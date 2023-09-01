Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Paints/Varnishes
The market cap of MCON Rasayan India Ltd. is ₹104.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of MCON Rasayan India Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of MCON Rasayan India Ltd. is 14.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MCON Rasayan India Ltd. is ₹165.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MCON Rasayan India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MCON Rasayan India Ltd. is ₹174.95 and 52-week low of MCON Rasayan India Ltd. is ₹45.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.