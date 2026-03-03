Facebook Pixel Code
Medicamen Organics Share Price

NSE
BSE

MEDICAMEN ORGANICS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Medicamen Organics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹22.80 Closed
-5.00₹ -1.20
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Medicamen Organics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.80₹23.40
₹22.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.60₹49.70
₹22.80
Open Price
₹23.40
Prev. Close
₹24.00
Volume
32,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Medicamen Organics has declined 30.90% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -28.08%.

Medicamen Organics’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Medicamen Organics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Medicamen Organics		-8.80-11.63-15.40-38.38-24.38-45.99-30.90
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1.202.96-3.0011.0110.5621.9222.93
Divi's Laboratories		2.373.13-0.803.8915.5830.9712.43
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-0.658.0017.4221.1447.6543.0328.47
Cipla		1.882.18-10.37-14.37-3.9715.4410.71
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		-0.454.781.072.5515.6113.407.53
Lupin		2.715.7311.1118.4518.3451.6416.85
Mankind Pharma		9.293.831.81-12.25-3.5716.449.56
Zydus Lifesciences		0.340.44-3.00-10.054.1924.2415.27
Aurobindo Pharma		3.95-1.280.1216.9613.9238.066.57
Alkem Laboratories		1.28-2.39-1.445.1820.9920.7814.39
Biocon		-0.724.20-5.387.3027.1819.81-0.74
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		3.148.658.015.9361.6972.1134.70
Laurus Labs		3.559.164.7721.76101.4050.5823.90
Abbott India		1.67-0.28-7.22-17.71-14.049.9612.90
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-3.274.000.54-8.800.5024.1110.69
Anthem Biosciences		-1.4513.173.57-16.54-5.88-2.00-1.20
Ipca Laboratories		-0.155.414.7911.9111.6523.619.05
Ajanta Pharma		0.643.0513.8516.0421.4336.1920.58
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		0.349.5817.8020.1629.9428.6728.12

Over the last one year, Medicamen Organics has declined 24.38% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.56%), Divi's Laboratories (15.58%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Medicamen Organics has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.93%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.43%).

Medicamen Organics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Medicamen Organics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
524.8524.53
1025.8425.06
2025.9525.3
5025.0426.03
10028.6828.46
20032.4234.84

Medicamen Organics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Medicamen Organics saw a rise in promoter holding to 61.26%, while DII stake decreased to 3.55%, FII holding rose to 0.07%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

About Medicamen Organics

Medicamen Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74899DL1995PLC066416 and registration number is 066416. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 37.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Bal Kishan Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashutosh Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Brijesh Kumar Chaubey
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Sneh Gaur
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajinder Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sachin Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Medicamen Organics Share Price

What is the share price of Medicamen Organics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Medicamen Organics is ₹22.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Medicamen Organics?

The Medicamen Organics is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Medicamen Organics?

The market cap of Medicamen Organics is ₹27.74 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Medicamen Organics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Medicamen Organics are ₹23.40 and ₹22.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Medicamen Organics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Medicamen Organics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Medicamen Organics is ₹49.70 and 52-week low of Medicamen Organics is ₹19.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Medicamen Organics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Medicamen Organics has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -5.79% for the past month, -16.79% over 3 months, -28.08% over 1 year, -45.99% across 3 years, and -30.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Medicamen Organics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Medicamen Organics are 0.00 and 0.87 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Medicamen Organics News

