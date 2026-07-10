Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. has been one of India’s biggest wealth creators among the public sector defence companies over the past five years. While the stock has corrected sharply from its peak over the past year, the debate has now moved beyond the share price and towards whether the company’s execution pipeline, manufacturing capacity, and India’s naval modernisation programme can support the next phase of growth.

The company ended FY26 with an order book of Rs 20,535 crore, according to its latest investor presentation. Alongside the existing backlog, the company is positioning itself to capitalise on a much larger pipeline of upcoming naval projects as India continues to expand indigenous defence manufacturing.

Stock corrected despite strong long-term returns

As of July 10 , Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. shares traded around 27% below the 52-week high of Rs 3,326 recorded on 9 July 2025 and above the 52-week low of Rs 2,057.40 touched on 30 March 2026.

The correction has weighed on shorter-term returns. The stock has declined 25.47% over the past one year and is down 1.80% year-to-date. It has slipped 4.39% over one week, although it has gained 2.72% during the past one month.

The longer-term picture remains considerably stronger. Mazagon Dock has generated 236.11% returns over the last three years and 1,862.87% over the last five years, making it one of the strongest-performing listed defence stocks during the period.

The correction has brought attention back to the company’s fundamentals and whether future earnings growth can support valuations after an extended rally.

Revenue and profitability continued to grow in FY26

Mazagon Dock reported another year of revenue and earnings growth during FY26, although operating margins moderated.

According to the FY26 investor presentation, revenue from operations increased to Rs 12,839.64 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 11,431.88 crore in FY25, reflecting a growth of about 12.3%.

Profit before tax rose to Rs 3,250.48 crore from Rs 3,109.20 crore, while profit after tax increased to Rs 2,435.77 crore from Rs 2,324.88 crore during the same period.

EBITDA improved to Rs 3,402.30 crore in FY26 from Rs 3,228.79 crore a year earlier. However, EBITDA margin moderated to 16% from 17% in FY25.

The balance sheet also strengthened during the year. Net worth increased from Rs 7,180.84 crore as on 31 March 2025 to Rs 8,843.16 crore as on 31 March 2026, while working capital increased from Rs 4,890.78 crore to Rs 6,453.89 crore.

The company continues to operate with a debt-free balance sheet and has remained profitable for more than two decades, according to the investor presentation.

Order book provides execution visibility Mazagon Dock’s balance order book stood at Rs 20,535 crore as on 31 March 2026, with naval programmes continuing to account for the bulk of pending execution.

Project 17A stealth frigates form the largest component of the order book at Rs 8,257 crore.

Offshore engineering projects for ONGC contribute Rs 3,320 crore, while Indian Coast Guard programmes, including Coast Guard Training Ships, Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels and Fast Patrol Vessels, account for Rs 2,690 crore.

The order book also includes Rs 1,722 crore relating to Project 75 Kalvari submarines, Rs 1,687 crore from Air Independent Propulsion systems, Rs 754 crore under Medium Refit and Life Certification projects, Rs 717 crore from Multipurpose Hybrid Powered Vessels and Rs 365 crore from the Shipping Corporation of India’s Platform Supply Vessel project.

The company said the order book also includes pending work and supply of spares for vessels that have already been delivered.

Despite the sizeable backlog, analysts believe the larger opportunity lies in fresh naval programmes expected over the coming years.

Pankaj Kumar, VP-Fundamental Research, Kotak Securities, said, “Mazagon Dock (MDL), the Indian Navy’s premier shipyard for complex frontline combat platforms such as destroyers and submarines, is well positioned to benefit from India’s long-term naval modernisation programme.”

Manufacturing capacityexpanded for larger naval programmes

The investor presentation shows Mazagon Dock has significantly expanded its infrastructure over the years.

The company now has the capability to simultaneously construct 11 submarines and 10 warships, supported by three dry docks, three wet basins, three large slipways, six small slipways, fabrication facilities, production shops, assembly facilities and a 300-tonne Goliath crane.

Its submarine division includes fabrication shops, instrumentation workshops, machine and fitting shops, cradle assembly facilities, section formation shops, a dedicated submarine dry dock and a shore integration facility.

