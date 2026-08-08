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MBL Infrastructure Share Price

NSE
BSE

MBL INFRASTRUCTURE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of MBL Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹24.99 Closed
-1.23₹ -0.31
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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MBL Infrastructure Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.50₹24.99
₹24.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.50₹52.00
₹24.99
Open Price
₹24.61
Prev. Close
₹25.30
Volume
932

Source: Dion Global

MBL Infrastructure Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
MBL Infrastructure		0.56-4.03-10.59-11.95-37.383.672.03
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, MBL Infrastructure has declined 37.38% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, MBL Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

MBL Infrastructure Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

MBL Infrastructure Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
524.8725.15
1024.9425.13
2025.2825.34
5026.3725.81
10025.5126.6
20029.3229.67

Source: Dion Global

MBL Infrastructure Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, MBL Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.42%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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MBL Infrastructure Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 05:02 PM IST ISTMBL Infrastructure - Update On Arbitration Award
Jul 28, 2026, 05:45 AM IST ISTMBL Infrastructure - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 24, 2026, 01:44 AM IST ISTMBL Infrastructure - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting 23.07.2026
Jul 20, 2026, 09:30 PM IST ISTMBL Infrastructure - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 16, 2026, 05:13 PM IST ISTMBL Infrastructure - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About MBL Infrastructure

MBL Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/08/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109DL1995PLC338407 and registration number is 073700. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 122.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 152.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anjanee Kumar Lakhotia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Surender Aggarwal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ranjit Datta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ram Dayal Modi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Saini
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Megha Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on MBL Infrastructure Share Price

What is the share price of MBL Infrastructure?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MBL Infrastructure is ₹24.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is MBL Infrastructure?

The MBL Infrastructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of MBL Infrastructure?

The market cap of MBL Infrastructure is ₹381.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of MBL Infrastructure?

Today’s highest and lowest price of MBL Infrastructure are ₹24.99 and ₹24.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MBL Infrastructure?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MBL Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MBL Infrastructure is ₹52.00 and 52-week low of MBL Infrastructure is ₹17.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the MBL Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns?

The MBL Infrastructure has shown returns of -1.23% over the past day, -4.03% for the past month, -10.59% over 3 months, -37.38% over 1 year, 3.67% across 3 years, and 2.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MBL Infrastructure?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MBL Infrastructure are -24.82 and 0.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

MBL Infrastructure News

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