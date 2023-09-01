Follow Us

MEDIAONE GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹52.99 Closed
3.91.99
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹48.50₹53.54
₹52.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.45₹65.13
₹52.99
Open Price
₹48.50
Prev. Close
₹51.00
Volume
270

Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R154.85
  • R256.72
  • R359.89
  • Pivot
    51.68
  • S149.81
  • S246.64
  • S344.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 518.9953.17
  • 1017.4154.76
  • 2015.8355.26
  • 5012.6151.59
  • 10011.0744.3
  • 20010.9534.52

Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.81-0.8223.20164.29253.27516.88516.88
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.3415.9436.5040.7123.3732.71-20.73
3.0413.6025.6615.87-4.1026.5332.62
-1.21-5.3812.145.49-17.96103.08515.59
3.3521.8333.4753.2314.6055.965.03
2.57-4.9224.5918.69-5.45687.02552.89
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
1.964.6534.6243.9917.13-42.44-15.20
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd. Share Holdings

Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingA.G.M.
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd.

Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/10/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993TN2002PLC065402 and registration number is 065402. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Suryaraj Kumar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Timothy Alfred Joseph Moses
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Saraswathy Gopalan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Saiprasad Kuragayala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd.?

The market cap of Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd. is ₹78.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd. is 15.68 and PB ratio of Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd. is -2.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd. is ₹52.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd. is ₹65.13 and 52-week low of Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd. is ₹12.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

