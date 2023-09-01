Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|01 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/08/1980 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51219MH1980PLC329224 and registration number is 032927. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd. is ₹23.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd. is 53.07 and PB ratio of Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd. is 2.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd. is ₹13.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd. is ₹13.62 and 52-week low of Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd. is ₹7.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.