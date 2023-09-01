Follow Us

MAYUKH DEALTRADE LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹13.40 Closed
-1.18-0.16
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.89₹14.00
₹13.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.00₹13.62
₹13.40
Open Price
₹13.62
Prev. Close
₹13.56
Volume
29,989

Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R113.97
  • R214.54
  • R315.08
  • Pivot
    13.43
  • S112.86
  • S212.32
  • S311.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.7712.73
  • 108.9212.45
  • 208.4312.2
  • 508.5111.48
  • 1009.0210.89
  • 20011.7610.79

Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
19.326.3533.8734.0057.83173.47196.13
-1.76-1.21-1.6656.66-24.18769.301,065.76
5.8714.7946.5738.415.01137.2036.65
5.18-3.38271.63319.87598.241,919.111,868.94
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.31-11.03-2.2736.6557.62281.41128.12
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.40-52.0813.28707.931,552.195,238.9012,410.68
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.8854.2953.4145.58-24.65429.05496.52

Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd. Share Holdings

Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd.

Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/08/1980 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51219MH1980PLC329224 and registration number is 032927. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mit Tarunkumar Brahmbhatt
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Khushboo Vasudev
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kapil Purohit
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd.?

The market cap of Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd. is ₹23.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd. is 53.07 and PB ratio of Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd. is 2.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd. is ₹13.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd. is ₹13.62 and 52-week low of Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd. is ₹7.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

