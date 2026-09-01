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McNally Bharat Engineering Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

MCNALLY BHARAT ENGINEERING COMPANY

Williamson Magor Group | Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of McNally Bharat Engineering Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹223.65
6739.45₹ 220.38
As on Sep 01, 2026, 10:19 AM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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McNally Bharat Engineering Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹213.00₹223.65
₹223.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.86₹6.65
₹223.65
Open Price
₹213.00
Prev. Close
₹3.27
Volume
1,441

Source: Dion Global

McNally Bharat Engineering Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Thermax		-2.16-5.06-21.6226.1721.911.8122.71
Indo-MIM		-2.8312.2816.5816.5816.585.253.12
PTC Industries		5.724.1320.7223.9461.2755.2948.7
Craftsman Automation		9.049.4328.9747.5458.0132.2142.2
Sansera Engineering		6.2916.6943.5680.67215.5162.1737.54
Inox India		13.1811.9848.6490.3683.831.7718
Azad Engineering		3.5225.8546.673.1282.6762.4333.78
Aequs		-4.744.0431.573.7260.6817.139.95
Engineers India		12.5924.2925.4432.6840.1921.3531.3
Tega Industries		-3.411.88-10.7-8.05-16.3618.117.37
Ircon International		-2.81-9.09-10.74-11.98-27.990.3322.76
Kennametal India		7.2152.3754.7379.9479.9416.2125.36
Balu Forge Industries		3.0341.1838.9332.98-0.2531.6117.92
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		10.0618.5170.3979.4215.0440.9322.86
Skipper		-1.68-1.67-1.3452.950.831.7447.14
Ion Exchange (India)		-1.72-15.542.952.45-14.37-13.8714.2
Tempsens Instruments (India)		-7.24-7.24-7.24-7.24-7.24-2.48-1.49
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		-4.64-9.823.26-1.07-29.58-20.78-9.79
Pitti Engineering		-3.2517.0618.4921.6418.3518.3448.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Thermax has gained 21.90% compared to peers like Indo-MIM (16.58%), PTC Industries (61.27%), Craftsman Automation (58.01%). From a 5 year perspective, Thermax has underperformed peers relative to Indo-MIM (3.12%) and PTC Industries (48.70%).

McNally Bharat Engineering Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

McNally Bharat Engineering Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.123.17
103.213.23
203.393.38
503.843.68
1004.023.97
2004.424.28

Source: Dion Global

McNally Bharat Engineering Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, McNally Bharat Engineering Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 4.55%, FII holding unchanged at 0.18%, and public shareholding unchanged at 5.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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McNally Bharat Engineering Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 29, 2026, 02:52 AM IST ISTMcNally Bharat Engg. - Intimation Regarding Trading Approval Received For 3,33,33,334 Equity Shares Issued On Preferential Ba
Aug 24, 2026, 08:58 PM IST ISTMcNally Bharat Engg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 14, 2026, 01:00 AM IST ISTMcNally Bharat Engg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 14, 2026, 12:56 AM IST ISTMcNally Bharat Engg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 14, 2026, 12:52 AM IST ISTMcNally Bharat Engg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chairman

Source: Dion Global

About McNally Bharat Engineering Company

McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/07/1961 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202WB1961PLC025181 and registration number is 025181. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of power plants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 73.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pradip Kumar Bishnoi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Partha Sarathi Bhattacharyya
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anuradha Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Jha
    Independent Director

FAQs on McNally Bharat Engineering Company Share Price

What is the share price of McNally Bharat Engineering Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for McNally Bharat Engineering Company is ₹223.65 as on Sep 01, 2026.

What kind of stock is McNally Bharat Engineering Company?

The McNally Bharat Engineering Company is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of McNally Bharat Engineering Company?

The market cap of McNally Bharat Engineering Company is ₹10.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of McNally Bharat Engineering Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of McNally Bharat Engineering Company are ₹223.65 and ₹213.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of McNally Bharat Engineering Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which McNally Bharat Engineering Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of McNally Bharat Engineering Company is ₹6.65 and 52-week low of McNally Bharat Engineering Company is ₹2.86 as on Sep 01, 2026.

How has the McNally Bharat Engineering Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The McNally Bharat Engineering Company has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of McNally Bharat Engineering Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of McNally Bharat Engineering Company are 0.00 and 0.02 on Sep 01, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

McNally Bharat Engineering Company News

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