Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Mazda Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MAZDA LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,009.70 Closed
-0.37-3.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mazda Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,000.00₹1,038.00
₹1,009.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹580.00₹1,040.00
₹1,009.70
Open Price
₹1,038.00
Prev. Close
₹1,013.45
Volume
4,925

Mazda Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,035.33
  • R21,055.67
  • R31,073.33
  • Pivot
    1,017.67
  • S1997.33
  • S2979.67
  • S3959.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5718.38963.74
  • 10667.37944.37
  • 20633.78928.91
  • 50612.42899.04
  • 100588.54846.5
  • 200563.12773.78

Mazda Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.4611.872.2666.3368.43163.46178.26
2.707.0914.4118.9723.03190.65153.67
3.9811.2718.2727.5315.62264.28175.82
4.4376.72182.86269.74352.612,263.932,727.45
10.0320.3143.14121.61183.71164.40185.22
0.195.4532.6448.4585.52241.32241.32
0.131.8644.13118.18133.11141.8316.64
20.228.4847.5667.81182.83204.35204.35
0.6635.8393.7193.7193.7193.7193.71
0.42-3.9332.0028.3525.5449.34-47.88
3.06-0.4717.8439.4311.26267.97198.67
-0.16-0.3716.1627.3031.2415.5715.57
2.59-8.617.6156.6584.34167.1728.10
26.6534.14116.70146.46309.74450.1791.45
15.0922.5584.96119.83105.091,812.15733.44
7.5913.8625.4630.7744.94560.07644.53
1.0619.1737.2674.0499.35791.521,165.51
2.466.0723.3226.6468.32579.62260.07
11.312.7929.4777.10135.91295.36193.20
-0.3337.9111.4549.34323.40852.38667.68

Mazda Ltd. Share Holdings

Mazda Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mazda Ltd.

Mazda Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/09/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29120GJ1990PLC014293 and registration number is 014293. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 164.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mohib N Khericha
    Chairman
  • Mr. Percy X Avari
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Shanaya Mody Khatua
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Samuel W Croll- III
    Director
  • Mrs. Sheila S Mody
    Director
  • Mrs. Houtoxi F Contractor
    Director
  • Mr. Nilesh C Mankiwala
    Director
  • Mr. Saurin V Palkhiwala
    Director

FAQs on Mazda Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mazda Ltd.?

The market cap of Mazda Ltd. is ₹404.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mazda Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mazda Ltd. is 14.03 and PB ratio of Mazda Ltd. is 2.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mazda Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mazda Ltd. is ₹1,9.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mazda Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mazda Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mazda Ltd. is ₹1,40.00 and 52-week low of Mazda Ltd. is ₹580.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data