Here's the live share price of Mediaone Global Entertainment along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mediaone Global Entertainment
|-0.41
|0.61
|2.08
|-21.97
|-21.47
|-36.10
|11.40
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mediaone Global Entertainment has declined 21.47% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Mediaone Global Entertainment has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|14.88
|14.48
|10
|15.1
|14.67
|20
|14.82
|14.76
|50
|14.84
|14.94
|100
|15.35
|15.57
|200
|16.97
|17.19
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mediaone Global Entertainment remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.51%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:25 PM IST IST
|Mediaone Global Ent. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 08:45 PM IST IST
|Mediaone Global Ent. - SEBI ORDER
|Apr 16, 2026, 08:38 PM IST IST
|Mediaone Global Ent. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Feb 18, 2026, 09:02 PM IST IST
|Mediaone Global Ente - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2025
|Feb 18, 2026, 08:58 PM IST IST
|Mediaone Global Ente - Board Meeting Outcome for Held On 12Th February 2026
Source: Dion Global
Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/10/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993TN2002PLC065402 and registration number is 065402. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mediaone Global Entertainment is ₹14.74 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mediaone Global Entertainment is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mediaone Global Entertainment is ₹21.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mediaone Global Entertainment are ₹14.90 and ₹13.68.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mediaone Global Entertainment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mediaone Global Entertainment is ₹22.03 and 52-week low of Mediaone Global Entertainment is ₹12.47 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mediaone Global Entertainment has shown returns of 2.36% over the past day, 0.61% for the past month, 2.08% over 3 months, -21.47% over 1 year, -36.1% across 3 years, and 11.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mediaone Global Entertainment are 0.00 and -6.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global