MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/10/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993TN2002PLC065402 and registration number is 065402. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd. is ₹78.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd. is 15.68 and PB ratio of Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd. is -2.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd. is ₹52.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd. is ₹65.13 and 52-week low of Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd. is ₹12.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.