Measures to deal with market volatility to be in place till Nov 26: Sebi

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday said the measures to deal with market volatility will remain in place till November 26. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the watchdog, in March, came out with various measures, including revision of market wide position limit, to ensure orderly trading and settlement to contain high market volatility.

Besides ensuring orderly trading and settlement, the steps were aimed at effective risk management, price discovery and maintenance of market integrity. “On review of the COVID-19 pandemic related situation, it has been decided that the regulatory measures introduced vide Sebi press release dated March 20, 2020, shall continue to be in force till November 26, 2020,” the regulator said in a release on Thursday.

The stock exchanges and clearing corporations will be issuing necessary instructions to market participants in this regard, it added. The measures were also aimed at limiting short selling of shares and reducing volatility in individual stocks. All the measures came into force from March 23.