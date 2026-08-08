Here's the live share price of MBL Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|MBL Infrastructure
|0.56
|-4.03
|-10.59
|-11.95
|-37.38
|3.67
|2.03
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, MBL Infrastructure has declined 37.38% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, MBL Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|24.87
|25.15
|10
|24.94
|25.13
|20
|25.28
|25.34
|50
|26.37
|25.81
|100
|25.51
|26.6
|200
|29.32
|29.67
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, MBL Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.42%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 05:02 PM IST IST
|MBL Infrastructure - Update On Arbitration Award
|Jul 28, 2026, 05:45 AM IST IST
|MBL Infrastructure - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 24, 2026, 01:44 AM IST IST
|MBL Infrastructure - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting 23.07.2026
|Jul 20, 2026, 09:30 PM IST IST
|MBL Infrastructure - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 16, 2026, 05:13 PM IST IST
|MBL Infrastructure - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation
Source: Dion Global
MBL Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/08/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109DL1995PLC338407 and registration number is 073700. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 122.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 152.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MBL Infrastructure is ₹24.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The MBL Infrastructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of MBL Infrastructure is ₹381.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of MBL Infrastructure are ₹24.99 and ₹24.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MBL Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MBL Infrastructure is ₹52.00 and 52-week low of MBL Infrastructure is ₹17.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The MBL Infrastructure has shown returns of -1.23% over the past day, -4.03% for the past month, -10.59% over 3 months, -37.38% over 1 year, 3.67% across 3 years, and 2.03% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MBL Infrastructure are -24.82 and 0.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global