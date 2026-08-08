Here's the live share price of Mayur Floorings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mayur Floorings
|7.06
|1.25
|14.95
|9.67
|2.14
|16.68
|27.63
|Midwest
|-0.15
|-11.29
|-13.32
|-23.32
|4.72
|1.55
|0.93
|Midwest Energy
|-17.86
|-24.33
|-22.31
|-40.84
|100.93
|357.49
|178.05
|Pokarna
|3.94
|-1.68
|8.43
|-12.82
|7.25
|34.67
|18.32
|Marble City India
|0.33
|-13.48
|25.04
|0.08
|-34.69
|88.56
|89.50
|Nidhi Granites
|-1.53
|-17.86
|-9.22
|-12.33
|24.63
|102.51
|41.78
|Glittek Granites
|8.19
|51.66
|44.82
|70.27
|499.13
|182.01
|90.97
|Global Surfaces
|-0.57
|-31.49
|-52.47
|-70.60
|-75.26
|-47.46
|-30.47
|Pacific Industries
|0.11
|4.09
|-0.40
|-11.49
|-35.85
|-1.50
|-9.99
|Ravileela Granites
|5.11
|24.53
|65.21
|32.29
|90.31
|28.52
|41.32
|Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries
|-0.17
|-2.88
|-18.23
|-13.69
|-21.47
|3.65
|7.17
|Divyashakti
|0
|-1.75
|-3.31
|-5.54
|-22.90
|-10.21
|-10.35
|Aro Granite Industries
|2.20
|1.42
|-9.01
|-14.51
|-34.41
|-20.55
|-19.45
|Oriental Trimex
|2.77
|-8.29
|-24.75
|-30.20
|-46.78
|3.59
|-7.68
|Madhav Marbles & Granites
|-4.20
|-9.44
|-12.92
|-8.06
|-23.09
|-10.10
|-11.33
|Neelkanth Rock-Minerals
|14.91
|39.28
|193.28
|262.65
|234.44
|71.69
|44.49
|Inani Marbles & Industries
|0
|-14.06
|-20.64
|-48.82
|-50.46
|-24.60
|-18.08
|Shiva Granito Export
|0
|0
|10.62
|0.73
|-23.08
|17.78
|33.94
|Solid Stone Company
|-3.26
|-1.46
|-10.83
|-7.11
|-24.42
|-1.87
|-1.86
|Dhyaani Tradeventures
|5.66
|24.44
|12.82
|-26.49
|-45.63
|-37.12
|-20.50
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mayur Floorings has gained 2.14% compared to peers like Midwest (4.72%), Midwest Energy (100.93%), Pokarna (7.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Mayur Floorings has outperformed peers relative to Midwest (0.93%) and Midwest Energy (178.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15
|15.73
|10
|15.27
|15.54
|20
|15.33
|15.57
|50
|16.45
|15.62
|100
|15.02
|15.41
|200
|15.3
|14.95
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mayur Floorings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 50.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:51 PM IST IST
|Mayur Floorings - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Director To Be Held On 8Th August 2026 For The Quarter Ended As On
|Jul 25, 2026, 12:15 AM IST IST
|Mayur Floorings - Intimation Regarding Publication Of Public Notice For Seeking Objections In Respect Of Transfer And Demater
|Jul 25, 2026, 12:11 AM IST IST
|Mayur Floorings - Special Window For Re-Lodgement Of Transfer And Dematerialisation Request(S) Of Physical Securities -
|Jul 10, 2026, 12:14 AM IST IST
|Mayur Floorings - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 06, 2026, 10:44 PM IST IST
|Mayur Floorings - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Mayur Floorings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1992PLC064993 and registration number is 064993. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mayur Floorings is ₹16.22 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Mayur Floorings is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mayur Floorings is ₹8.23 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mayur Floorings are ₹16.69 and ₹16.22.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mayur Floorings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mayur Floorings is ₹20.40 and 52-week low of Mayur Floorings is ₹8.47 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Mayur Floorings has shown returns of 2.01% over the past day, 1.25% for the past month, 14.95% over 3 months, 2.14% over 1 year, 16.68% across 3 years, and 27.63% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mayur Floorings are 43.14 and 2.02 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global