Here's the live share price of MediCaps along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|MediCaps
|-3.09
|0.04
|-17.1
|6.08
|-36.61
|-15.38
|-11.69
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|3.23
|5.51
|14.34
|22.83
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|22.08
|22.95
|34.86
|39.55
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|1.74
|13.05
|23.94
|38.63
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|2.82
|9.22
|9.65
|-0.91
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1
|-2.94
|18.78
|20.81
|19.21
|19.4
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-3.97
|-0.75
|7.32
|23.13
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-2.01
|0.49
|17.1
|-1.09
|10.6
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|26.21
|50.88
|88.11
|125.92
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.1
|-9.38
|-8.07
|-3.27
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|6.69
|11.59
|38.27
|59.46
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|8.34
|12.99
|15
|25.24
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.9
|0.64
|1.19
|-1.8
|18.46
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.4
|2.84
|-3.27
|15.79
|13.31
|41.01
|31.1
|Abbott India
|0.06
|5.98
|4.28
|1.18
|-15.3
|5.1
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|12.2
|7.07
|24.79
|15.05
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|7.89
|4.64
|3.54
|-1.83
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.7
|-1.48
|11.8
|19.51
|25.3
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|6.12
|14.77
|21.74
|33.73
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|4.91
|37.31
|38.72
|35.28
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, MediCaps has declined 36.61% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.83%), Divi's Laboratories (39.55%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (38.63%). From a 5 year perspective, MediCaps has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|26.62
|26.76
|10
|26.36
|26.67
|20
|26.54
|26.68
|50
|27.24
|27.02
|100
|27.16
|27.64
|200
|29.42
|30.05
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, MediCaps saw a rise in promoter holding to 51.44%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 48.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:43 PM IST IST
|MediCaps - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:39 PM IST IST
|MediCaps - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:37 PM IST IST
|MediCaps - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:35 PM IST IST
|MediCaps - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:25 PM IST IST
|MediCaps - Submission Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026.
Source: Dion Global
MediCaps Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/08/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100MP1983PLC002231 and registration number is 002231. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MediCaps is ₹25.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The MediCaps is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of MediCaps is ₹32.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of MediCaps are ₹26.89 and ₹25.51.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MediCaps stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MediCaps is ₹46.98 and 52-week low of MediCaps is ₹21.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The MediCaps has shown returns of -4.1% over the past day, -1.03% for the past month, -16.16% over 3 months, -36.79% over 1 year, -15.38% across 3 years, and -11.69% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MediCaps are -18.23 and 0.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global