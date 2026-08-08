What is the share price of MBL Infrastructure? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MBL Infrastructure is ₹24.99 as on .

What kind of stock is MBL Infrastructure? The MBL Infrastructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of MBL Infrastructure? The market cap of MBL Infrastructure is ₹381.17 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of MBL Infrastructure? Today’s highest and lowest price of MBL Infrastructure are ₹24.99 and ₹24.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MBL Infrastructure? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MBL Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MBL Infrastructure is ₹52.00 and 52-week low of MBL Infrastructure is ₹17.50 as on .

How has the MBL Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns? The MBL Infrastructure has shown returns of -1.23% over the past day, -4.03% for the past month, -10.59% over 3 months, -37.38% over 1 year, 3.67% across 3 years, and 2.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MBL Infrastructure? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MBL Infrastructure are -24.82 and 0.40 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global