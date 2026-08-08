What is the share price of MCON Rasayan India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MCON Rasayan India is ₹42.50 as on .

What kind of stock is MCON Rasayan India? The MCON Rasayan India is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of MCON Rasayan India? The market cap of MCON Rasayan India is ₹31.15 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of MCON Rasayan India? Today’s highest and lowest price of MCON Rasayan India are ₹42.50 and ₹42.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MCON Rasayan India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MCON Rasayan India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MCON Rasayan India is ₹94.00 and 52-week low of MCON Rasayan India is ₹37.30 as on .

How has the MCON Rasayan India performed historically in terms of returns? The MCON Rasayan India has shown returns of 3.66% over the past day, 1.67% for the past month, -25.44% over 3 months, -45.58% over 1 year, -36.53% across 3 years, and -3.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MCON Rasayan India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MCON Rasayan India are 10.23 and 0.86 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global