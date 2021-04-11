Mcap of four of 10 most valued companies jump over Rs 1.14 lakh cr

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited jumped Rs 17,974.19 crore to Rs 5,81,741.24 crore and that of Bharti Airtel by Rs 15,328.71 crore to Rs 2,99,507.71 crore.
In contrast, HDFC Bank’s valuation declined by Rs 35,750.35 crore to Rs 7,83,723.87 crore. The market capitalisation of Reliance Industries dipped Rs 24,755.52 crore to reach Rs 12,56,889.45 crore.
ICICI Bank’s valuation declined by Rs 18,996.52 crore to Rs 3,91,778.85 crore and that of State Bank of India by Rs 15,618.07 crore to Rs 3,15,083.41 crore. The valuation of HDFC dropped by Rs 3,012.59 crore to Rs 4,53,557.23 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank by Rs 1,050.26 crore to Rs 3,56,523.48 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 companies, Reliance Industries retained the status of most valued firm followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel. During the last week, the BSE benchmark declined by 438.51 points or 0.87 per cent.