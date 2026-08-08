What is the share price of Mayur Floorings? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mayur Floorings is ₹16.22 as on .

What kind of stock is Mayur Floorings? The Mayur Floorings is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mayur Floorings? The market cap of Mayur Floorings is ₹8.23 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mayur Floorings? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mayur Floorings are ₹16.69 and ₹16.22.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mayur Floorings? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mayur Floorings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mayur Floorings is ₹20.40 and 52-week low of Mayur Floorings is ₹8.47 as on .

How has the Mayur Floorings performed historically in terms of returns? The Mayur Floorings has shown returns of 2.01% over the past day, 1.25% for the past month, 14.95% over 3 months, 2.14% over 1 year, 16.68% across 3 years, and 27.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mayur Floorings? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mayur Floorings are 43.14 and 2.02 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global