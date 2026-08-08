Here's the live share price of MCON Rasayan India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|MCON Rasayan India
|-3.41
|1.67
|-25.44
|-15.67
|-45.58
|-36.53
|-3.35
|Asian Paints
|-0.45
|0.13
|8.08
|13.14
|9.12
|-6.47
|-1.78
|Berger Paints (India)
|1.94
|4.30
|8.66
|13.57
|-2.82
|-3.43
|-4.77
|Kansai Nerolac Paints
|7.93
|2.17
|0.38
|-0.11
|-9.01
|-13.53
|-12.91
|JSW Dulux
|2.48
|-3.07
|1.53
|1.22
|-16.92
|2.10
|6.20
|Indigo Paints
|0.78
|2.38
|21.17
|7.76
|-7.40
|-11.14
|-14.91
|Sirca Paints India
|7.00
|12.28
|5.77
|-4.09
|1.34
|5.55
|21.79
|Shalimar Paints
|26.68
|59.77
|50.33
|29.69
|11.34
|-18.56
|-4.60
|Kamdhenu Ventures
|0.22
|-9.29
|-15.93
|-15.31
|-50.00
|-51.06
|-24.66
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, MCON Rasayan India has declined 45.58% compared to peers like Asian Paints (9.12%), Berger Paints (India) (-2.82%), Kansai Nerolac Paints (-9.01%). From a 5 year perspective, MCON Rasayan India has outperformed peers relative to Asian Paints (-1.78%) and Berger Paints (India) (-4.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|45.05
|43.59
|10
|44.66
|43.98
|20
|43.72
|44.28
|50
|45.2
|45.5
|100
|46.34
|48.52
|200
|54.17
|59.94
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, MCON Rasayan India saw a rise in promoter holding to 57.41%, while DII stake unchanged at 3.48%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the MCON Rasayan India fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
MCON Rasayan India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24304MH2016PLC286140 and registration number is 286140. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paints/Varnishes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 65.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MCON Rasayan India is ₹42.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The MCON Rasayan India is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of MCON Rasayan India is ₹31.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of MCON Rasayan India are ₹42.50 and ₹42.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MCON Rasayan India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MCON Rasayan India is ₹94.00 and 52-week low of MCON Rasayan India is ₹37.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The MCON Rasayan India has shown returns of 3.66% over the past day, 1.67% for the past month, -25.44% over 3 months, -45.58% over 1 year, -36.53% across 3 years, and -3.35% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MCON Rasayan India are 10.23 and 0.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global