Here's the live share price of Mazda along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mazda
|9.26
|-6.99
|8.75
|5.91
|-17.74
|9.12
|14.10
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mazda has declined 17.74% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Mazda has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|217.22
|223.17
|10
|220.04
|222.99
|20
|229.32
|225.79
|50
|229.42
|225.64
|100
|212.84
|222.13
|200
|221.69
|226.33
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mazda saw a rise in promoter holding to 48.67%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding rose to 0.07%, and public shareholding moved down to 51.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:54 PM IST IST
|Mazda - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration, Approval And Take On Record The Unaudited Financial Results For The First
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|Mazda - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 08:19 PM IST IST
|Mazda - Reply To Clarification Sought On Increase In Volume
|Jul 07, 2026, 07:17 PM IST IST
|Mazda - Clarification sought from Mazda Ltd
|May 27, 2026, 02:08 AM IST IST
|Mazda - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31 March, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Mazda Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/09/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29120GJ1990PLC014293 and registration number is 014293. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 212.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mazda is ₹234.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mazda is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mazda is ₹470.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mazda are ₹237.00 and ₹226.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mazda stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mazda is ₹303.35 and 52-week low of Mazda is ₹159.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mazda has shown returns of 1.42% over the past day, -6.99% for the past month, 8.75% over 3 months, -17.74% over 1 year, 9.12% across 3 years, and 14.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mazda are 17.10 and 1.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.70 per annum.
Source: Dion Global