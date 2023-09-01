Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

MCON Rasayan India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MCON RASAYAN INDIA LTD.

Sector : Paints/Varnishes | Smallcap | NSE
₹165.00 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

MCON Rasayan India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹165.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹45.40₹174.95
₹165.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹165.00
Volume
0

MCON Rasayan India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1110
  • R255
  • R3110
  • Pivot
    55
  • S1110
  • S255
  • S3110

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 520.18161.62
  • 1010.09161.17
  • 205.04157.68
  • 502.02140.38
  • 1001.01111.87
  • 2000.50

MCON Rasayan India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.853.9462.72227.38227.38227.38227.38
0.05-2.450.6314.79-5.3864.76139.50
2.232.5110.6924.006.7330.14119.26
5.540.3418.4324.851.193.78-1.01
-1.26-3.2910.6827.2639.6630.0057.96
4.390.167.3859.03-2.06-49.25-49.25
3.559.8937.3837.5954.54227.30458.60
0.350.0375.22169.8497.7897.7897.78
1.723.173.707.91-4.40132.9771.81

MCON Rasayan India Ltd. Share Holdings

MCON Rasayan India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About MCON Rasayan India Ltd.

Paints/Varnishes

Management

  • Mr. Chetan Ravji Bhanushali
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Nandan Dilip Pradhan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Puja Bhanushali
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dilip Mangilal Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sonal Alok Doshi
    Independent Director
  • Capt. Tapas Bimal Majumdar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Dhara Haresh Thakkar
    Independent Director

FAQs on MCON Rasayan India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of MCON Rasayan India Ltd.?

The market cap of MCON Rasayan India Ltd. is ₹104.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of MCON Rasayan India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of MCON Rasayan India Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of MCON Rasayan India Ltd. is 14.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of MCON Rasayan India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MCON Rasayan India Ltd. is ₹165.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MCON Rasayan India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MCON Rasayan India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MCON Rasayan India Ltd. is ₹174.95 and 52-week low of MCON Rasayan India Ltd. is ₹45.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data