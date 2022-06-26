Mcap of nine of top-10 valued firms jumps Rs 2.51 lakh cr; TCS lead gainer

Nine of the 10 most valued firms added Rs 2.51 lakh crore to their market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services emerging as the biggest gainer.

Last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,367 points or 2.66 per cent.

HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited and ICICI Bank were among the gainers while Reliance Industries was the sole loser in the pack.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added Rs 74,534.87 crore to its market valuation which stood at Rs 12,04,907.32 crore at close on Friday.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Hindustan Unilever jumped by Rs 44,888.95 crore to Rs 5,41,240.10 crore. HDFC Bank’s valuation rose by Rs 35,427.18 crore to Rs 7,51,800.31 crore and that of HDFC’s by Rs 24,747.87 crore to Rs 3,97,190.50 crore.

The market valuation of Infosys climbed Rs 22,888.49 crore to Rs 6,06,734.50 crore and that of ICICI Bank went up by Rs 17,813.78 crore to Rs 4,96,354.36 crore.

Bharti Airtel’s mcap increased by Rs 15,185.45 crore to Rs 3,68,789.63 crore and that of State Bank of India by Rs 11,914.36 crore to Rs 4,05,489.73 crore. Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) added Rs 4,427.5 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 4,18,525.10 crore.

On the other hand, the market valuation of Reliance Industries fell by Rs 59,901.07 crore to Rs 16,91,785.45 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries remained the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, LIC, State Bank of India, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.