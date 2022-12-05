Mazagon Dock, JK Lakshmi Cement among 149 BSE stocks to hit 52-week highs, 19 fall to 52-week lows

Indian benchmark indices were trading in the red today after snapping an eight-day winning streak on Friday. The BSE Sensex lost over 115 points or 0.2% to trade at 62,750. The NSE Nifty is trading at 18,669, down 0.2%. All of Nifty’s sectoral indices shifted between gains and losses, while Nifty Metal is the biggest gainer, over 1% up. Its constituents Hindalco, Tata Steel, National Aluminum Company and Hindustan Copper are leading the gains. Reliance Industries, HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Tata Steel are among the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, metal stocks are the top gainers so far, Hindalco, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, UPL and ONGC are leading the pack as the top gainers of the day, with Hindalco up 3.2%. The biggest laggards are Adani Enterprises, Tata Motors, TechM, Ultratech Cement and Britannia, with Adani Enterprises down 2%.

BSE 52-week highs and lows

On the BSE Sensex, 149 stocks rose to hit fresh 52 week highs. Apollo Tyres, Bharti Agri Fert & Realty, Bank of India, Bengal & Assam Company, Accelya Solutions India, BHEL, Cummins India, Cochin Shipyard, Evans Electric, Honda India Power Products, Career Point, Karnataka Bank, Jyothy Labs, JK Lakshmi Cement, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Power Mech Projects, West Leisure Resorts, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services and many others were among those to hit these highs.

On the flip side, 19 stocks fell to their 52 week lows. Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT, Digispice Technologies, Kanchi Karpooram, Keystone Realtors, Wanbury were among these scrips.

NSE 52-week highs and lows

On the NSE Nifty, 95 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Aditya Birla Capital, Accelya Solutions India, APL Apollo Tubes, Apollo Tyres, Arrow Greentech, BHEL, Cummins India, Cochin Shipyard, IDFC First Bank , Indian Bank are among others.

Alternatively, 19 stocks including DJ Mediaprint & Logistics, ICDS, Rudrabhishek Enterprises, Keystone Realtors, Wanbury among others were the stocks at 52 week lows.

BSE Volume Toppers and NSE Volume Gainers

Rainbow Childrens Medicare, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Go Fashion (India), Sharda Cropchem, Medplus Health Services, Capri Global Capital are the top volume gainers of the day on NSE. TCS, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Infosys and ICICI Bank were among the volume toppers on the BSE Sensex-30 index.