Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

MBL Infrastructure Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MBL INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹25.25 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

MBL Infrastructure Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.25₹25.25
₹25.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.35₹26.70
₹25.25
Open Price
₹25.25
Prev. Close
₹25.25
Volume
46,204

MBL Infrastructure Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R125.25
  • R225.25
  • R325.25
  • Pivot
    25.25
  • S125.25
  • S225.25
  • S325.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.4524.6
  • 1019.4124.14
  • 2019.5723.4
  • 5019.7322.09
  • 10019.5421.15
  • 20024.0420.75

MBL Infrastructure Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.6525.3122.2846.3837.60193.6036.49
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

MBL Infrastructure Ltd. Share Holdings

MBL Infrastructure Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About MBL Infrastructure Ltd.

MBL Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/08/1995 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109DL1995PLC338407 and registration number is 073700. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of railways and rail-bridges. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 74.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 104.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anjanee Kumar Lakhotia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Surender Aggarwal
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Sunita Palita
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashwini Kumar Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ranjit Datta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ram Dayal Modi
    Independent Director

FAQs on MBL Infrastructure Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of MBL Infrastructure Ltd.?

The market cap of MBL Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹264.51 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of MBL Infrastructure Ltd.?

P/E ratio of MBL Infrastructure Ltd. is 48.56 and PB ratio of MBL Infrastructure Ltd. is 0.21 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of MBL Infrastructure Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MBL Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹25.25 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MBL Infrastructure Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MBL Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MBL Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹26.70 and 52-week low of MBL Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹14.35 as on Aug 31, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data