According to the presentation, these facilities support the construction of destroyers, frigates, conventional submarines, missile boats, offshore patrol vessels, Coast Guard vessels and commercial ships.

Kotak Securities believes the company is positioned to benefit as more naval contracts move into execution.

Kumar said, “The company’s growth outlook is supported by a strong pipeline of naval orders, with additional optionality from commercial shipbuilding and exports.”

He added, “We expect MDL’s earnings to grow at a 7% CAGR over FY26–FY30, despite a near-term revenue slowdown, as execution ramps up on four marquee contracts worth approximately Rs2.4 lakh crore.”

Business expansion extends beyond naval shipbuilding

Mazagon Dock has also broadened its business mix beyond defence shipbuilding.

The investor presentation shows the company now undertakes commercial shipbuilding, offshore engineering, heavy engineering fabrication, ship repairs and lifecycle support services.

Its commercial portfolio includes passenger-cum-cargo vessels, dredgers, offshore support vessels, jack-up rigs, subsea pipeline projects, windmill towers, water tankers and general cargo vessels.

During FY26, the company acquired a 51% controlling stake in Colombo Dockyard PLC for approximately Rs 236.95 crore, giving it an overseas manufacturing base and expanding its presence in commercial shipbuilding and exports.

The company also continued rewarding shareholders. During FY26, it declared total dividends of Rs 730.92 crore, equivalent to Rs 18.12 per share. On a paid basis, dividends amounted to Rs 774.89 crore, or Rs 19.21 per share, comprising two interim dividends and one final dividend.

Future order inflows remain the key variable

Mazagon Dock’s investor presentation points to a healthy pipeline of future opportunities across destroyers, submarines and other naval platforms. Even so, analysts believe the pace at which these contracts are awarded will determine near-term revenue growth.

Kumar said, “India’s strategic push to build a blue-water navy underpins a sizeable opportunity of around Rs 4.2 lakh crore across warships and submarines for domestic shipyards.”

He, however, added, “However, delays in order finalisation and a relatively weak opening order backlog are likely to constrain revenue growth over the next two years.”

According to Kumar, “We expect higher execution intensity and improved cost efficiencies to support profitability, although these benefits may be partly offset by higher other expenses due to the absence of provision reversals.”

Technical indicators suggest stock is still looking for direction

While the company’s long-term business outlook remains linked to defence spending and naval contracts, technical indicators continue to point towards consolidation after the correction.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research Analyst, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Limited, said, “Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. is currently consolidating near its key moving averages after a sharp correction from higher levels.”

He added, “The stock is trading below the 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day EMAs, indicating that the broader trend remains weak.”

Patel further said, “The ₹2,480–2,550 zone is likely to act as a strong resistance, while immediate support is placed around ₹2,300.”

According to him, “Momentum indicators remain subdued, with the RSI hovering near 40, suggesting weak buying interest but also indicating that the stock is approaching oversold territory.”

He also noted, “The MACD continues to trade below the signal line, reflecting negative momentum, whereas the OBV remains relatively stable, implying the absence of aggressive distribution.”

Summing up his assessment, Patel said, “A decisive breakout above ₹2,550 could revive bullish momentum, while sustained trading above Rs 2,300 is essential to prevent further downside pressure. AS OF NOW WAIT AND WATCH.”

Conclusion

Mazagon Dock enters its next phase with a debt-free balance sheet, growing revenue and profit, expanded manufacturing capacity and an order book of more than Rs 20,500 crore. Experts believe that the next leg of growth will depend on how quickly India’s planned naval procurement programmes translate into firm orders. Technical indicators, meanwhile, suggest the stock is yet to establish a sustained recovery, leaving execution, fresh order inflows and valuation at the centre of the investment debate.

Disclaimer: This article contains a review of corporate financial disclosures, sector performance, and third-party institutional brokerage and technical analysis regarding Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited. It tracks broad trends, financials, and analyst viewpoints for informational and educational purposes, and does not constitute a direct offer, buy/sell solicitation, or customized investment advice. Since equity investments involve inherent market risks and valuation fluctuations, readers should evaluate their personal risk tolerance and consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor or financial expert before making any investment commitments. This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.