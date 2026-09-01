Here's the live share price of McNally Bharat Engineering Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Thermax
|-2.16
|-5.06
|-21.62
|26.17
|21.9
|11.81
|22.71
|Indo-MIM
|-2.83
|12.28
|16.58
|16.58
|16.58
|5.25
|3.12
|PTC Industries
|5.7
|24.13
|20.72
|23.94
|61.27
|55.29
|48.7
|Craftsman Automation
|9.04
|9.43
|28.97
|47.54
|58.01
|32.21
|42.2
|Sansera Engineering
|6.29
|16.69
|43.56
|80.67
|215.51
|62.17
|37.54
|Inox India
|13.18
|11.98
|48.64
|90.36
|83.8
|31.77
|18
|Azad Engineering
|3.52
|25.85
|46.6
|73.12
|82.67
|62.43
|33.78
|Aequs
|-4.74
|4.04
|31.5
|73.72
|60.68
|17.13
|9.95
|Engineers India
|12.59
|24.29
|25.44
|32.68
|40.19
|21.35
|31.3
|Tega Industries
|-3.41
|1.88
|-10.7
|-8.05
|-16.36
|18.1
|17.37
|Ircon International
|-2.81
|-9.09
|-10.74
|-11.98
|-27.99
|0.33
|22.76
|Kennametal India
|7.21
|52.37
|54.73
|79.94
|79.94
|16.21
|25.36
|Balu Forge Industries
|3.03
|41.18
|38.93
|32.98
|-0.25
|31.61
|17.92
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|10.06
|18.51
|70.39
|79.4
|215.04
|40.93
|22.86
|Skipper
|-1.68
|-1.67
|-1.34
|52.95
|0.8
|31.74
|47.14
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-1.72
|-15.54
|2.95
|2.45
|-14.37
|-13.87
|14.2
|Tempsens Instruments (India)
|-7.24
|-7.24
|-7.24
|-7.24
|-7.24
|-2.48
|-1.49
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|-4.64
|-9.82
|3.26
|-1.07
|-29.58
|-20.78
|-9.79
|Pitti Engineering
|-3.25
|17.06
|18.49
|21.64
|18.35
|18.34
|48.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Thermax has gained 21.90% compared to peers like Indo-MIM (16.58%), PTC Industries (61.27%), Craftsman Automation (58.01%). From a 5 year perspective, Thermax has underperformed peers relative to Indo-MIM (3.12%) and PTC Industries (48.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.12
|3.17
|10
|3.21
|3.23
|20
|3.39
|3.38
|50
|3.84
|3.68
|100
|4.02
|3.97
|200
|4.42
|4.28
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, McNally Bharat Engineering Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 4.55%, FII holding unchanged at 0.18%, and public shareholding unchanged at 5.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 29, 2026, 02:52 AM IST IST
|McNally Bharat Engg. - Intimation Regarding Trading Approval Received For 3,33,33,334 Equity Shares Issued On Preferential Ba
|Aug 24, 2026, 08:58 PM IST IST
|McNally Bharat Engg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 14, 2026, 01:00 AM IST IST
|McNally Bharat Engg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 14, 2026, 12:56 AM IST IST
|McNally Bharat Engg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 14, 2026, 12:52 AM IST IST
|McNally Bharat Engg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chairman
Source: Dion Global
McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/07/1961 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202WB1961PLC025181 and registration number is 025181. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of power plants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 73.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for McNally Bharat Engineering Company is ₹223.65 as on Sep 01, 2026.
The McNally Bharat Engineering Company is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of McNally Bharat Engineering Company is ₹10.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of McNally Bharat Engineering Company are ₹223.65 and ₹213.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which McNally Bharat Engineering Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of McNally Bharat Engineering Company is ₹6.65 and 52-week low of McNally Bharat Engineering Company is ₹2.86 as on Sep 01, 2026.
The McNally Bharat Engineering Company has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of McNally Bharat Engineering Company are 0.00 and 0.02 on Sep 01, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global