scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Mcap of 6 of top 10 most-valued firms fall by Rs 83,637.96 cr; TCS biggest laggard

Hindustan Unilever’s valuation eroded by Rs 18,949.45 crore to Rs 6,19,281.77 crore and that of Infosys fell by Rs 13,549.34 crore to Rs 5,25,374.14 crore.

Written by PTI
Hindustan Unilever, market valuation, tcs, tcs market value, Infosys
The mcap of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 2,459.29 crore to Rs 9,00,181.52 crore and that of HDFC climbed Rs 1,055.33 crore to Rs 4,89,196.37 crore.

Six of the top 10 most-valued firms suffered a combined erosion of Rs 83,637.96 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever and Infosys taking the biggest hit, amid an overall tepid trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 78.52 points or 0.12 per cent, while the Nifty gained 29.3 points or 0.15 per cent. The market valuation of TCS tumbled Rs 35,694.04 crore to Rs 11,74,720.15 crore, the most among the top 10 firms.

Also Read

Hindustan Unilever’s valuation eroded by Rs 18,949.45 crore to Rs 6,19,281.77 crore and that of Infosys fell by Rs 13,549.34 crore to Rs 5,25,374.14 crore.

Also Read

The market capitalisation (mcap) of State Bank of India went lower by Rs 7,675.16 crore to Rs 5,16,378.05 crore and that of ITC tanked Rs 5,903.31 crore to Rs 5,44,906.44 crore. Bharti Airtel’s mcap declined by Rs 1,866.66 crore to Rs 4,64,396.71 crore.

Also Read

However, Reliance Industries added Rs 18,233.31 crore taking its market valuation to Rs 16,79,156.42 crore.

The mcap of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 2,459.29 crore to Rs 9,00,181.52 crore and that of HDFC climbed Rs 1,055.33 crore to Rs 4,89,196.37 crore. The valuation of ICICI Bank advanced Rs 664.9 crore to Rs 6,55,862.83 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to rule the top 10 most-valued firms’ chart, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Infosys, State Bank of India, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 11-06-2023 at 11:12 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market