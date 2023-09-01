Follow Us

McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MCNALLY BHARAT ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹4.10 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.10₹4.10
₹4.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.05₹5.10
₹4.10
Open Price
₹4.10
Prev. Close
₹4.10
Volume
996

McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.1
  • R24.1
  • R34.1
  • Pivot
    4.1
  • S14.1
  • S24.1
  • S34.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.244.06
  • 103.273.93
  • 203.433.9
  • 503.573.91
  • 1003.653.88
  • 2005.364.15

McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
017.143.8010.8122.39-41.84-89.02
2.406.7814.0818.6322.67189.80152.94
4.0511.3418.3527.6115.69264.50175.99
4.4376.72182.86269.74352.612,263.932,727.45
10.5420.8743.81122.64185.03165.63186.54
0.195.4532.6448.4585.52241.32241.32
01.7443.95117.91132.82141.5316.49
20.128.4047.4467.67182.61204.11204.11
1.0836.4094.5294.5294.5294.5294.52
-0.24-4.5731.1227.5024.7148.35-48.22
3.870.3118.7640.5212.13270.84201.00
-0.54-0.7515.7226.8230.7515.1415.14
2.51-8.687.5256.5384.19166.9528.00
23.5930.90111.46140.51299.83436.8786.82
15.4422.9285.53120.50105.721,818.01735.99
7.5913.8625.4630.7744.94560.07644.53
1.0619.1737.2674.0499.35791.521,165.51
2.085.6822.8726.1767.70577.12258.74
11.913.3530.1778.06137.19297.51194.80
-0.0738.2711.7549.73324.51854.89669.70

McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd. Share Holdings

McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Updates
    Mcnally Bharat Engineering Company Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'Thirty-third Meeting of Committee of Creditors'.
    24-Aug, 2023 | 02:57 PM
  • Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process
    Mcnally Bharat Engineering Company Limited has informed the Exchange about Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process - Thirty-third Meeting of Committee of Creditors
    24-Aug, 2023 | 02:56 PM

About McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd.

McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/07/1961 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202WB1961PLC025181 and registration number is 025181. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of power plants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 252.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 211.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Aditya Khaitan
    Chairman
  • Ms. Kasturi Roychoudhury
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nilotpal Roy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Asim Kumar Barman
    Independent Director

FAQs on McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd.?

The market cap of McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹86.74 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd. is -0.05 and PB ratio of McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd. is -0.03 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹4.10 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹5.10 and 52-week low of McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹3.05 as on Aug 28, 2023.

