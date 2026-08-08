What is the share price of Mazda? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mazda is ₹234.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Mazda? The Mazda is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mazda? The market cap of Mazda is ₹470.39 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mazda? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mazda are ₹237.00 and ₹226.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mazda? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mazda stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mazda is ₹303.35 and 52-week low of Mazda is ₹159.00 as on .

How has the Mazda performed historically in terms of returns? The Mazda has shown returns of 1.42% over the past day, -6.99% for the past month, 8.75% over 3 months, -17.74% over 1 year, 9.12% across 3 years, and 14.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mazda? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mazda are 17.10 and 1.89 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.70 per annum.

Source: Dion Global