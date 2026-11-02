Markets were shaky in October 2026. Prices swung. The Volatility Index (VIX), often called the market’s fear gauge, stayed high. You might expect traders to stay away. Instead, they traded more. Options trading, where people bet on where a price may go next, picked up sharply. So who gains when investors are nervous but active?

A recent report by Jefferies examines these changing trends and identifies five preferred stocks in the capital market space, from brokers to mutual fund companies and depositories. Groww, Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), KFin Technologies, SBI Funds Management and Nuvama Wealth Management feature on its list.

The global investment banks’ assessment comes at a time when equity derivatives activity has picked up, mutual fund flows remain significant and IPO-related activity continues to support the depository business.

Here is a detailed analysis of Jefferies’ investment rationale –

Which capital market stocks feature in Jefferies’ preferred list?

Jefferies preferred picks include Groww, MCX, KFin Technologies, SBI Funds Management and Nuvama Wealth Management.

Higher trading activity puts exchanges in focus

The rise in market volatility has brought options trading back into focus. According to the Jefferies report, the average daily turnover (ADTO) of index options premiums stood at Rs 98,700 crore in October 2026, broadly matching March levels.

Trading activity also increased at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, with their average daily turnover rising 40-50% month-on-month.

BSE’s share of the options market increased to 35.9% in October from 34.1% in September. However, its cash market share edged lower to 8.3%.

Higher trading volumes can support transaction-related income for exchanges. Jefferies believes elevated equity options activity could be positive for NSE and BSE.

Groww: More trades, but a slowdown in SIP inflows

Equity options contracts traded across the industry increased 28% month-on-month in October, while cash market contracts rose 2%.

Groww also recorded a 36% increase in equity derivatives turnover. Jefferies noted that higher selling activity following a major IPO could improve brokers’ cash realisation.

However, there is another side to the business. The industry’s margin trading facility (MTF) book declined 5% month-on-month. Groww’s MTF book witnessed a similar fall, partly coinciding with weakness in small- and mid-cap stocks.

Its systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows also declined 3% month-on-month in October. According to the report, this was the first monthly fall on Groww’s platform since February 2026.

Why MCX is benefiting from commodity volatility

Commodity market activity offers another investment opportunity. MCX recorded options ADTO of Rs 12,100 crore in October. Although the figure remained flat month-on-month, it was higher than Jefferies’ and consensus estimates for the third quarter of financial year 2027.

The brokerage said, “Should these trends sustain, it could imply 4-5% upside to our FY27 EPS est.”

Energy contracts accounted for 68% of MCX’s options turnover. Continued volatility in commodity prices could therefore remain an important factor for the exchange’s business.

SBI Funds Management and KFin Technologies: What is driving interest?

The mutual fund industry also saw changes in investor flows. Net equity inflows, excluding arbitrage funds and new fund offers, increased around 30% month-on-month to Rs 42,600 crore in September.

Systematic investment plan inflows reached Rs 32,500 crore, marking a fresh high. SBI Funds Management gained market share in equity fund flows during the month.

The depository segment, meanwhile, continued to benefit from IPO activity. India saw 18 mainboard IPOs in October, while demat account openings stood at 2.9 million in September.

According to Jefferies, Central Depository Services (India) (CDSL) recorded 65% year-on-year growth in IPO and corporate action-related revenue in the September quarter.

What next for investors

The Jefferies capital market stock picks cover a gamut of stocks across asset management plays, depositories and stock market infra plays. The recommendations are based on the expectations of steady investment interest and the stocks to watch, therein.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.