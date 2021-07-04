  • MORE MARKET STATS

Mcap of eight of 10 most valued firms falls by Rs 65,176cr

By: |
July 04, 2021 10:39 AM

Only Reliance Industries Limited and Hindustan Unilever Limited emerged as gainers from the top-10 list.

market capitalisation, mcap, HDFC, Reliance, TCS, Bajaj Finance Limited, Kotak Mahindra, Reliance Industries Limited and Hindustan Unilever LimitedThe market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC dropped

Eight of the 10 most valued firms witnessed a combined erosion of Rs 65,176.78 crore in the market valuation last week, mainly dragged down by Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank. Only Reliance Industries Limited and Hindustan Unilever Limited emerged as gainers from the top-10 list.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services dropped by Rs 20,400.27 crore to Rs 12,30,138.03 crore. HDFC Bank’s valuation tumbled Rs 18,113.03 crore to reach Rs 8,18,313.66 crore. The valuation of HDFC dipped Rs 5,837.3 crore to Rs 4,46,941.10 crore and that of ICICI Bank declined by Rs 5,762.02 crore to Rs 4,43,404.75 crore.

Related News

The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance Limited fell by Rs 4,614.48 crore to Rs 3,62,047.96 crore and that of State Bank of India by Rs 3,748.34 crore to Rs 3,78,894.38 crore. Kotak Mahindra Bank’s valuation dipped Rs 3,697.15 crore to Rs 3,40,237.26 crore and that of Infosys by Rs 3,004.19 crore to Rs 6,67,911.74 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Reliance Industries zoomed Rs 15,785.21 crore to Rs 13,49,794.23 crore. Also, Hindustan Unilever Limited added Rs 9,245.63 crore taking its valuation to Rs 5,84,695.18 crore.

In the 10 most valued firms chart, Reliance Industries was placed at the top followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
During the last week, the 30-share BSE index declined by 440.37 points or 0.83 per cent.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Mcap of eight of 10 most valued firms falls by Rs 65176cr
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Rakesh Jhunjhunwala birthday: From Rs 5,000 investment to now Rs 34,000 cr; journey from ‘bear’ to ‘big bull’
2Stock limits on pulses: IGPA says ‘utterly shocked’, demands immediate withdrawal of order
3Charts suggest profit booking in Nifty, Bank Nifty may face hurdle in this range; Wipro, Aurobindo may rally