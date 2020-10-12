  • MORE MARKET STATS

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders shares list at nearly 50% premium over IPO price on stock market debut

By: |
Updated: Oct 12, 2020 10:13 AM

Mini-Ratna public sector undertaking Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has become the most subscribed public issue this calendar year after Chemcon Speciality Chemicals and Happiest Minds Technologies IPOs.

Mazagon Dock ShipbuilderSo far since September, Happiest Minds Technologies, Route Mobiles and Chemcon Speciality Chemicals have more than doubled the investors’ wealth on listing day.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders shares zoomed on the stock market debut on Monday as the scrip got listed at Rs 216.25 apiece on BSE, a premium of Rs 49.14 on the upper band of the issue price of Rs 135-145 per equity. The stock listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at a price of Rs 214.90 per share, a 48.20 per cent premium over its issue price. The Rs 444-crore Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders IPO received a robust response, subscribing 157.41 times on the final day of the bidding process. Mini-Ratna public sector undertaking Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders became the most subscribed public issue this calendar year after Chemcon Speciality Chemicals and Happiest Minds Technologies IPOs.

Check live prices: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

Related News

Earlier, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals subscribed nearly 150 times and was listed with a 115 per cent premium over the issue price. Similarly. Happiest Minds Technologies IPO receiving a robust response from investors, subscribed 151 times during the three-day bidding process. The shares commanded a 111 per cent premium from the IPO price on a listing day. However, Route Mobile shares too zoomed on stock market debut and were listed at 105 per cent premium. So far since September, Happiest Minds Technologies, Route Mobiles and Chemcon Speciality Chemicals have more than doubled the investors’ wealth on listing day.

In Mazagon Dock, the portion reserved for non-institutional investors was subscribed a whopping 678.88 times, while the qualified institutional buyers subscribed their portion 89.71 times. The IPO saw subscription by retail investors 35.63 times. Manan Doshi, an independent dealer in unlisted shares, told that Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders was last heard trading with a premium of Rs 105 over IPO price, at around Rs 250 in the grey market.

According to the analysts, short-term traders are advised to book listing gains. “Long term traders should book 40 per cent profit if there’s a good listing with sizeable gains of more than 40 per cent to reduce the risk,” Vishal Wagh, Head of Research, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd, told Financial Express Online.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

IPO
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders shares list at nearly 50% premium over IPO price on stock market debut
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1UTI AMC shares list 11% lower from IPO price; recoup some losses minutes after stock market debut
2Nifty reclaims 12,000 mark for the first time since February, up 57% since March; can it gain more?
3China gains hoist Asian stocks to two-year peak