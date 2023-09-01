What is the Market Cap of MBL Infrastructure Ltd.? The market cap of MBL Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹264.51 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of MBL Infrastructure Ltd.? P/E ratio of MBL Infrastructure Ltd. is 48.56 and PB ratio of MBL Infrastructure Ltd. is 0.21 as on .

What is the share price of MBL Infrastructure Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MBL Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹25.25 as on .