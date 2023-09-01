Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.65
|25.31
|22.28
|46.38
|37.60
|193.60
|36.49
|6.03
|0.84
|5.60
|41.68
|26.51
|213.18
|137.19
|5.93
|6.87
|24.14
|32.14
|33.24
|183.79
|202.56
|11.90
|10.83
|17.05
|137.01
|320.79
|555.56
|627.82
|14.21
|11.55
|32.91
|59.25
|37.71
|153.52
|174.81
|12.22
|19.76
|4.12
|5.76
|29.05
|152.18
|60.44
|1.13
|1.28
|4.28
|24.83
|15.28
|249.24
|308.00
|11.12
|8.93
|37.32
|85.20
|134.10
|401.19
|62.95
|7.33
|15.95
|21.99
|55.69
|54.09
|97.38
|-27.71
|6.47
|13.07
|28.78
|53.22
|9.46
|583.68
|277.16
|4.25
|-5.88
|6.57
|22.10
|16.89
|92.40
|104.00
|3.15
|12.01
|10.01
|6.39
|6.56
|119.68
|131.24
|3.77
|7.92
|44.85
|104.32
|154.13
|629.52
|339.46
|3.37
|0.34
|18.73
|34.12
|8.66
|8.66
|8.66
|-5.15
|75.86
|84.74
|139.97
|115.66
|2,075.36
|431.33
|0.97
|-1.23
|-0.96
|26.32
|54.50
|356.66
|283.21
|3.70
|1.03
|9.31
|9.17
|-12.57
|136.85
|36.02
|10.20
|15.68
|65.51
|92.85
|57.06
|801.48
|387.26
|-1.49
|-0.50
|22.15
|51.60
|62.40
|175.17
|126.89
|13.70
|18.76
|21.15
|35.81
|-7.87
|31.85
|-45.46
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
MBL Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/08/1995 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109DL1995PLC338407 and registration number is 073700. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of railways and rail-bridges. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 74.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 104.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of MBL Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹264.51 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of MBL Infrastructure Ltd. is 48.56 and PB ratio of MBL Infrastructure Ltd. is 0.21 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MBL Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹25.25 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MBL Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MBL Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹26.70 and 52-week low of MBL Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹14.35 as on Aug 31, 2023.