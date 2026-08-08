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Mayur Floorings Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAYUR FLOORINGS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Mining

Here's the live share price of Mayur Floorings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹16.22 Closed
2.01₹ 0.32
As on Aug 05, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mayur Floorings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.22₹16.69
₹16.22
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.47₹20.40
₹16.22
Open Price
₹16.69
Prev. Close
₹15.90
Volume
520

Source: Dion Global

Mayur Floorings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mayur Floorings		7.061.2514.959.672.1416.6827.63
Midwest		-0.15-11.29-13.32-23.324.721.550.93
Midwest Energy		-17.86-24.33-22.31-40.84100.93357.49178.05
Pokarna		3.94-1.688.43-12.827.2534.6718.32
Marble City India		0.33-13.4825.040.08-34.6988.5689.50
Nidhi Granites		-1.53-17.86-9.22-12.3324.63102.5141.78
Glittek Granites		8.1951.6644.8270.27499.13182.0190.97
Global Surfaces		-0.57-31.49-52.47-70.60-75.26-47.46-30.47
Pacific Industries		0.114.09-0.40-11.49-35.85-1.50-9.99
Ravileela Granites		5.1124.5365.2132.2990.3128.5241.32
Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries		-0.17-2.88-18.23-13.69-21.473.657.17
Divyashakti		0-1.75-3.31-5.54-22.90-10.21-10.35
Aro Granite Industries		2.201.42-9.01-14.51-34.41-20.55-19.45
Oriental Trimex		2.77-8.29-24.75-30.20-46.783.59-7.68
Madhav Marbles & Granites		-4.20-9.44-12.92-8.06-23.09-10.10-11.33
Neelkanth Rock-Minerals		14.9139.28193.28262.65234.4471.6944.49
Inani Marbles & Industries		0-14.06-20.64-48.82-50.46-24.60-18.08
Shiva Granito Export		0010.620.73-23.0817.7833.94
Solid Stone Company		-3.26-1.46-10.83-7.11-24.42-1.87-1.86
Dhyaani Tradeventures		5.6624.4412.82-26.49-45.63-37.12-20.50

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mayur Floorings has gained 2.14% compared to peers like Midwest (4.72%), Midwest Energy (100.93%), Pokarna (7.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Mayur Floorings has outperformed peers relative to Midwest (0.93%) and Midwest Energy (178.05%).

Mayur Floorings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mayur Floorings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51515.73
1015.2715.54
2015.3315.57
5016.4515.62
10015.0215.41
20015.314.95

Source: Dion Global

Mayur Floorings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mayur Floorings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 50.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mayur Floorings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 11:51 PM IST ISTMayur Floorings - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Director To Be Held On 8Th August 2026 For The Quarter Ended As On
Jul 25, 2026, 12:15 AM IST ISTMayur Floorings - Intimation Regarding Publication Of Public Notice For Seeking Objections In Respect Of Transfer And Demater
Jul 25, 2026, 12:11 AM IST ISTMayur Floorings - Special Window For Re-Lodgement Of Transfer And Dematerialisation Request(S) Of Physical Securities -
Jul 10, 2026, 12:14 AM IST ISTMayur Floorings - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 06, 2026, 10:44 PM IST ISTMayur Floorings - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Mayur Floorings

Mayur Floorings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1992PLC064993 and registration number is 064993. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahavir N Sundrawat
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mayur Sundrawat
    Director & CFO
  • Ms. Sandip Arvindbhai Kothari
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Akshita Sundrawat
    Director
  • Ms. Dhara Rupeshkumar Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mayur Floorings Share Price

What is the share price of Mayur Floorings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mayur Floorings is ₹16.22 as on Aug 05, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mayur Floorings?

The Mayur Floorings is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mayur Floorings?

The market cap of Mayur Floorings is ₹8.23 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mayur Floorings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mayur Floorings are ₹16.69 and ₹16.22.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mayur Floorings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mayur Floorings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mayur Floorings is ₹20.40 and 52-week low of Mayur Floorings is ₹8.47 as on Aug 05, 2026.

How has the Mayur Floorings performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mayur Floorings has shown returns of 2.01% over the past day, 1.25% for the past month, 14.95% over 3 months, 2.14% over 1 year, 16.68% across 3 years, and 27.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mayur Floorings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mayur Floorings are 43.14 and 2.02 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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