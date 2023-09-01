Name
McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/07/1961 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202WB1961PLC025181 and registration number is 025181. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of power plants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 252.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 211.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹86.74 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd. is -0.05 and PB ratio of McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd. is -0.03 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹4.10 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹5.10 and 52-week low of McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹3.05 as on Aug 28, 2023.