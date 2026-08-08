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MCON Rasayan India Share Price

NSE
BSE

MCON RASAYAN INDIA

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Paints and Pigments

Here's the live share price of MCON Rasayan India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹42.50 Closed
3.66₹ 1.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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MCON Rasayan India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹42.45₹42.50
₹42.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.30₹94.00
₹42.50
Open Price
₹42.50
Prev. Close
₹41.00
Volume
4,000

Source: Dion Global

MCON Rasayan India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
MCON Rasayan India		-3.411.67-25.44-15.67-45.58-36.53-3.35
Asian Paints		-0.450.138.0813.149.12-6.47-1.78
Berger Paints (India)		1.944.308.6613.57-2.82-3.43-4.77
Kansai Nerolac Paints		7.932.170.38-0.11-9.01-13.53-12.91
JSW Dulux		2.48-3.071.531.22-16.922.106.20
Indigo Paints		0.782.3821.177.76-7.40-11.14-14.91
Sirca Paints India		7.0012.285.77-4.091.345.5521.79
Shalimar Paints		26.6859.7750.3329.6911.34-18.56-4.60
Kamdhenu Ventures		0.22-9.29-15.93-15.31-50.00-51.06-24.66

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, MCON Rasayan India has declined 45.58% compared to peers like Asian Paints (9.12%), Berger Paints (India) (-2.82%), Kansai Nerolac Paints (-9.01%). From a 5 year perspective, MCON Rasayan India has outperformed peers relative to Asian Paints (-1.78%) and Berger Paints (India) (-4.77%).

MCON Rasayan India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

MCON Rasayan India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
545.0543.59
1044.6643.98
2043.7244.28
5045.245.5
10046.3448.52
20054.1759.94

Source: Dion Global

MCON Rasayan India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, MCON Rasayan India saw a rise in promoter holding to 57.41%, while DII stake unchanged at 3.48%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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MCON Rasayan India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the MCON Rasayan India fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About MCON Rasayan India

MCON Rasayan India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24304MH2016PLC286140 and registration number is 286140. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paints/Varnishes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 65.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahesh Ravji Bhanushali
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Chetan Ravji Bhanushali
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nandan Dilip Pradhan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Puja Mahesh Bhanushali
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sonal Alok Doshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dilip Mangilal Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tapas Bimal Majumdar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Dhara Haresh Thakkar
    Independent Director

FAQs on MCON Rasayan India Share Price

What is the share price of MCON Rasayan India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MCON Rasayan India is ₹42.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is MCON Rasayan India?

The MCON Rasayan India is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of MCON Rasayan India?

The market cap of MCON Rasayan India is ₹31.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of MCON Rasayan India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of MCON Rasayan India are ₹42.50 and ₹42.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MCON Rasayan India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MCON Rasayan India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MCON Rasayan India is ₹94.00 and 52-week low of MCON Rasayan India is ₹37.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the MCON Rasayan India performed historically in terms of returns?

The MCON Rasayan India has shown returns of 3.66% over the past day, 1.67% for the past month, -25.44% over 3 months, -45.58% over 1 year, -36.53% across 3 years, and -3.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MCON Rasayan India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MCON Rasayan India are 10.23 and 0.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

MCON Rasayan India News

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