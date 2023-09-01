Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.46
|11.87
|2.26
|66.33
|68.43
|163.46
|178.26
|2.70
|7.09
|14.41
|18.97
|23.03
|190.65
|153.67
|3.98
|11.27
|18.27
|27.53
|15.62
|264.28
|175.82
|4.43
|76.72
|182.86
|269.74
|352.61
|2,263.93
|2,727.45
|10.03
|20.31
|43.14
|121.61
|183.71
|164.40
|185.22
|0.19
|5.45
|32.64
|48.45
|85.52
|241.32
|241.32
|0.13
|1.86
|44.13
|118.18
|133.11
|141.83
|16.64
|20.22
|8.48
|47.56
|67.81
|182.83
|204.35
|204.35
|0.66
|35.83
|93.71
|93.71
|93.71
|93.71
|93.71
|0.42
|-3.93
|32.00
|28.35
|25.54
|49.34
|-47.88
|3.06
|-0.47
|17.84
|39.43
|11.26
|267.97
|198.67
|-0.16
|-0.37
|16.16
|27.30
|31.24
|15.57
|15.57
|2.59
|-8.61
|7.61
|56.65
|84.34
|167.17
|28.10
|26.65
|34.14
|116.70
|146.46
|309.74
|450.17
|91.45
|15.09
|22.55
|84.96
|119.83
|105.09
|1,812.15
|733.44
|7.59
|13.86
|25.46
|30.77
|44.94
|560.07
|644.53
|1.06
|19.17
|37.26
|74.04
|99.35
|791.52
|1,165.51
|2.46
|6.07
|23.32
|26.64
|68.32
|579.62
|260.07
|11.31
|2.79
|29.47
|77.10
|135.91
|295.36
|193.20
|-0.33
|37.91
|11.45
|49.34
|323.40
|852.38
|667.68
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Mazda Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/09/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29120GJ1990PLC014293 and registration number is 014293. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 164.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mazda Ltd. is ₹404.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mazda Ltd. is 14.03 and PB ratio of Mazda Ltd. is 2.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mazda Ltd. is ₹1,9.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mazda Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mazda Ltd. is ₹1,40.00 and 52-week low of Mazda Ltd. is ₹580.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.