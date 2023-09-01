What is the Market Cap of McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd.? The market cap of McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹86.74 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd.? P/E ratio of McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd. is -0.05 and PB ratio of McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd. is -0.03 as on .

What is the share price of McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹4.10 as on .