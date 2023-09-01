Follow Us

Mayur Floorings Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MAYUR FLOORINGS LTD.

Sector : Granites/Marbles | Smallcap | BSE
₹10.00 Closed
-4.67-0.49
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mayur Floorings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.00₹10.00
₹10.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.68₹22.70
₹10.00
Open Price
₹10.00
Prev. Close
₹10.49
Volume
1,019

Mayur Floorings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R110
  • R210
  • R310
  • Pivot
    10
  • S110
  • S210
  • S310

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513.2210.54
  • 1015.0810.41
  • 2016.9210.17
  • 5011.5710.04
  • 1008.3510.21
  • 2006.4810.04

Mayur Floorings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.547.87-6.10-14.5315.47150.0064.74
26.7741.2763.7690.144.09343.88284.14
-0.25-2.89-9.335.245.245.245.24
3.426.4813.2829.74-43.568.929.27
-0.99-4.7460.5876.1352.03642.12665.55
5.9119.2227.7519.14-0.6889.78-17.19
4.307.0812.393.59-7.4968.19-8.12
-1.178.0217.0641.0732.30148.20-12.67
12.06-8.9981.2961.0369.73823.53403.21
-0.4013.4817.8232.04-8.8097.79-5.65
17.268.5311.250.90-6.13325.53109.91
1.01-5.21000.7665.2948.15
5.00-22.73-12.26-3.099.96191.17113.59
-3.8221.838.624.43-55.70-26.53-47.86
10.11102.647.9022.67153.21151.82151.82
-10.62-15.838.6020.818.99601.391.00
1.742.61-2.90-22.79-37.43-15.48-68.77
5.003.093.094.534.20272.66153.69
00-9.98-22.67132.00250.00-10.77
0.5913.336.2515.80-15.4281.8233.33

Mayur Floorings Ltd. Share Holdings

Mayur Floorings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Jun, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
28 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mayur Floorings Ltd.

Mayur Floorings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1992PLC064993 and registration number is 064993. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahavir N Sundrawat
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Akshita Sundrawat
    Director
  • Mr. Mayur M Sundrawat
    Director
  • Ms. Dhara Rupeshkumar Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Sandip Arvindbhai Kothari
    Director

FAQs on Mayur Floorings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mayur Floorings Ltd.?

The market cap of Mayur Floorings Ltd. is ₹5.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mayur Floorings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mayur Floorings Ltd. is 400.0 and PB ratio of Mayur Floorings Ltd. is 1.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mayur Floorings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mayur Floorings Ltd. is ₹10.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mayur Floorings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mayur Floorings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mayur Floorings Ltd. is ₹22.70 and 52-week low of Mayur Floorings Ltd. is ₹7.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

