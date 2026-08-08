Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Mazda Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAZDA

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Mazda along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹234.90 Closed
1.42₹ 3.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Mazda Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹226.25₹237.00
₹234.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹159.00₹303.35
₹234.90
Open Price
₹232.00
Prev. Close
₹231.60
Volume
659

Source: Dion Global

Mazda Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mazda		9.26-6.998.755.91-17.749.1214.10
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mazda has declined 17.74% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Mazda has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Mazda Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mazda Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5217.22223.17
10220.04222.99
20229.32225.79
50229.42225.64
100212.84222.13
200221.69226.33

Source: Dion Global

Mazda Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mazda saw a rise in promoter holding to 48.67%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding rose to 0.07%, and public shareholding moved down to 51.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Mazda Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:54 PM IST ISTMazda - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration, Approval And Take On Record The Unaudited Financial Results For The First
Jul 13, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTMazda - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 08:19 PM IST ISTMazda - Reply To Clarification Sought On Increase In Volume
Jul 07, 2026, 07:17 PM IST ISTMazda - Clarification sought from Mazda Ltd
May 27, 2026, 02:08 AM IST ISTMazda - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31 March, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Mazda

Mazda Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/09/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29120GJ1990PLC014293 and registration number is 014293. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 212.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mohib N Khericha
    Chairman
  • Mr. Percy X Avari
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Shanaya Mody Khatua
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Samuel W Croll- III
    Director
  • Mrs. Sheila S Mody
    Director
  • Mrs. Houtoxi F Contractor
    Director
  • Mr. Mihir Mehta
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kavdia
    Director
  • Mrs. Shetal Bhatt
    Director

FAQs on Mazda Share Price

What is the share price of Mazda?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mazda is ₹234.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mazda?

The Mazda is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mazda?

The market cap of Mazda is ₹470.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mazda?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mazda are ₹237.00 and ₹226.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mazda?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mazda stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mazda is ₹303.35 and 52-week low of Mazda is ₹159.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mazda performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mazda has shown returns of 1.42% over the past day, -6.99% for the past month, 8.75% over 3 months, -17.74% over 1 year, 9.12% across 3 years, and 14.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mazda?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mazda are 17.10 and 1.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.70 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Mazda News

More Mazda News
Market Pulse