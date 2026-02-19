The share price of Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) in the intraday trading session today (February 19) surged more than 3% in early trade. The sharp move in the stock follows an important operational decision taken by the exchange regarding gold and silver futures. The development is being viewed as positive for trading activity and revenue visibility.

The company in focus is Multi Commodity Exchange of India, better known as MCX, India’s leading commodity derivatives exchange.

Let’s take a look at the key reason why the share price of the company is rallying today –

Withdrawal of additional margins

The key factor for the rally was the exchange’s decision to withdraw additional margins on gold and silver futures contracts.

In a circular issued on the evening of February 18, MCX stated, “Additional Margin of 3% levied in Gold Futures (all contracts of all variants) and 7% levied in Silver Futures (all contracts of all variants) shall be withdrawn with effect from Thursday, February 19th, 2026.”

This means that traders dealing in gold and silver futures will no longer have to maintain the extra margin that was earlier imposed over and above the regular requirement.

Separately, NSE Clearing also confirmed the withdrawal of these margins and advised members to adjust their positions accordingly. The removal is effective from Thursday, February 19.

For traders, this means that margins represent the capital that must be deposited to take positions in futures contracts. When margins are reduced, the capital required to trade falls.

Lower capital requirement may boost volumes

The second reason behind the stock’s rise is the expectation that lower margins could increase trading volumes. When traders need less money to enter positions, it becomes easier to take larger or more frequent trades.

The additional margins were originally introduced to control sharp price swings in bullion contracts. Gold and silver prices had seen periods of heightened volatility, prompting exchanges to increase margin requirements as a risk-control measure.

MCX Q3 performance

MCX reported a sharp jump in earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2026.

Consolidated net profit rose 151% YoY to Rs 401 crore. Revenue from operations increased 121% YoY to Rs 666 crore.

The bullion segment continues to play a major role in overall trading activity.

Its contribution to average daily turnover rose to 69% quarter-on-quarter.

MCX share performance

Looking at the share performance over various time frames, the stock has gained around 45% in the past six months and delivered more than 100% returns over the past year.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,705, while the 52-week low stood at Rs 881.63.