Share Holdings

MediCaps Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About MediCaps Ltd.

MediCaps Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/08/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100MP1983PLC002231 and registration number is 002231. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Chandra Mittal
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Alok K Garg
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Kusum Mittal
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Akshit Garg
    Promoter Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Dharmendra Solanki
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pramod Fatehpuria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Omprakash Agrawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sourabh Kumar Shrivas
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on MediCaps Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of MediCaps Ltd.?

The market cap of MediCaps Ltd. is ₹46.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of MediCaps Ltd.?

P/E ratio of MediCaps Ltd. is -616.83 and PB ratio of MediCaps Ltd. is 0.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of MediCaps Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MediCaps Ltd. is ₹37.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MediCaps Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MediCaps Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MediCaps Ltd. is ₹53.00 and 52-week low of MediCaps Ltd. is ₹30.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

