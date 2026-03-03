Here's the live share price of Medicamen Organics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Medicamen Organics has declined 30.90% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -28.08%.
Medicamen Organics’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Medicamen Organics
|-8.80
|-11.63
|-15.40
|-38.38
|-24.38
|-45.99
|-30.90
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1.20
|2.96
|-3.00
|11.01
|10.56
|21.92
|22.93
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.37
|3.13
|-0.80
|3.89
|15.58
|30.97
|12.43
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-0.65
|8.00
|17.42
|21.14
|47.65
|43.03
|28.47
|Cipla
|1.88
|2.18
|-10.37
|-14.37
|-3.97
|15.44
|10.71
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|-0.45
|4.78
|1.07
|2.55
|15.61
|13.40
|7.53
|Lupin
|2.71
|5.73
|11.11
|18.45
|18.34
|51.64
|16.85
|Mankind Pharma
|9.29
|3.83
|1.81
|-12.25
|-3.57
|16.44
|9.56
|Zydus Lifesciences
|0.34
|0.44
|-3.00
|-10.05
|4.19
|24.24
|15.27
|Aurobindo Pharma
|3.95
|-1.28
|0.12
|16.96
|13.92
|38.06
|6.57
|Alkem Laboratories
|1.28
|-2.39
|-1.44
|5.18
|20.99
|20.78
|14.39
|Biocon
|-0.72
|4.20
|-5.38
|7.30
|27.18
|19.81
|-0.74
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|3.14
|8.65
|8.01
|5.93
|61.69
|72.11
|34.70
|Laurus Labs
|3.55
|9.16
|4.77
|21.76
|101.40
|50.58
|23.90
|Abbott India
|1.67
|-0.28
|-7.22
|-17.71
|-14.04
|9.96
|12.90
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-3.27
|4.00
|0.54
|-8.80
|0.50
|24.11
|10.69
|Anthem Biosciences
|-1.45
|13.17
|3.57
|-16.54
|-5.88
|-2.00
|-1.20
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.15
|5.41
|4.79
|11.91
|11.65
|23.61
|9.05
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.64
|3.05
|13.85
|16.04
|21.43
|36.19
|20.58
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|0.34
|9.58
|17.80
|20.16
|29.94
|28.67
|28.12
Over the last one year, Medicamen Organics has declined 24.38% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.56%), Divi's Laboratories (15.58%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Medicamen Organics has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.93%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.43%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|24.85
|24.53
|10
|25.84
|25.06
|20
|25.95
|25.3
|50
|25.04
|26.03
|100
|28.68
|28.46
|200
|32.42
|34.84
In the latest quarter, Medicamen Organics saw a rise in promoter holding to 61.26%, while DII stake decreased to 3.55%, FII holding rose to 0.07%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Medicamen Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74899DL1995PLC066416 and registration number is 066416. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 37.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Medicamen Organics is ₹22.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Medicamen Organics is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Medicamen Organics is ₹27.74 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Medicamen Organics are ₹23.40 and ₹22.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Medicamen Organics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Medicamen Organics is ₹49.70 and 52-week low of Medicamen Organics is ₹19.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Medicamen Organics has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -5.79% for the past month, -16.79% over 3 months, -28.08% over 1 year, -45.99% across 3 years, and -30.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Medicamen Organics are 0.00 and 0.87 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.