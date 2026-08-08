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Mediaone Global Entertainment Share Price

NSE
BSE

MEDIAONE GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Mediaone Global Entertainment along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.74 Closed
2.36₹ 0.34
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mediaone Global Entertainment Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.68₹14.90
₹14.74
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.47₹22.03
₹14.74
Open Price
₹14.40
Prev. Close
₹14.40
Volume
457

Source: Dion Global

Mediaone Global Entertainment Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mediaone Global Entertainment		-0.410.612.08-21.97-21.47-36.1011.40
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mediaone Global Entertainment has declined 21.47% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Mediaone Global Entertainment has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

Mediaone Global Entertainment Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mediaone Global Entertainment Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
514.8814.48
1015.114.67
2014.8214.76
5014.8414.94
10015.3515.57
20016.9717.19

Source: Dion Global

Mediaone Global Entertainment Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mediaone Global Entertainment remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.51%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mediaone Global Entertainment Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 08:25 PM IST ISTMediaone Global Ent. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 08:45 PM IST ISTMediaone Global Ent. - SEBI ORDER
Apr 16, 2026, 08:38 PM IST ISTMediaone Global Ent. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Feb 18, 2026, 09:02 PM IST ISTMediaone Global Ente - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2025
Feb 18, 2026, 08:58 PM IST ISTMediaone Global Ente - Board Meeting Outcome for Held On 12Th February 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Mediaone Global Entertainment

Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/10/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993TN2002PLC065402 and registration number is 065402. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Suryaraj Kumar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Saiprasad Kuragayala
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Timothy Alfred Joseph Moses
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Saraswathy Gopalan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Swami
    Addnl.Independent Director

FAQs on Mediaone Global Entertainment Share Price

What is the share price of Mediaone Global Entertainment?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mediaone Global Entertainment is ₹14.74 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mediaone Global Entertainment?

The Mediaone Global Entertainment is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mediaone Global Entertainment?

The market cap of Mediaone Global Entertainment is ₹21.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mediaone Global Entertainment?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mediaone Global Entertainment are ₹14.90 and ₹13.68.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mediaone Global Entertainment?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mediaone Global Entertainment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mediaone Global Entertainment is ₹22.03 and 52-week low of Mediaone Global Entertainment is ₹12.47 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mediaone Global Entertainment performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mediaone Global Entertainment has shown returns of 2.36% over the past day, 0.61% for the past month, 2.08% over 3 months, -21.47% over 1 year, -36.1% across 3 years, and 11.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mediaone Global Entertainment?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mediaone Global Entertainment are 0.00 and -6.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Mediaone Global Entertainment News

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