scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Mcap of seven of top 10 firms declines Rs 62,279 cr; Reliance biggest laggard

The market valuation of Reliance Industries fell by Rs 38,495.79 crore to Rs 16,32,577.99 crore.

Written by PTI
reliance industries, mcap, market valuation, market capitalisation,
Hindustan Unilever's valuation tumbled Rs 14,649.7 crore to Rs 5,88,572.61 crore and that of Bharti Airtel declined by Rs 4,194.49 crore to Rs 4,84,267.42 crore.

The combined market valuation of seven of the top 10 valued firms eroded by Rs 62,279.74 crore last week, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit. While Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel were the laggards from the top 10 pack, HDFC Bank, Infosys and Bajaj Finance were the gainers.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries fell by Rs 38,495.79 crore to Rs 16,32,577.99 crore. Hindustan Unilever’s valuation tumbled Rs 14,649.7 crore to Rs 5,88,572.61 crore and that of Bharti Airtel declined by Rs 4,194.49 crore to Rs 4,84,267.42 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of ITC went lower by Rs 3,037.83 crore to Rs 5,50,214.07 crore and that of ICICI Bank dipped Rs 898.8 crore to Rs 6,78,368.37 crore.

Also Read
Also Read

The mcap of TCS diminished by Rs 512.27 crore to Rs 12,36,466.64 crore and that of State Bank of India dropped by Rs 490.86 crore to Rs 5,08,435.14 crore. However, the valuation of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 10,917.11 crore to Rs 11,92,752.19 crore and that of Infosys rallied by Rs 9,338.31 crore to Rs 5,98,917.39 crore.
The mcap of Bajaj Finance climbed Rs 6,562.1 crore to Rs 4,43,350.96 crore.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 500.65 points or 0.77 per cent. In the ranking of top 10 firms, Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.

More Stories on
Market Capitalisation

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 03-09-2023 at 09:20 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS